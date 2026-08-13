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CABZ: Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF

23.08 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日CABZ汇率已更改0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点23.08和高点23.08进行交易。

关注Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • M30
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  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

常见问题解答

CABZ股票今天的价格是多少？

Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF股票今天的定价为23.08。它在23.08 - 23.08范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为23.07，交易量达到1。CABZ的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF股票是否支付股息？

Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF目前的价值为23.08。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-7.16%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪CABZ走势。

如何购买CABZ股票？

您可以以23.08的当前价格购买Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF股票。订单通常设置在23.08或23.38附近，而1和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注CABZ的实时图表更新。

如何投资CABZ股票？

投资Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF需要考虑年度范围19.20 - 28.49和当前价格23.08。许多人在以23.08或23.38下订单之前，会比较6.16%和。实时查看CABZ价格图表，了解每日变化。

Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF的最高价格是28.49。在19.20 - 28.49内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF的绩效。

Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF（CABZ）的最低价格为19.20。将其与当前的23.08和19.20 - 28.49进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看CABZ在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

CABZ股票是什么时候拆分的？

Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、23.07和-7.16%中可见。

日范围
23.08 23.08
年范围
19.20 28.49
前一天收盘价
23.07
开盘价
23.08
卖价
23.08
买价
23.38
最低价
23.08
最高价
23.08
交易量
1
日变化
0.04%
月变化
6.16%
6个月变化
6.11%
年变化
-7.16%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%