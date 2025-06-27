Valute / CRCT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CRCT: Cricut Inc - Class A
6.83 USD 0.04 (0.59%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CRCT ha avuto una variazione del 0.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.70 e ad un massimo di 6.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Cricut Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRCT News
- Mirion Technologies (MIR) Surges 8.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Should Value Investors Buy Cricut (CRCT) Stock?
- Ashish Arora, CEO of Cricut, sells $397k in CRCT stock
- Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Cricut alla Conferenza Goldman Sachs: Iniziative di Crescita Strategica
- Cricut at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth Initiatives
- Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Cricut (CRCT) This Year?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Cricut (CRCT) Right Now?
- Vontier Corporation (VNT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Is Cricut (CRCT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Cricut: Growth In 2Q25 Is Not Driven By Organic Means. (NASDAQ:CRCT)
- Cricut CEO Ashish Arora sells $356k in shares
- Is Cricut (CRCT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Cricut (CRCT): Will It Gain?
- Earnings call transcript: Cricut Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock gains
- Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cricut shares soar as earnings beat expectations by 83%
- Cricut Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth resumes as profitability surges
- One Big Beautiful Bill Act a tailwind for Apple and others - Morgan Stanley
- Cricut CEO Ashish Arora sells $351k in shares
- Cipher Mining (CIFR) Surges 11.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Cricut CEO Ashish Arora sells $1m+ in shares
- Cricut stock reaches 52-week high at 7.03 USD
- Cricut: Stable Margins Amid Falling Revenue But Upside Limited (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.70 6.93
Intervallo Annuale
3.94 7.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.79
- Apertura
- 6.79
- Bid
- 6.83
- Ask
- 7.13
- Minimo
- 6.70
- Massimo
- 6.93
- Volume
- 2.003 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- 22.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.87%
20 settembre, sabato