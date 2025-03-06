QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ELAB
Tornare a Azioni

ELAB: Elevai Labs Inc

5.82 USD 0.28 (4.59%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ELAB ha avuto una variazione del -4.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.76 e ad un massimo di 6.06.

Segui le dinamiche di Elevai Labs Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ELAB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.76 6.06
Intervallo Annuale
0.01 7.75
Chiusura Precedente
6.10
Apertura
6.05
Bid
5.82
Ask
6.12
Minimo
5.76
Massimo
6.06
Volume
44
Variazione giornaliera
-4.59%
Variazione Mensile
19.75%
Variazione Semestrale
28.48%
Variazione Annuale
7175.00%
21 settembre, domenica