ELAB: Elevai Labs Inc
5.82 USD 0.28 (4.59%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ELAB a changé de -4.59% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 5.76 et à un maximum de 6.06.
Suivez la dynamique Elevai Labs Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELAB Nouvelles
Range quotidien
5.76 6.06
Range Annuel
0.01 7.75
- Clôture Précédente
- 6.10
- Ouverture
- 6.05
- Bid
- 5.82
- Ask
- 6.12
- Plus Bas
- 5.76
- Plus Haut
- 6.06
- Volume
- 44
- Changement quotidien
- -4.59%
- Changement Mensuel
- 19.75%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 28.48%
- Changement Annuel
- 7175.00%
20 septembre, samedi