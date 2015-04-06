Wave Structure Pulse is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to identify high-quality trading zones with clearly defined entry, stop-loss, and profit targets.

The indicator focuses on selecting precise areas where price may begin a strong directional movement. Its purpose is to help traders enter from better locations, avoid late entries, and follow a clear trading plan directly on the chart.

Accurate Trading Zones

Wave Structure Pulse identifies carefully selected Buy and Sell zones instead of displaying frequent random signals.

Each setup shows:

Trading direction.

Suggested entry level.

Stop-loss level.

Three profit targets.

Active setup zone.

Setup timeframe.

Current setup status.

The highlighted zone remains visible while the setup is active, allowing the trader to monitor price clearly without losing the original trading area.

Strong Target Potential

The indicator is designed to detect opportunities with strong target potential and limited adverse price movement whenever market conditions support the setup.

By identifying entries near the active zone, traders can avoid chasing price after a large movement has already started.

Each setup includes three progressive targets:

Target 1: A nearby objective for early profit management.

Target 2: An intermediate objective.

Target 3: An extended objective for larger market movements.

This allows traders to divide positions, secure partial profits, and keep part of the trade open for a stronger move.

Key Features

Precise Buy and Sell trading zones.

Clear suggested entry levels.

Defined stop-loss levels.

Three progressive profit targets.

Designed to capture strong price movements from selected areas.

Helps reduce late entries.

Helps limit unnecessary price exposure before the expected move.

Keeps active setups visible until completion or invalidation.

Automatically removes completed and invalid setups.

Supports three selectable timeframes.

Each timeframe can be enabled or disabled separately.

Displays the timeframe responsible for every signal.

ألوان التشكيلات والإعدادات مرئية للتخصيص.

No additional external files required.

Suitable for Forex, metals, indices, and other MT4 instruments.

Multi-Timeframe Monitoring

Wave Structure Pulse can monitor up to three selected timeframes.

This allows the trader to follow several market opportunities from one chart without constantly switching between timeframes.

Each setup displays its source timeframe clearly.

Timeframe 1 / Timeframe 2 / Timeframe 3

Selects the timeframes monitored by the indicator.

Enable Timeframe 1 / 2 / 3

Enables or disables each timeframe separately.

Minimum Setup Filter

Controls the minimum accepted setup value.

Maximum Setup Filter

Controls the maximum accepted setup value.

Stop Buffer Points

Adds an extra safety distance to the displayed stop-loss level.

Future Line Extension

Controls how far the entry, stop-loss, targets, and zone extend on the chart.





تلوين ألوان الدخول، ووقف الخسارة، والهدف، وبالتالي، والنص.

Important Information

Wave Structure Pulse is a manual trading indicator.

It does not open, modify, manage, or close trades automatically.

The indicator is designed to support trade planning and decision-making. No indicator can guarantee that every setup will reach all targets or move without temporary adverse price movement.

Always use appropriate position sizing and risk management.