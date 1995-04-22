Exploit Institutional Liquidity Traps On XAUUSD 1H Time Frame

Ponokawan Trap Trade EA

Ponokawan Daily Trap Trade EA is a professional institutional price action trading system designed to capitalize on Bull Trap and Bear Trap liquidity events across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto markets.

When retail traders chase overbought momentum at highs or oversold panic at lows, institutional smart money steps in to reverse price. Ponokawan EA detects these exact exhaustion points in real-time, executing high-probability counter-trend scalp trades immediately upon candle close.

🌟 Key Strategy Highlights

🎯 Institutional Trap Detection : Detects overbought Bull Traps ( RSI > 70 RSI > 70 ) and oversold Bear Traps ( RSI < 26 RSI < 26 ) with precision momentum filtering.

: Detects overbought Bull Traps ( ) and oversold Bear Traps ( ) with precision momentum filtering. ⚡ Instant Execution : Triggers trades on the exact first tick after a trap candle closes, capturing optimal price entries.

: Triggers trades on the exact first tick after a trap candle closes, capturing optimal price entries. 🛡️ Mathematical Risk Edge (1 : 1.7 R:R) : Enforces a strict 1 : 1.7 1 : 1.7 Risk to Reward Ratio per trade. Stops are anchored beyond the trap candle extremes with automatic target calculation.

: Enforces a strict Risk to Reward Ratio per trade. Stops are anchored beyond the trap candle extremes with automatic target calculation. 🔄 Smart 3-Position Scalping & Rotation : Supports scaling into up to 3 concurrent trades. When a 4th trap forms, the EA automatically closes the oldest trade (FIFO rotation) to roll into the newest high-probability setup.

: Supports scaling into up to 3 concurrent trades. When a 4th trap forms, the EA automatically closes the oldest trade (FIFO rotation) to roll into the newest high-probability setup. 📊 Dynamic Equity Risk Management : Uses 5 % 5% account equity position sizing per trade, automatically adjusting lot sizes as your capital grows.

: Uses account equity position sizing per trade, automatically adjusting lot sizes as your capital grows. 🎨 Permanent On-Chart Trade Mapping: Features custom warning flags ( ⚠️ BULL TRAP / ⚠️ BEAR TRAP ) and leaves permanent shaded historical trade boxes on your chart so you can easily review past performance.

📊 How the Trading Logic Works

Bull Trap Setup (SELL Trade): A candle closes with RSI > 70.0 RSI > 70.0 (Overbought Buyers Trapped).

(Overbought Buyers Trapped). Action : Executes a Market SELL trade immediately on new candle open.

: Executes a Market trade immediately on new candle open. SL/TP: Stop Loss placed above the Trap Candle High; Take Profit projected at 1.7 × 1.7 × Risk. Bear Trap Setup (BUY Trade): A candle closes with RSI < 26.0 RSI < 26.0 (Oversold Sellers Trapped).

(Oversold Sellers Trapped). Action : Executes a Market BUY trade immediately on new candle open.

: Executes a Market trade immediately on new candle open. SL/TP: Stop Loss placed below the Trap Candle Low; Take Profit projected at 1.7 × 1.7 × Risk.

⚙️ Main Input Parameters

InpRiskPercent (Default: 5.0 ) : Capital risk % based on Account Equity.

: Capital risk % based on Account Equity. InpRiskRewardRatio (Default: 1.7 ) : Target Risk to Reward ratio ( 1 : 1.7 1 : 1.7 ).

: Target Risk to Reward ratio ( ). InpMaxOpenPositions (Default: 3 ) : Maximum concurrent scalping positions.

: Maximum concurrent scalping positions. InpBullTrapRsi (Default: 70.0 ) : RSI threshold for Bull Trap detection.

: RSI threshold for Bull Trap detection. InpBearTrapRsi (Default: 26.0 ) : RSI threshold for Bear Trap detection.

: RSI threshold for Bear Trap detection. InpSlPaddingPoints (Default: 20 ) : Stop Loss buffer points beyond trap candle extremes.

: Stop Loss buffer points beyond trap candle extremes. InpDrawOnChart (Default: true ): Renders on-chart flags and permanent historical trade boxes.

💻 Recommended Setup & Symbols

Best Instruments : EURUSD , GBPUSD , XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD .

: EURUSD , GBPUSD , XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD . Recommended Timeframes : M15 , H1 , H4 .

: M15 , H1 , H4 . Account Type : ECN / Raw Spread / STP (Supports all broker filling modes automatically).

: ECN / Raw Spread / STP (Supports all broker filling modes automatically). Minimum Capital: $100 (Works seamlessly with micro, mini, and standard accounts).

🎁 What You Get

Full MT5 Expert Advisor ( .ex5 ) .

. 100% automated execution—no manual intervention required.

Dedicated author support for setup and optimization.