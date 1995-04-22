Triple MAs Cross

MA20/MA60 crossover filtered by MA100 and an ATR(14) volatility gate. Stop on MA100, TP 3R, reverse-cross exit, 1% risk.



Full description MQL5_Publish_Ready\TripleMACross\product_description.txt — moderator-safe, covers the rules, ATR filter, MA100 stop, and the companion indicator.

Triple MA Cross is a trend-following Expert Advisor built on a MA20 / MA60 crossover, filtered by MA100 and by an ATR volatility gate. Clean rule set, no martingale, no grid.

tested more then 60% winrate ate 15min timeframe Use it with GOLD in 15 and 30min time frame