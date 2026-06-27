GoldPulse XAU M1 Scalp Pro MT5
- 专家
-
- 版本: 7.0
- 更新: 18 七月 2026
- 激活: 5
GoldPulse XAU M1 Scalp Pro MT5 is designed and optimized for Exness Cent accounts using the XAUUSDc symbol on the M1 timeframe.
This Expert Advisor focuses on short-term Gold trading opportunities and is built around the XAUUSDc trading environment on Exness Cent accounts.
Recommend setup input: x1 - close DD 1000, x2 - close DD 2000, x3 - close DD 3000
Important Demo Version Note
The free Demo version from MQL5 Market can only be used in the Strategy Tester.
This means users can test the EA by running a backtest or visual backtest inside MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
The free Demo version cannot be attached to a live chart for real-time demo trading.
To use the EA on a demo account chart or real account chart without Strategy Tester limitations, users need the full Market version or an available rental version.
Important Setup Note
The EA may take some time to load during the first setup because the internal model is built directly into the Expert Advisor.
Please wait until the EA finishes loading before starting your backtest, visual test, or live trading with the full version.
Community Link
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/goldpulsexau1mscalppromt5
Main Purpose
GoldPulse XAU M1 Scalp Pro MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor created for traders who want to focus on Gold scalping on Exness Cent accounts.
The EA is designed for:
Exness Cent account
XAUUSDc symbol
M1 timeframe
Hedging account type
Strategy Tester backtesting
Visual backtesting
Demo and real account trading with the full version
The free Demo version from MQL5 Market is intended for Strategy Tester only.
This version is not designed for standard accounts, micro accounts, or other Gold symbols such as XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, GOLD, or GOLDmicro.
Main Features
Designed specifically for XAUUSDc on Exness Cent
Built for M1 Gold scalping
Adaptive trade management
Basket-based position handling
Rescue and recovery logic based on the internal strategy model
Clean on-chart dashboard
Supports backtesting and visual testing in Strategy Tester
Supports demo and real accounts with the full version
No external data files required after installation
Standalone MT5 Expert Advisor
How GoldPulse Works
GoldPulse analyzes short-term Gold market conditions on the M1 timeframe and reacts to XAUUSDc price movement.
The EA evaluates market direction, volatility, spread, open position exposure, and basket status before opening or managing trades.
The system is not designed to randomly open trades. It waits for suitable market conditions and manages open positions according to the current market environment.
GoldPulse also includes basket management, protection logic, and rescue behavior to help manage open exposure when the market moves against existing positions.
Recommended Account
Recommended broker: Exness
Recommended account type: Cent account
Recommended symbol: XAUUSDc
Recommended timeframe: M1
Recommended trading mode: Hedging
Recommended VPS: Yes, for stable execution with the full version
Recommended testing: Always run a Strategy Tester backtest first
Recommended Testing Method
For the free Demo version from MQL5 Market, please use:
MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester
XAUUSDc symbol
M1 timeframe
Every tick based on real ticks, if available
Visual mode, if you want to see the chart while testing
The free Demo version is for backtesting only and cannot be used for live demo chart trading.
For real-time demo account testing on a chart, please use the full version or rental version.
Cent Account Recommendation
GoldPulse is designed for Exness Cent accounts.
For low-risk testing, users can start with a cent account balance from 3,000 cents.
For better stability and margin safety, 10,000 cents or higher is recommended.
Recommended cent balance:
Minimum test balance: 3,000 cents
Preferred balance: 20,000 cents or higher
Recommended risk level: Low or Conservative
Recommended symbol: XAUUSDc
Recommended timeframe: M1
Dashboard Information
The on-chart dashboard is designed to be simple and easy to read. It shows important trading information such as:
Total profit/loss
Floating profit/loss
Today closed profit/loss
Open positions
Open lot
Today traded lot
Buy and sell exposure
Current spread
Drawdown status
Market direction status
Protection status
Inputs
Trade Symbol
Use XAUUSDc for Exness Cent accounts. Leave empty or use AUTO only if your chart symbol is already XAUUSDc.
Magic Number
Unique identifier for EA trades.
Allow Demo Accounts
Enable or disable demo trading in the full version.
Allow Real Accounts
Enable or disable real account trading in the full version.
Risk Level
Controls the trading intensity.
Max Spread Points
Prevents trading when spread is too high.
Manual News Times
Optional manual filter for important market events.
Show Trade Panel
Enable or disable the visual dashboard.
Important Usage Notes
GoldPulse XAU M1 Scalp Pro MT5 is optimized for Exness Cent accounts only.
Please use the EA on XAUUSDc, M1 timeframe.
The free Demo version from MQL5 Market is only for Strategy Tester backtesting and visual backtesting.
The free Demo version cannot be attached to an online demo chart for live demo trading.
Do not use this version on micro accounts, standard accounts, GOLDmicro, XAUUSDm, or other non-XAUUSDc symbols unless you have tested carefully and fully understand the risk.
Trading results may vary depending on spread, slippage, execution speed, market volatility, leverage, and broker conditions.
Before using the EA on a real account, it is strongly recommended to run a Strategy Tester backtest first and test carefully on a demo account with the full version.
Why Choose GoldPulse XAU M1 Scalp Pro MT5?
GoldPulse is built for traders who want a focused Gold trading assistant for Exness Cent accounts.
It combines XAUUSDc M1 scalping behavior, basket-aware position management, rescue logic, and a clean dashboard in one standalone MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.
The EA is designed for traders who want to focus on Gold scalping using the XAUUSDc trading environment.
Risk Warning
Trading Forex, CFDs, and precious metals involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
GoldPulse is a trading tool, not a guaranteed income system.
Always run a Strategy Tester backtest first and trade with proper risk management.
用户没有留下任何评级信息