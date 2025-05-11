货币 / CRCT
CRCT: Cricut Inc - Class A
6.65 USD 0.05 (0.75%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CRCT汇率已更改-0.75%。当日，交易品种以低点6.58和高点6.71进行交易。
关注Cricut Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRCT新闻
- Ashish Arora, CEO of Cricut, sells $397k in CRCT stock
- Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Cricut在高盛会议上展示战略增长计划
- Cricut at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth Initiatives
- Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Cricut (CRCT) This Year?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Cricut (CRCT) Right Now?
- Vontier Corporation (VNT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Is Cricut (CRCT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Cricut: Growth In 2Q25 Is Not Driven By Organic Means. (NASDAQ:CRCT)
- Cricut CEO Ashish Arora sells $356k in shares
- Is Cricut (CRCT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Cricut (CRCT): Will It Gain?
- Earnings call transcript: Cricut Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock gains
- Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cricut shares soar as earnings beat expectations by 83%
- Cricut Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth resumes as profitability surges
- One Big Beautiful Bill Act a tailwind for Apple and others - Morgan Stanley
- Cricut CEO Ashish Arora sells $351k in shares
- Cipher Mining (CIFR) Surges 11.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Cricut CEO Ashish Arora sells $1m+ in shares
- Cricut stock reaches 52-week high at 7.03 USD
- Cricut: Stable Margins Amid Falling Revenue But Upside Limited (NASDAQ:CRCT)
- Top 2 Consumer Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio In Q2 - Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
- Cricut shares validate InvestingPro’s Fair Value analysis with 56% gain
日范围
6.58 6.71
年范围
3.94 7.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.70
- 开盘价
- 6.71
- 卖价
- 6.65
- 买价
- 6.95
- 最低价
- 6.58
- 最高价
- 6.71
- 交易量
- 430
- 日变化
- -0.75%
- 月变化
- 19.18%
- 6个月变化
- 27.39%
- 年变化
- -3.48%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值