Triple MAs Cross

MA20/MA60 crossover filtered by MA100 and an ATR(14) volatility gate. Stop on MA100, TP 3R, reverse-cross exit, 1% risk.


Full description

MQL5_Publish_Ready\TripleMACross\product_description.txt — moderator-safe, covers the rules, ATR filter, MA100 stop, and the companion indicator.

Triple MA Cross is a trend-following Expert Advisor built on a MA20 / MA60 crossover, filtered by MA100 and by an ATR volatility gate. Clean rule set, no martingale, no grid.

tested more then 60% winrate ate 15min timeframe Use it with GOLD in 15 and 30min time frame

推荐产品
Correlated MT5
Ulises Calderon Bautista
专家
## 中文 ### Correlated MT5 v8.1 Correlated MT5 v8.1 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的多品种 Expert Advisor，用于分析资产篮子、相关性和均值回归。它既可以作为市场观察面板使用，也可以作为带有敞口、仓位和风险控制的自动交易系统使用。 #### 工作原理 - 使用 3 到 10 个交易品种构建资产篮子，并对价格进行标准化。 - 计算相关矩阵，并可使用 Random Matrix Theory 过滤噪声。 - 入场需要与已配置篮子达到最低相关性。 - 做多信号：有效 Z-score 低于 `-ZScoreEntry` ，和/或 S-score 低于 `-SScoreEntry` ，取决于 `SignalMethod` 。 - 做空信号：有效 Z-score 高于 `ZScoreEntry` ，和/或 S-score 高于 `SScoreEntry` ，取决于 `SignalMethod` 。 - 协整可以过滤、替换或组合信号使用的价差；Kalman 可以更新对冲比率。 - 出场条件包括均值回归、极端评分、
The Moving Average EA
ALGOYIN LTD
5 (1)
专家
介绍移动平均线EA 注意 - 购买The Moving Average EA后，发送私信给我，即可免费获得我的TradeWatch EA工具！ 移动平均线EA是一款灵活的交易工具，专门设计用于合成指数，同时也能有效地应用于外汇和其他资产类别。与许多依赖固定移动平均设置的EA不同，这款EA允许用户完全自定义其移动平均参数，无需任何编程技能。由于这种灵活性，用户可以在不同时间框架上进行详细的回测，以确定适合每个工具的最佳设置。 EA会智能地根据市场条件决定止损位置，同时允许用户指定风险回报比（RRR）作为获利水平。它还允许用户设置每笔交易的账户余额百分比，使风险管理更加精确。 此外，用户可以使用MT5中的周期分隔符功能控制指定时间段内的交易数量。周期分隔符由所选时间框架决定。在M1到H2的时间框架中，两个周期分隔符之间的柱子代表一天。H3到H12的时间框架代表一周。在D1时间框架中，柱子代表一个月，而在大于D1的任何时间框架中，它们代表一年。此功能允许交易者在特定时间框架内限制交易数量，确保对交易频率的更精确控制。更多说明将会在视频中添加。 移动平均线EA的优点 避免震荡市场 EA限制您
Prism Simple EA
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Prism Simple EA V6.1 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System 19 Powerful Strategies in One Ultimate EA! Transform your trading with the most comprehensive and reliable Expert Advisor on the market. Prism Simple EA combines cutting-edge algorithms with bulletproof risk management to deliver consistent results across all market conditions. Core Features 19 Professional Strategies: A complete arsenal of proven trading algorithms in one EA. (See full list below). 100% Margin Safe: Advanced mar
Quantum RSI Divergence Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Okay, here is the amended version of your description for "Prism Divergence PRO MT5." This version has been revised to be fully compliant with the MQL5 marketplace rules. The changes are primarily focused on removing all special characters and emojis while preserving your well-structured content. Amended Product Description Prism Divergence PRO MT5 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System Revolutionary 15-Strategy RSI Divergence EA with Marketplace Validation Prism Divergence PRO MT5 is a s
Quantum Pulse EA Pro
Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi
专家
Quantum Pulse EA Quantum Pulse EA is a fully automated algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The expert advisor is engineered to capture rapid market momentum shifts using a structural two-consecutive candle breakout strategy combined with an underlying institutional volatility matrix. Core Trading Framework The algorithm operates on a rule-based price-action engine, analyzing structural data across multiple timeframes to minimize exposure to market noise: Bullish M
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
专家
Fractal Trend Master 是市场上最强大且最复杂的智能交易系统之一，旨在保护交易者的资金，同时最大化盈利机会。基于 比尔·威廉姆斯 的著名方法论，该EA使用三种重要的技术分析工具： 鳄鱼指标 、 分形 和 Gator振荡器 ，为识别和跟随市场趋势创建了一个强大而精准的框架。 该EA专注于 高级风险管理 和 资金保护 ，提供对交易和亏损的有效控制。通过选择 固定或动态手数 ，设定每日 盈亏限额 (P/L) 并执行 经过验证的策略 ，Fractal Trend Master适合保守和激进的交易者。 主要特点： 高级风险管理 ：在固定或动态手数之间进行选择，并设定每日盈亏限额以保护您的资金。 基于比尔·威廉姆斯的策略 ：该EA采用基于鳄鱼指标和分形的三种策略，并通过Gator振荡器确认趋势。 全自动化 ：EA自动管理开仓和平仓，用户可以调整止损、止盈和移动止损等参数。 多时间框架 ：适用于任何时间框架，在较大的时间框架（H4及以上）中表现最佳，同时在较小的时间框架中提供较高的交易频率。 优化范围  PARAMETER START STEP END JAW PERIOD  1
GoldPro EA
Guang Wei Zhang
专家
GoldPro EA — Institutional Grade Gold Hunter Short Description A professional-grade SMC (Smart Money Concepts) trading system specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). By deeply analyzing Market Structure Breaks (MSB) and Order Block (OB) logic, it precisely captures entry footprints left by institutional capital. Product Overview GoldPro EA is absolutely not a common grid or Martingale EA. It is a pure logic-driven trend-following system designed to track the trajectory of large-scale instit
FVG Pattern Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
FVG Pattern Breakout - Fair Value Gap Breakout EA Professional Forex Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Description The Fair Value Gap Breakout EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) formed during the Asian trading session. This sophisticated EA combines institutional trading concepts with precise market structure analysis to capture high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Fair Value Gap Detection Automatically identifies
Super Bollinger EA
Renato Takahashi
专家
Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor. A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL ( in points ). A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized. A number of orders
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
专家
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Gold BB
Aleksandr Pavlov
专家
该交易顾问旨在使用布林带和 ATR（平均真实波幅）指标自动在金融市场上进行交易。它设计用于 MetaTrader 5 平台，并允许您根据当前市场情况开仓和平仓。针对 M15 时间框架的 XAUUSD+ 进行了优化 工作原理： 指标： - 布林线：用于确定超买和超卖水平。当收盘价超出上限或下限时，顾问开仓； - ATR（平均真实范围）：用于过滤信号。当 ATR 值低于指定阈值时，顾问仅在低波动条件下开仓。 开仓逻辑： - 买入：如果收盘价穿过布林带下轨且 ATR 值低于阈值，顾问将开立买入仓位。 - 卖出：如果收盘价穿过布林带上轨且 ATR 值低于阈值，顾问将开立卖出仓位。 仓位管理： - 平仓：在开设相反方向的新仓位之前，顾问会平掉所有相同类型的当前仓位。 - 手数：在同一方向开设新仓位时，手数可以增加一个因子（LotSizeMultiplier）。 - 止损和获利：如果参数中指定，则以点为单位设置。 限制： - 订单之间的间隔：可以配置顾问仅在一定数量的条形图（BarsInterval）之后开设新头寸。
FREE
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
专家
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
Wick Sniper Reversal Pro
Anuoluwapo Oluwatobi Ayeni
5 (1)
专家
WickSniper Reversal Pro EA - Automated Inside Bar Breakout Trading Transform Your Trading with Professional Automation WickSniper Reversal Pro EA is the automated version of our highly successful WickSniper Pro indicator (1000+ downloads). This powerful Expert Advisor automatically detects and trades inside bar breakout patterns, eliminating the need for manual monitoring while maintaining the same proven strategy. Key Features Advanced Pattern Recognition - Inside Bar Detection: Au
Aurum Gold Pro
Mainara Mello Da Silva
1 (1)
专家
Aurum Gold Pro Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Aurum Gold Pro is an automated trading system developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The system uses technical filters designed to identify market trend conditions and volatility levels before opening positions. The strategy operates on the H1 timeframe and is designed to participate in trending market environments while applying structured risk management rules. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • One trade at a time • A
FREE
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
专家
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Scalping 4H Range EA
VQS SOLUTIONS
专家
Scalping 4H Range Pro A mechanical, rule-based scalping system based on the "4-Hour Range" strategy. Scalping 4H Range Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade price reversions following false breakouts of the daily opening range. This strategy focuses on a specific price action pattern: waiting for the first 4-hour candle of the day to establish a range, detecting a "fake-out" (breakout failure), and scalping the reversion back into value. This EA automates the popular strategy
Gold Edge V1
Thorsten Koch
5 (1)
专家
Gold Edge V1 is a real-tick-safe volatility breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD). It trades long breakouts from H1 compression zones using market execution, large profit targets and adaptive trailing stops. Of course, the zone timeframe and entry timeframe can be changed at any time if you want to experiment a little. Gold Edge V1 – Volatility Breakout Expert for Gold Gold Edge V1 is a professional volatility breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It wa
Cosmos369
Seira Yokota
专家
COSMOS BTCUSD – 全周期耐力型·特殊马丁格尔EA COSMOS是一款专为BTCUSD设计的耐力型自动交易EA，它彻底重新审视了传统马丁格尔策略的弱点，旨在兼顾长期运营所需的稳定性和盈利性。普通马丁格尔EA虽然在短期盈利能力上表现优异，但往往容易因市场剧变或趋势偏离而面临破产风险。而COSMOS通过对其结构本身进行改良，实现了“全周期耐久”这一理念。 本EA的最大特点在于其针对BTCUSD这一高波动性市场所优化的逻辑设计。通过分析加密货币特有的暴涨暴跌、流动性变化以及不同时段的价格波动偏向，并以此为前提进行入场及仓位管理。由此，不仅能避免单纯的均仓或加仓，还能根据市场状况实现灵活的仓位控制。 此外，OSMOS采用了“特殊马丁格尔结构”。这并非简单的加倍下注，而是融入了考虑市场走势及持仓间平衡的仓位调整算法。该设计旨在即使在浮亏扩大的局面下，也能抑制风险偏度，并瞄准适当时机进行回本。同时，通过追踪止损功能及多逻辑组合，构建了在积累细微盈利的同时规避大幅回撤的机制。 在风险管理方面，仓位数量、加仓间隔、追踪止损起始点等均经过战略性设定，采取了避免过度风险敞口的措施。特别
FREE
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
专家
Hamster Scalping 是一个完全自动化的交易顾问，不使用鞅。夜间剥头皮策略。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。顾问需要对冲账户类型。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 最低入金 100 美元，使用点差最小的 ECN 账户，默认设置为 eurusd M5 gmt + 3。 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 NewCycle - 模式开启时，顾问工作不停止，模式关闭时，完成一系列交易后，顾问不会开新订单； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标的周期； From - 第二个指标值范围的下限，EA 允许在该范围内建仓； To - 第二个指标值范围的上限，EA 允
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
4.78 (9)
专家
Go Long EA实现了基于系统性日间交易原则的高级日内交易策略，具有多重技术确认。虽然许多交易者寻求复杂的算法，但该EA将简单而有效的概念与复杂的风险管理和多重技术过滤器相结合。 该EA每天在特定时间开仓，但仅在市场条件符合多个技术指标时才会执行。这种系统性方法有助于捕捉日内行情，同时避免过夜持仓成本侵蚀利润。EA会在预设时间自动平仓，这对想要避免过夜风险的交易者来说是理想之选。 该EA的特别之处在于其自适应风险管理系统。持仓规模根据多个因素自动调整： - 基础资金和风险百分比设置 - 技术指标条件（均线、RSI、MACD等） - 在条件特别有利时增加持仓规模的特殊乘数 该EA包含多个可启用/禁用的技术过滤器： - 移动平均线（MA）过滤器，带价格关系检查 - RSI超卖条件和乘数 - MACD趋势确认 - ATR波动率过滤器 - 布林带位置验证 - ADX趋势强度确认 - 动量确认 - 随机指标超卖条件 - 一目均衡表云图位置验证 - 摆动模式识别 <资金管理设置> 基础资金：风险计算的基础资金 风险百分比：每笔交易基础资金的风险百分比 获利百分比：止盈距离（0 = 禁
FREE
Pick and Roll
Marta Gonzalez
专家
Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
Gold Hunter EA Pro
Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi
专家
Gold Hunter EA Pro Gold Hunter EA Pro is a precision algorithmic trading system designed for institutional-grade logic combined with rigorous risk management. Built on the core principles of Market Structure Shifts (MSS) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this Expert Advisor is engineered to filter out noise and capture high-probability reversals. Core Strategy Logic The system utilizes a mechanical framework to identify institutional order flow: Dual-Layer Trend Filtering: Uses a higher timeframe
AI Quantum Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (5)
专家
人工智慧量子交易——演算法交易的革命。新一代日圓交易顧問 1 次購買 = 2 個版本！ 在 MT5 購買 AI Quantum Trading - 並免費獲得 MT4 版本！ 隨心所欲地交易：兩個平台、一個顧問、零多付款。 購買後請透過 PM 寫信給我並領取您的禮物！ 在當今的金融科技世界中，自動交易已成為市場成功不可或缺的一部分。 AI Quantum Trading 是一種創新的交易顧問，它使用人工智慧和機器學習來動態適應市場條件。這項強大的工具專為尋求最高效率和穩定資本成長的專業交易員和投資者而設計。 多功能性和適應性 在數位金融時代，自動化交易正在成為成功的關鍵因素。 AI Quantum Trading 是一家高科技交易顧問，利用人工智慧和機器學習來適應當前的市場狀況。它專門設計用於與 USDJPY、EURJPY 和 GBPJPY 貨幣對配合使用 - 這些是外匯市場上最不穩定和最受歡迎的工具。 針對日元交叉盤進行了最佳化 由於採用了專門的演算法，考慮到了這些工具的波動性特徵和行為模式，AI Quantum Trading 在日圓貨幣對上表現出了最佳結果。 卓越的
Gold Hunter Aggressive
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
专家
Gold Hunter Aggressive  is a specialized automated trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the H1 timeframe. Unlike high-frequency EAs that gamble with account capital, Whale Gold utilizes a Precision Ghost-Signal Engine to identify high-probability momentum shifts before executing real trades. Core Strategy The EA operates on a sophisticated Virtual Breakout Logic. It monitors price action through "Ghost Signals" to gauge market strength. A real position is only ope
Ussr Fris
Yriy Doronin
专家
Greetings to all friends! I present to you an advisor and an indicator in one project. The advisor settings are displayed on the screens presented in the market. You choose the basic design principle yourself. The first thing you should do is set a specific price at which the advisor will start calculating and drawing the trading zone, the range is also set by you. The advisor trades on the principle of breaking out the previous or future zone.
Bull Machine Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Bull Machine EA v9.0 - Professional Multi-Strategy System 7 Powerful Strategies in One EA Most EAs use one strategy and fail when markets change. Bull Machine EA adapts with seven proven strategies: MA Alignment: Classic trend following. MA Cross: Momentum entries. MA Alignment + Cross: Double confirmation. Multiple MA Confluence: A 5-MA perfect setup. MA Slope Analysis: Trend strength filter. Adaptive MA: Dynamic adaptation. MA Distance Bounce: Pullback entries. Key Features Universal Timefram
Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
专家
注意，白金交易者！ XPTUSD 趋势保护型 EA 不会随意开仓。 它只在趋势明确且市场确认时才入场。 避免噪音和过度交易，保护账户不被破坏。 智能风险管理：连续亏损后降低仓位，连胜时增加盈利机会。 每笔交易独立——无马丁格尔、网格或对冲。 渐进式止损保护利润，同时不阻碍趋势发展。 适应伦敦、纽约及中间交易时段。 可控回撤，长期稳定。 为追求稳健而非侥幸的交易者设计。 XPTUSD 趋势保护型 EA 是一个完全自动化的专家顾问，专为 白金 (XPTUSD) 设计，运行于 M15 时间框架。 详细说明 系统基于 多时间框架趋势跟随逻辑 ，只有在市场结构、趋势强度和波动性确认时才执行交易，显著减少低质量操作。 核心特性是 自适应风险管理 ：仓位大小根据账户余额、ATR 计算的止损距离以及对近期交易表现敏感的风险系数动态调整。连续亏损后，EA 会自动降低风险并启动冷却期，以优先保护资本。 渐进式止损 会随着价格向有利方向移动而调整，遵循 非线性保护曲线 ，逐步锁定利润，同时不限制趋势的完全发展。 EA 还会根据 伦敦、纽约及中间时段 调整操作参数，提高低质量时段的选择性，并在流动性和
Gold Martingale Grid Expert EA MT5
Phan Van Khoa
专家
GOLD MARTINGALE GRID EXPERT EA — A powerful grid-based Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) with controlled martingale and strict drawdown limits. Designed specifically for MetaTrader 5, this Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders around the current price on Gold (XAUUSD) and manages recovery with a disciplined, controlled martingale scheme. Unlike aggressive grid systems, it combines ATR-based dynamic spacing, a capped lot multiplier and hard drawdown protection so risk stays measurable and control
FREE
Technique Eagle Pro Max
Chun Nok Fung
专家
# Technique Eagle – Automated Gold Trend Trading for MT5 --- ## Why Traders Consider Technique Eagle Technique Eagle is built for traders who want disciplined and selective XAUUSD automation on the M5 timeframe. It combines confirmed market entries, a real broker-side Stop Loss, one-way profit protection, spread and margin checks, and economic-event awareness in one automated trading system. The objective is not to open as many trades as possible. Technique Eagle continuously monitors the m
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.02 (43)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
Gold Regime Trader
Yassine Bejjany
专家
Dual-regime gold EA on the daily opening range — fades ranges, rides trends, switching automatically by ATR. XAUUSD M5. Full description: Gold Regime Trader is a dual-regime Expert Advisor built around the daily opening range. It reads conditions with ATR and switches between mean-reversion and momentum automatically — no martingale, no grid. Regime switch: ATR(14) vs its own average → at/above = TREND, below = RANGE. RANGE: fades a Bollinger extreme confirmed by RSI at the opening-range bou
FREE
Dual Symbol SMT Trader
Yassine Bejjany
专家
SMT Correlation Divergence trades Smart Money Technique (SMT) divergence between two correlated instruments using pure price action — no external indicators, no martingale, no grid. When two normally-correlated symbols stop moving together — one makes a new high or low while the other fails to follow — that disagreement (SMT divergence) often marks a turning point. This EA detects it automatically and trades it with fixed, risk-based money management. HOW IT WORKS Attach to one chart of a co
FREE
Breakout Liquidity Sweep Reversal
Yassine Bejjany
专家
Fades liquidity sweeps of a multi-day range — sweep the high to sell, sweep the low to buy. Pure price action, 1.5R targets. Full description: Liquidity Sweep Reversal fades liquidity sweeps of a multi-day range using pure price action — no indicators, no martingale, no grid. The idea: the range is rebuilt every few days (default 3). The high and low of the previous block become the resting liquidity levels. When a candle wicks through a level but closes back inside, that liquidity has been
筛选:
无评论
回复评论