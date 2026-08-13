CABZ: Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF
今日CABZ汇率已更改0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点23.08和高点23.08进行交易。
关注Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
常见问题解答
CABZ股票今天的价格是多少？
Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF股票今天的定价为23.08。它在23.08 - 23.08范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为23.07，交易量达到1。CABZ的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF股票是否支付股息？
Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF目前的价值为23.08。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-7.16%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪CABZ走势。
如何购买CABZ股票？
您可以以23.08的当前价格购买Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF股票。订单通常设置在23.08或23.38附近，而1和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注CABZ的实时图表更新。
如何投资CABZ股票？
投资Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF需要考虑年度范围19.20 - 28.49和当前价格23.08。许多人在以23.08或23.38下订单之前，会比较6.16%和。实时查看CABZ价格图表，了解每日变化。
Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF的最高价格是28.49。在19.20 - 28.49内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF的绩效。
Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF（CABZ）的最低价格为19.20。将其与当前的23.08和19.20 - 28.49进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看CABZ在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
CABZ股票是什么时候拆分的？
Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、23.07和-7.16%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 23.07
- 开盘价
- 23.08
- 卖价
- 23.08
- 买价
- 23.38
- 最低价
- 23.08
- 最高价
- 23.08
- 交易量
- 1
- 日变化
- 0.04%
- 月变化
- 6.16%
- 6个月变化
- 6.11%
- 年变化
- -7.16%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%