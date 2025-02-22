货币 / SPAI
SPAI: CBOE S&P 500 Dividend Aristocra
7.54 USD 0.34 (4.72%)
版块: 指数 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SPAI汇率已更改4.72%。当日，交易品种以低点7.11和高点8.00进行交易。
关注CBOE S&P 500 Dividend Aristocra动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SPAI新闻
- Airborne Response secures drone service contracts with Florida utilities
- Safe Pro Group: A Speculative Drone And Defense AI Opportunity (NASDAQ:SPAI)
- Safe Pro Group demonstrates AI drone tech for landmine detection
- Safe Pro Group expands patent protection for AI explosive detection tech
- Safe Pro applauds FAA’s proposed rules for drone operations
- Safe Pro Group to showcase AI tech at U.S. Army experiment in 2026
- Safe Pro integrates AI landmine detection with Army drone program
- Safe Pro Group stock initiated with Buy rating at Litchfield Hills
- Safe Pro Group sees opportunities in $33 billion defense AI funding
- Safe Pro’s AI drone system helps detect landmines in Ukraine
- Safe Pro Sets New AI Dataset Milestone Processing Over 1.6 Million Drone-Based Battlefield Images Powering its Explosive Threat Detection Capabilities
- Safe Pro Group Set to Join Russell Microcap ® Index
- Safe Pro Group Provides First Quarter 2025 Results and Corporate Update
- Safe Pro Strikes AI Defense Deal To Boost Ukraine's Efforts To Deal With Landmines - Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI)
- Nvidia the focus of earnings reports this week
日范围
7.11 8.00
年范围
1.47 9.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.20
- 开盘价
- 7.26
- 卖价
- 7.54
- 买价
- 7.84
- 最低价
- 7.11
- 最高价
- 8.00
- 交易量
- 1.024 K
- 日变化
- 4.72%
- 月变化
- 14.24%
- 6个月变化
- 229.26%
- 年变化
- 162.72%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B