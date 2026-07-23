



WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES





Gold Cloud Distance Guide is a visual analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It shows how far the current price has moved above or below the Ichimoku cloud.





The indicator places four reference guides around the cloud:





• First Upper Guide — the first distance level above the cloud

• First Lower Guide — the first distance level below the cloud

• Second Upper Guide — an additional distance level above the first upper guide

• Second Lower Guide — an additional distance level below the first lower guide





HOW THE DISTANCES ARE CALCULATED





The guide distances can be based on:





• Fixed distance values entered by the user

• Average distances measured from completed recent trading days

• The higher value between the fixed floor and the recent average





The current trading day is excluded from the recent-day average. This keeps the reference calculation based on completed daily observations.





INFORMATION PANEL





The chart panel displays:





• Selected calculation mode

• Completed period used for the calculation

• Recent upper and lower distance averages

• Applied first-stage and second-stage distances

• Sample counts and detected event counts





RECOMMENDED STARTING SETUP





• Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's gold symbol

• Chart timeframe: M3

• Calculation timeframe: M3

• Ichimoku periods: 9, 26, 52

• Recent trading days: 5





MAIN INPUTS





CalculationTimeframe — timeframe used for cloud and distance calculations

DistanceMode — fixed, recent average, or higher-of-both mode

FirstDistanceFloor — minimum first-stage price distance

RecentTradingDays — number of completed trading days used for averages

SecondUpperDistanceFloor — minimum additional upper distance

SecondLowerDistanceFloor — minimum additional lower distance

ShowInfoPanel — shows or hides the information panel





IMPORTANT NOTICE





This indicator is an analysis and visualization tool only. It does not open, modify, or close orders or positions. It does not provide direct buy or sell signals.





The displayed distances are statistical reference levels, not price predictions. Prices, spreads, trading sessions, and historical data can differ between brokers. Past observations do not guarantee future market behavior.

GOLD CLOUD DISTANCE GUIDE