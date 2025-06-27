QuotazioniSezioni
CRCT: Cricut Inc - Class A

6.83 USD 0.04 (0.59%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CRCT ha avuto una variazione del 0.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.70 e ad un massimo di 6.93.

Segui le dinamiche di Cricut Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.70 6.93
Intervallo Annuale
3.94 7.33
Chiusura Precedente
6.79
Apertura
6.79
Bid
6.83
Ask
7.13
Minimo
6.70
Massimo
6.93
Volume
2.003 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.59%
Variazione Mensile
22.40%
Variazione Semestrale
30.84%
Variazione Annuale
-0.87%
