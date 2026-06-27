GoldPulse XAU M1 Scalp Pro MT5 is designed and optimized for Exness Cent accounts using the XAUUSDc symbol on the M1 timeframe.

This Expert Advisor focuses on short-term Gold trading opportunities and is built around the XAUUSDc trading environment on Exness Cent accounts.

Recommend setup input: x1 - close DD 1000, x2 - close DD 2000, x3 - close DD 3000

Important Demo Version Note

The free Demo version from MQL5 Market can only be used in the Strategy Tester.

This means users can test the EA by running a backtest or visual backtest inside MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

The free Demo version cannot be attached to a live chart for real-time demo trading.

To use the EA on a demo account chart or real account chart without Strategy Tester limitations, users need the full Market version or an available rental version.

Important Setup Note

The EA may take some time to load during the first setup because the internal model is built directly into the Expert Advisor.

Please wait until the EA finishes loading before starting your backtest, visual test, or live trading with the full version.

Community Link

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/goldpulsexau1mscalppromt5

Main Purpose

GoldPulse XAU M1 Scalp Pro MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor created for traders who want to focus on Gold scalping on Exness Cent accounts.

The EA is designed for:

Exness Cent account

XAUUSDc symbol

M1 timeframe

Hedging account type

Strategy Tester backtesting

Visual backtesting

Demo and real account trading with the full version

The free Demo version from MQL5 Market is intended for Strategy Tester only.

This version is not designed for standard accounts, micro accounts, or other Gold symbols such as XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, GOLD, or GOLDmicro.

Main Features

Designed specifically for XAUUSDc on Exness Cent

Built for M1 Gold scalping

Adaptive trade management

Basket-based position handling

Rescue and recovery logic based on the internal strategy model

Clean on-chart dashboard

Supports backtesting and visual testing in Strategy Tester

Supports demo and real accounts with the full version

No external data files required after installation

Standalone MT5 Expert Advisor

How GoldPulse Works

GoldPulse analyzes short-term Gold market conditions on the M1 timeframe and reacts to XAUUSDc price movement.

The EA evaluates market direction, volatility, spread, open position exposure, and basket status before opening or managing trades.

The system is not designed to randomly open trades. It waits for suitable market conditions and manages open positions according to the current market environment.

GoldPulse also includes basket management, protection logic, and rescue behavior to help manage open exposure when the market moves against existing positions.

Recommended Account

Recommended broker: Exness

Recommended account type: Cent account

Recommended symbol: XAUUSDc

Recommended timeframe: M1

Recommended trading mode: Hedging

Recommended VPS: Yes, for stable execution with the full version

Recommended testing: Always run a Strategy Tester backtest first

Recommended Testing Method

For the free Demo version from MQL5 Market, please use:

MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

XAUUSDc symbol

M1 timeframe

Every tick based on real ticks, if available

Visual mode, if you want to see the chart while testing

The free Demo version is for backtesting only and cannot be used for live demo chart trading.

For real-time demo account testing on a chart, please use the full version or rental version.

Cent Account Recommendation

GoldPulse is designed for Exness Cent accounts.

For low-risk testing, users can start with a cent account balance from 3,000 cents.

For better stability and margin safety, 10,000 cents or higher is recommended.

Recommended cent balance:

Minimum test balance: 3,000 cents

Preferred balance: 20,000 cents or higher

Recommended risk level: Low or Conservative

Recommended symbol: XAUUSDc

Recommended timeframe: M1

Dashboard Information

The on-chart dashboard is designed to be simple and easy to read. It shows important trading information such as:

Total profit/loss

Floating profit/loss

Today closed profit/loss

Open positions

Open lot

Today traded lot

Buy and sell exposure

Current spread

Drawdown status

Market direction status

Protection status

Inputs

Trade Symbol

Use XAUUSDc for Exness Cent accounts. Leave empty or use AUTO only if your chart symbol is already XAUUSDc.

Magic Number

Unique identifier for EA trades.

Allow Demo Accounts

Enable or disable demo trading in the full version.

Allow Real Accounts

Enable or disable real account trading in the full version.

Risk Level

Controls the trading intensity.

Max Spread Points

Prevents trading when spread is too high.

Manual News Times

Optional manual filter for important market events.

Show Trade Panel

Enable or disable the visual dashboard.

Important Usage Notes

GoldPulse XAU M1 Scalp Pro MT5 is optimized for Exness Cent accounts only.

Please use the EA on XAUUSDc, M1 timeframe.

The free Demo version from MQL5 Market is only for Strategy Tester backtesting and visual backtesting.

The free Demo version cannot be attached to an online demo chart for live demo trading.

Do not use this version on micro accounts, standard accounts, GOLDmicro, XAUUSDm, or other non-XAUUSDc symbols unless you have tested carefully and fully understand the risk.

Trading results may vary depending on spread, slippage, execution speed, market volatility, leverage, and broker conditions.

Before using the EA on a real account, it is strongly recommended to run a Strategy Tester backtest first and test carefully on a demo account with the full version.

Why Choose GoldPulse XAU M1 Scalp Pro MT5?

GoldPulse is built for traders who want a focused Gold trading assistant for Exness Cent accounts.

It combines XAUUSDc M1 scalping behavior, basket-aware position management, rescue logic, and a clean dashboard in one standalone MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.

The EA is designed for traders who want to focus on Gold scalping using the XAUUSDc trading environment.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs, and precious metals involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

GoldPulse is a trading tool, not a guaranteed income system.

Always run a Strategy Tester backtest first and trade with proper risk management.