Triple MAs Cross

MA20/MA60 crossover filtered by MA100 and an ATR(14) volatility gate. Stop on MA100, TP 3R, reverse-cross exit, 1% risk.


Full description

MQL5_Publish_Ready\TripleMACross\product_description.txt — moderator-safe, covers the rules, ATR filter, MA100 stop, and the companion indicator.

Triple MA Cross is a trend-following Expert Advisor built on a MA20 / MA60 crossover, filtered by MA100 and by an ATR volatility gate. Clean rule set, no martingale, no grid.

tested more then 60% winrate ate 15min timeframe Use it with GOLD in 15 and 30min time frame

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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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