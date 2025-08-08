货币 / BTI
BTI: British American Tobacco Industries, p.l.c. ADR
55.79 USD 0.23 (0.41%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BTI汇率已更改-0.41%。当日，交易品种以低点55.63和高点55.99进行交易。
关注British American Tobacco Industries, p.l.c. ADR动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
55.63 55.99
年范围
34.17 59.29
- 前一天收盘价
- 56.02
- 开盘价
- 55.74
- 卖价
- 55.79
- 买价
- 56.09
- 最低价
- 55.63
- 最高价
- 55.99
- 交易量
- 5.028 K
- 日变化
- -0.41%
- 月变化
- 1.90%
- 6个月变化
- 35.22%
- 年变化
- 52.64%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值