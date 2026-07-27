Robot Trading King Santosa V2 MT5

KING SANTOSA ROBOT TRADING

Professional Automated Trading EA for XAUUSD

KING SANTOSA ROBOT TRADING V2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Developed with a strong focus on stability, consistency, and intelligent risk management, this EA is suitable for traders who want a professional trading solution without constantly monitoring the market.

Instead of relying on aggressive trading, the EA focuses on high-quality trading opportunities while incorporating multiple layers of protection to reduce unnecessary exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Key Features

  • Fully Automated Trading

  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Supports Both 2-Digit and 3-Digit Brokers

  • Smart Auto Lot Management

  • Manual Lot Option Available

  • High Impact News Filter

  • Trading Schedule Filter

  • Daily Profit Target Protection

  • Maximum Open Position Control

  • Built-in Telegram Integration

  • Telegram Trading Signal Notifications

  • Daily Trading Report via Telegram

  • Balance Monitoring & Alerts

  • Virtual Signal Management System

  • Intelligent Trade Execution

  • Optimized Money Management

  • Stable Performance for Long-Term Trading

  • Clean and Lightweight Operation

  • Easy Installation and User-Friendly Settings

Risk Management

The EA includes multiple built-in safety features to help protect trading accounts, including:

  • Daily Profit Target

  • Maximum Simultaneous Positions

  • Automatic Lot Calculation

  • News Protection

  • Trading Time Control

  • Balance Warning Notifications

  • Profit Target Notifications

  • Intelligent Position Monitoring

Telegram Features

Receive important account information directly on Telegram, including:

  • Trading Signals

  • Daily Signal Reports

  • Current Balance Information

  • Daily Profit Reports

  • Account Notifications

  • Balance Alerts

  • Profit Target Alerts

Recommended Trading Conditions

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Recommended Broker: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Supports: 2-Digit & 3-Digit Brokers

  • Minimum Recommended Balance: $1000

  • Recommended Timeframe: M5

  • VPS Recommended for 24/7 Trading

Why Choose KING SANTOSA ROBOT TRADING V2?

  • Professional risk management

  • Stable and optimized trading logic

  • Automatic money management

  • Designed for long-term usage

  • Minimal user intervention required

  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

  • Continuous monitoring through Telegram integration

  • Clean, efficient, and reliable execution

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and trade with capital you can afford to lose.


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Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
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Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
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Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Big Forex Players MT5
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4.76 (140)
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
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Эксперты
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5 (1)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Эксперты
Прозрачная модель ценообразования.  Цена растёт с каждым этапом продаж. Следующий этап: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Как работает Aero Aero — полностью автоматизированный советник для XAUUSD (Gold) , торгует в обе стороны на дневном графике. В основе — пробойная стратегия . Золото пробивает ключевые уровни почти каждый день — Aero определяет, какие из них статистически стоят сделки, и игнорирует остальные. Этот отбор делает kNN (k-ближайших соседей) — метод машин
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Эксперты
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Price Action Robot MT5
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3.86 (7)
Эксперты
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
VoltBreak
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VoltBreak — это алгоритмический торговый советник, основанный на комбинации анализа ценовых аномалий («Ловля фитилей») и динамической волатильности (ATR). Советник ищет моменты, когда рынок тестирует уровень и терпит неудачу (ложный пробой), чтобы войти в сделку по направлению истинного импульса. Версия 1.04 оптимизирована для работы в режиме NETTING, с улучшенной системой управления рисками и защитой от ошибок исполнения ордеров. Логика стратегии Детекция ловушки (Wick Trap): EA анализирует
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
Эксперты
Harmonizer EA — это мощный инструмент для сеточной торговли, использующий продвинутый алгоритм для расчета точек входа для каждой отдельной сделки. Он не переобучен на исторических данных, а вместо этого использует волатильность рынка для собственной оптимизации. Благодаря использованию рыночной волатильности алгоритм способен быстро и эффективно адаптироваться к изменениям рынка. Это позволяет ему использовать рыночные возможности и одновременно минимизировать риски, оставаясь в пределах заране
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Эксперты
Golden Tree является агрессивным мультицикловым скальпером, созданным для Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Каждый цикл независим . Он использует последовательность ордеров и имеет собственные TP и SL . Используется система мартингейла . Этот советник опирается на сильные повторения прошлого, чтобы открывать позиции и достигать высокого процента успеха . Очень важно прочитать блог перед началом. Минимальный депозит составляет 100 $ при кредитном плече 1:500. Система autolot включена . Рекомендую счёт 1:500 EC
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