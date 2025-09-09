货币 / CMG
CMG: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
39.29 USD 0.72 (1.87%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CMG汇率已更改1.87%。当日，交易品种以低点38.90和高点39.48进行交易。
关注Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
38.90 39.48
年范围
38.30 66.74
- 前一天收盘价
- 38.57
- 开盘价
- 39.00
- 卖价
- 39.29
- 买价
- 39.59
- 最低价
- 38.90
- 最高价
- 39.48
- 交易量
- 38.644 K
- 日变化
- 1.87%
- 月变化
- -5.87%
- 6个月变化
- -21.42%
- 年变化
- -31.98%
