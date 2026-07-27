Robot Trading King Santosa V2 MT5
- 专家
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- 版本: 3.3
- 更新: 30 七月 2026
- 激活: 10
Professional Automated Trading EA for XAUUSD
KING SANTOSA ROBOT TRADING V2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Developed with a strong focus on stability, consistency, and intelligent risk management, this EA is suitable for traders who want a professional trading solution without constantly monitoring the market.
Instead of relying on aggressive trading, the EA focuses on high-quality trading opportunities while incorporating multiple layers of protection to reduce unnecessary exposure during unfavorable market conditions.
Key Features
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Fully Automated Trading
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Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
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Supports Both 2-Digit and 3-Digit Brokers
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Smart Auto Lot Management
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Manual Lot Option Available
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High Impact News Filter
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Trading Schedule Filter
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Daily Profit Target Protection
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Maximum Open Position Control
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Built-in Telegram Integration
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Telegram Trading Signal Notifications
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Daily Trading Report via Telegram
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Balance Monitoring & Alerts
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Virtual Signal Management System
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Intelligent Trade Execution
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Optimized Money Management
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Stable Performance for Long-Term Trading
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Clean and Lightweight Operation
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Easy Installation and User-Friendly Settings
Risk Management
The EA includes multiple built-in safety features to help protect trading accounts, including:
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Daily Profit Target
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Maximum Simultaneous Positions
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Automatic Lot Calculation
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News Protection
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Trading Time Control
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Balance Warning Notifications
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Profit Target Notifications
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Intelligent Position Monitoring
Telegram Features
Receive important account information directly on Telegram, including:
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Trading Signals
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Daily Signal Reports
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Current Balance Information
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Daily Profit Reports
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Account Notifications
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Balance Alerts
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Profit Target Alerts
Recommended Trading Conditions
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Platform: MetaTrader 5
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Symbol: XAUUSD
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Recommended Broker: ECN / Raw Spread
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Supports: 2-Digit & 3-Digit Brokers
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Minimum Recommended Balance: $1000
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Recommended Timeframe: M5
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VPS Recommended for 24/7 Trading
Why Choose KING SANTOSA ROBOT TRADING V2?
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Professional risk management
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Stable and optimized trading logic
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Automatic money management
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Designed for long-term usage
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Minimal user intervention required
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Suitable for beginners and experienced traders
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Continuous monitoring through Telegram integration
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Clean, efficient, and reliable execution
Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and trade with capital you can afford to lose.