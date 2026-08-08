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CABZ: Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF
CABZ exchange rate has changed by 3.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.05 and at a high of 23.05.
Follow Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CABZ stock price today?
Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF stock is priced at 23.05 today. It trades within 23.05 - 23.05, yesterday's close was 22.28, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of CABZ shows these updates.
Does Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF is currently valued at 23.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.28% and USD. View the chart live to track CABZ movements.
How to buy CABZ stock?
You can buy Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF shares at the current price of 23.05. Orders are usually placed near 23.05 or 23.35, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CABZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CABZ stock?
Investing in Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.20 - 28.49 and current price 23.05. Many compare 6.03% and 5.98% before placing orders at 23.05 or 23.35. Explore the CABZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF in the past year was 28.49. Within 19.20 - 28.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF (CABZ) over the year was 19.20. Comparing it with the current 23.05 and 19.20 - 28.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CABZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CABZ stock split?
Roundhill Robotaxi, Autonomous Vehicles & Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.28, and -7.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.28
- Open
- 23.05
- Bid
- 23.05
- Ask
- 23.35
- Low
- 23.05
- High
- 23.05
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 3.46%
- Month Change
- 6.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.98%
- Year Change
- -7.28%