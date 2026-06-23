Echo Simulator Trader v2

  • 实用工具
  • Frank William Jr Colbert
    Frank William Jr Colbert

    Frank William Jr Colbert

    大家好！我想过制作一些交易工具、实用程序和深度分析器，让我的交易更安全、更轻松，同时希望这些工具也能帮助其他人在外汇交易、分析和风险管理之旅中有所收获。我构建所有这些工具的目的是发现任何潜在的优势，无论是手动交易策略还是自动化交易策略，只要能被证明具有盈利性。我希望尽可能多地控制我在 MT4 和 MT5 上的交易想法设置。我想控制我在自己的策略或遇到的其他 EA 策略中寻找什么样的利润和风险类型。我希望其他人能找到有用的方式来利用这些工具，进一步帮助他们管理、改进或在交易中获得优势。
    1 主题 2 评论
  • 版本: 2.4
  • 更新: 1 八月 2026
  • 激活: 5
Echo Simulator Trader v2 expands the simulation engine of v1 hybrid simulation-to-live EA that runs thousands of pure price-actions simulated trades in parallel with specified day and time. It opens simulated LONG and SHORT positions at regular intervals on multiple pairs, meticulously tracks their performance using your exact risk rules, and only activates real trading once simulated strategies pass your custom performance filters (Net Profit, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, etc.).
Built for complete control and proof-of-concept before going live, this EA combines advanced simulation logic with risk management tools (equity stops, breakeven, trailing TP, expiration, daily profit close, and Friday exit protection).
This EA system is designed to validate the strategies through simulation before risking real capital. 

Key Features:

Daily Trading Schedule Control: Full per-day trading times (Sunday–Friday) with flexible formats (e.g., "00:00-23:59", "02:30-04:30,08:30-12:30", "14,16-17:30", "5,7,11" ). 
Pure Price Action Simulation (no indicators) – Opens simulated LONG/SHORT at configurable timeframes.
Multi-Pair Support with PairsSet1–10.
Full Performance Tracking: Separate LONG/SHORT metrics, Win Rate, Profit Factor, Max Drawdown, Gross Loss.
Smart Real Trade Activation: Only opens real trades when simulated performance passes user-defined filters.
Comprehensive Risk Engine: SYMBOL-level equity protection, per-trade stops, breakeven steps, TP trailing, global expiration, daily profit close, and Friday exit.
Detailed Logging: Simulated performance summaries passed filters alerts, and HTML/CSV ready data.
Magic Number management and hedging support.

Effective Uses:

The Trading Times feature gives you complete control over when your EA opens trades. 
Set specific trading hours for each day of the week, allowing you to trade only during your preferred market sessions, avoid high-impact news events, or test strategies during specific time windows.
Validate new strategies in real-market conditions before committing capital.
Run "what-if" simulations across dozens of pairs and timeframes.
Build robust portfolios by only enabling real trading on proven simulated edges.
Safe automation with multiple layers of equity and per-trade protection.
Perfect for developing and stress-testing your own EAs using simulation-first logic.

v2.0 Overview:

Simulated to Real trade tracking and execution
Enhanced Performance filtering system
Magic number performance tracking
Per-day trading times control

1. Trading Properties

All Supported Timeframes
Max positions (long/short)
Max total trades
Magic number
Performance Tracking
Simulated Performance: Tracks all simulated trades by symbol and magic number
Real Performance: Tracks actual trade performance
Ranked Pair: Rankings for display

2. Per-Trade and Global Management System

Max floating profit/loss limits
Breakeven logic with step locking
TP trailing with dynamic adjustment
Emergency override for extreme losses
Symbol-Level Management (Total P/L):
Total floating equity limits
Total profit/loss thresholds
Emergency override for aggregate positions

3. Expiration & Time Management

Global expiration settings (up to 730 hours/30 days)
Day profit close at specified time
Friday exit capabilities
Skip closing hours configuration

4. Two Filter Modes

Standard Filters: Two Stage Specific Performance-based (net profit, profit factor, win rate, drawdown).
Ranked Filters: Baseline Performance with (net profit, profit factor, win rate, drawdown) thresholds for ranking.

5. Backtest Support

Full backtest compatibility
Simulated trades in testing mode
performance tracking

"NOTE"
Backtest works best within 5-day period any longer may cause issues. 
History mismatch will stop backtest trades from generating while running.
Keep display ranked filters "false" for backtesting.

"BE AWARE!"
Once the EA is reloaded or restarted "ALL" Simulation and Real Trading Metrics will "RESET" and "ALL" trading management functiuons will stop once the EA is Removed.
Unless manually managing opened trades, recommend closing all trades once the EA is removed.
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斐波那契折返和扩展画线工具 适用于MT4平台的斐波那契折返和扩展画线工具，非常适合于利用帝纳波利点位交易法和黄金分割交易的交易者 主要功能： 1.可以直接画线多组斐波那契折返，重要折返点之间的关系一目了然 2.可以画出斐波那契扩展 3.画线的斐波那契折返和扩展均可左右移动方便观察，有数值显示 4.图表显示非常清爽 5.可通过数字键切换周期 功能键： 1．按 [ 画折返，按需画折返，最多可画8组 2．按 ] 画扩展 3．按 \ 删除当前周期下的所有扩展和折返 4．移动、删除折返和扩展 (1)点击第一组折返的F5线条， 点击1次（变成黄色），按键盘上的Delete可删除该焦点的折返。 点击2次（恢复颜色），可以移动折返到合适的位置 (2)点击COP的线条 点击1次（变成黄色），按键盘上的Delete可该组折返 点击2次（恢复颜色），可以移动扩展到合适的位置 5．修改折返和扩展： (1)选择焦点F或反弹点数字（F或反弹点字体变大，变成黄色），移动鼠标。 (2)选择ABC三点中的某一个（字体变大，变成黄色），移动鼠标。 如何使用可以看相关视频
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
实用工具
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
实用工具
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
实用工具
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
实用工具
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
实用工具
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Trade Control
Andrii Malakhov
实用工具
Утилита-риск-менеджер для защиты вашего депозита от полной потери денег. Если вы инвестор и решили передать деньги в доверительное управление, вам нужен Trade Control. Так трейдер не нарушит свои же правила риск-менеджмента и не сольет все ваши деньги. Для этого Trade Control должен находится на вашем VPS. И у управляющего трейдера не должно быть доступа к настройкам данной улититы. В момент слабости, трейдер не сможет увеличить заложенные в торговлю риски. И не потеряет ваш депозит за один неуд
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
实用工具
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
实用工具
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
PropFirm TradeAssit
Ka Shing Law
实用工具
This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8.  The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management.  It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade.  It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen.  When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol.  Is a Prop Firm tr
Assassin Trading Assistant
Anthony Donald Dickenson Jr
实用工具
The EA is used as an assistant for traders in the Trading Masters group.  The EA assists with identifying setups when taking trades using the strategies outline in the Trading Masters Group.  The EA has been developed and is intended for use by community members who understand the concepts and would like assistance navigating trade setups.  It is recommended to first understand the concepts presented in the Trading Masters group before purchasing this EA so the user can understand and benefit fr
Golden Shield EA
Wei Xiang Huang
实用工具
The Golden Shield EA 是一款基于XAUUSD(GOLD)特有的波动性编译而成，是一种内在运行逻辑简单却又不一般的交易工具，它使用了马丁格尔+对冲+顺势而为一套运行模式。EA通过收集并学习了大量的历史数据，结合品种特性无数次用于测试市场，为此而诞生。 EA的逻辑很简单，当你打开策略，任何时候都可以双向开仓，自动止盈，整体止损；当行情走势缓慢的时候，它会很耐心等待机会，当走势瞬间变大，它也会根据走势的速率、持续性，择机进场补仓，同时它也会顺势补仓。 由于在策略中使用全自动交易，回测数据将不能体现 Golden Shield   EA的特性，你可以在任何时间段将它用于模拟盘进行测试1个月~3个月，在此为了展现策略的特性，将向市场提供免费1个月的测试期限（请联系我）。最后它将无视任何的数据大行情，因此它是暴力的，同时它也是一款极具性价比的交易专家。 10个月的实盘成果 展示:   https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1798191 （您可以通过回测去判断一款产品的价值，但我更愿意用实战去验证自己的成果，让我们一起通过模拟或实盘去见证吧！！） 参
MM Trade Assist
Money Mint LLC
实用工具
The MoneyMint Trade Assist is a game-changer for traders. This all-in-one control panel puts the power of professional trading at your fingertips, empowering you to take your trading to the next level. With its intuitive design and feature-rich functionality, the MoneyMint Trade Assist simplifies the complexities of order entry and exit and gives you the edge you need to succeed. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this powerful tool will help you maximize your profits and
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
实用工具
本版本仅支持 单个订单 交易 手数 <1 0 的订单，如果 单个订单 交易 手数 >1 0 ，请订阅更高版本   本 EA 并非主动盈利，只利用交易时间增加交易次数达到节省掉期费用的目的。 工作原理：本 EA 在当日交易截止前，会生成 \MQL4\Experts\Orderhis_today.csv 文件用于记录当天已开仓的信息，生成 \MQL4\Experts\Orderhis.csv 文件用于记录运行本 EA 后所有的需要平仓的开仓信息，对需支付掉期费用的已开仓订单进行平仓，然后在交易次日开盘后读取 Orderhis_today.csv 补回前日已关闭的仓位，这样避免产生掉期费用。 1、 注意市场交易时间。市场报价 - 相应品种 - 规格，查看交易时间，根据券商的交易时间调整 EA 参数 2、 本 EA 仅平仓已开仓订单，对于 limit 和 stop 的挂单不做处理 免责声明： 1、 由于交易商、网络等不可控的原因过多，所以本产品不保证每个订单的交易都可以成功。 2、 挂单补仓价格由使用者通过设定回补价差参数自行调整   预期节省测算 以掉期 -9.4 测算，总交易量达 1 手
Porsaj Sentiment of Traders
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Sentiment is a vital gauge that provides traders and investors with valuable insights into their perceptions of the market and the broader economy. It serves as a reflection of their collective outlook, emotions, and expectations regarding future price movements and economic conditions. Porsaj is a powerful plat
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
FTMO Sniper 4
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
Porsaj Signal
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
We offer: - Every day signals on EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ... - We offer evaluated signals and you can see the signals with rank of signal providers based on their history Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! More explanation: Forex and crypto signals are tools used by traders to
Porsaj AI Bot
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unlock the power of cutting-edge technology with Porsaj Artificial Intelligence Bot, your trusted Expert Advisor for MT4. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this advanced bot combines sentiment analysis, technical analysis, and harmonic patterns, all driven by the incredible capabilities of art
Porsaj Scalper
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unveiling the Porsaj Scalper: Your Cutting-Edge MetaTrader 4 Utility for Precision Scalping Are you ready to take your forex trading to the next level? Look no further than the revolutionary Porsaj Scalper – a MetaTrader 4 utility designed to empower scalpers with the tools they need to thrive in the fast-pac
ADAM for FTMO 40
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO  Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Clean up charts
Xiao Yi Huang
实用工具
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Asistente de traiding One
Uriel Alonso Camargo Bayona
实用工具
Description: The forex risk management script is designed to assist traders in effectively managing the risk associated with their trades and maximizing profit potential. This script can be used on a trading platform to automate and simplify the risk management process. Features: Risk Configuration: Allows the user to set the percentage of capital they are willing to risk on a trade. Position Size Calculation: Automatically calculates the position size based on the specified risk percentage and
CandleStyx
Guillaume Xavier Andre Turlier
实用工具
MT4 trading tool. Intuitive Dashboard that allows effortless automated trading, saving 99 Strategies , Advanced Money Management , Automatic group orders :  Global Take Profit / Stop Loss, Smart TP (Multi-Level, Position Recovery) and Smart SL (Breakeven, trailing Stop, Multi-Level), Exit Manager , Signals, Strength Indicator , ATR Graph, Price Alert, News Warning…  # If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact (info@styxia.com)   Get more information
Safe Hedge Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
实用工具
FULL AUTOMATED ROBOT :  HEDGE ON TWO INDEX OR SHARERS : For get optimize SET file , send massage to me on WhatsApp    FTMO  200K challenge live link. NOW.   FTMO  10K challenge link. PAST.   FTMO   100K challenge link. PAST.   Because this robot performs hedging on TWO INDEX OR SHARERS at the  Same Time , it is not possible to backtest.  A special robot for the forex market whose strategy is to simultaneously open two positions on two indices with a high correlation coeffici
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Equity Master Stop v1
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Description: An advanced equity protection and trade management script. It monitors individual trade P&L and closes positions when floating equity targets (profit or loss) are met. It features "skip closing hours" for high volatility, wide spreads, or price instability   times . Features: Closes trades at a target profit (`MAX_FLOATING_EQUITY`) or maximum loss (`MAX_FLOATING_LOSS`). Includes a `FORCE_CLOSE_AT_MAX_EQUITY` level that bypasses all exit protection checks. "SKIP_CLOSING_HOURS" inpu
FREE
Close Time
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A simple, time-based execution utility that closes all open trades at a specific hour and minute each day. It operates continuously, checking every tick for the designated closing time. Features: Inputs for `CloseHour` (0-23) and `CloseMinute` (0-59). Independent controls for closing Buy and Sell orders. Once the current time equals or exceeds the set time, all eligible orders are closed. Effective Uses: Daily Cut-off: Automatically close all intraday trades at the end of your trading session
FREE
Equity Master Stop v1 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
An advanced equity protection and trade management script. It monitors individual trade P&L and closes positions when floating equity targets (profit or loss) are met. It features "skip closing hours" for high volatility, wide spreads, or price instability times . Features: Closes trades at a target profit (`MAX_FLOATING_EQUITY`) or maximum loss (`MAX_FLOATING_LOSS`). Includes a `FORCE_CLOSE_AT_MAX_EQUITY` level that bypasses all exit protection checks. "SKIP_CLOSING_HOURS" input to pause loss
FREE
Close at Friday
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A position management utility designed to automatically close all trades and stop further trading on Friday evenings before the market closes for the weekend. This helps traders avoid weekend gap risk. Features: Activates on Friday based on the broker’s server time. User-definable exit time (e.g., 22:00). Can close Buy orders only, Sell orders only, or both. Includes a flag (`tradingStopped`) to prevent new trades after the Friday exit is triggered. Effective Uses: Weekend Gap Protection: Clo
FREE
Equity Master Projector
Frank William Jr Colbert
指标
Project profits with precision. Equity Master Projection is a comprehensive trade management and analytics dashboard that goes beyond simple equity tracking. It analyzes both open positions and historical trades across multiple symbols and magic numbers, applying powerful filters to isolate your best-performing strategies. With unique features like a "Cut Mode" for profit capping and dynamic HTML/CSV reporting with equity curve charts, this tool transforms raw trading data into a clear, actiona
Equity Performance Analyzer
Frank William Jr Colbert
指标
Have patterns that drive your trading success or failure. The Equity Performance Analyzer breaks down your trade history by symbol, day of the week, and hour of entry to identify exactly when your strategies perform best and worst. It ranks every possible trading pattern (e.g., "EURUSD-BUY-Mon-14") by Net Profit, Win Rate, Return/Drawdown, and a Monte Carlo Proxy. More than just an analytics tool, it generates ready-to-use input parameters for your EAs and a crucial "Worst Patterns to Avoid" se
Pair Stability Indicator
Frank William Jr Colbert
指标
Ensure your trading strategy's future performance by trading only on stable, reliable pairs. The Pair Stability Indicator analyzes the velocity and volatility of any symbol to determine if it can support consistent strategy execution. It calculates critical metrics like Pips per Second, Dollars per Pip, and Dollars per Second of movement, scoring each pair from 0-100%. By identifying highly stable instruments (e.g., EURUSD) and flagging unstable ones (e.g., XAGAUD), this indicator acts as a cru
PullBack Velocity Indicator
Frank William Jr Colbert
指标
Turn market pullbacks into profitable recovery trades with the PullBack Velocity Indicator. This tool identifies when a currency pair is in a pullback phase and calculates its velocity to project potential recovery profits. By analyzing the depth and duration of a pullback against the pair's current momentum, the indicator provides a clear "Expected Profit" in pips and dollars, along with an estimated recovery time. It actively alerts you to "HIGH POTENTIAL RECOVERY" scenarios, giving you a qua
Speed Trade Master
Frank William Jr Colbert
指标
Speed Trade Master filters your trade history and open positions to find only the fastest, most efficient trades—winners that hit profit targets quickly and losers that are cut short with minimal drawdown. By applying strict filters for Max MAE ($ and time) and Max MFE (time), it isolates "Lightning Trades." The tool then projects future performance and analyzes weekly patterns, providing a free, essential dashboard for any trader looking to optimize for speed and efficiency. Key Features: Tri
Day Trade Close
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
An advanced profit-taking EA that closes only *profitable* trades at the end of the day (Monday-Friday) and on Friday, while allowing losing trades to continue running or be handled by other logic. Features: Closes profitable trades at a user-defined "ProfitCloseTime". Separate profit thresholds for regular weekdays (`PROFIT_CLOSE_MG`) and Fridays (`PROFIT_CLOSE_FD`). Includes the full "ExitOnFriday" logic to close *all* trades after a specific Friday time. Can filter by Magic Number, only clo
Equity Expiration
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A time-based position expiration system that moves trades to a "watch list" after they reach a certain age. It does not close them immediately but waits for them to hit a profit target (or loss target) before exiting. Features: Global and Magic-specific expiration periods (format: HH:MM:SS). Tracks expired trades separately and only closes them when a `MIN_PROFIT_CLOSE` target is met (or loss target if "Close Only Profitable" is false). Includes a manual control and statistics reporting functi
Equity Master Stop v2
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Open Trade EA
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A basic entry and position management EA that opens trades on multiple currency pairs at specific times. It includes its own internal trailing stop and take-profit logic, as well as integrated "end-of-day" and "Friday" profit-close features from the other scripts. Features: Opens trades on user-defined `PairsSet1` through `Set6` at specific `TradeTime` inputs. Configurable position sizing (`Lots`), Stop Loss, and Take Profit. Includes its own `TrailOrders` function that trails both SL and TP b
Open Round Level
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A Expert Advisor that automatically opens trades when price crosses predefined pip-based round levels. Unlike simple round number EAs that only trade on psychological levels like 1.1000 or 1.2000, this EA allows you to define up to five independent pip intervals simultaneously, each with its own Magic Number for separate tracking and management. The EA functions as a complete trading system, combining automated entry based on price crossing round levels, directional control, integrated trailin
Echo Simulator Trader
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Echo Simulator Trader is a powerful hybrid simulation-to-live EA that runs thousands of pure price-action simulated trades in parallel with your live account. It opens simulated LONG and SHORT positions at regular intervals on multiple pairs, meticulously tracks their performance using your exact risk rules, and only activates real trading once simulated strategies pass your custom performance filters (Net Profit, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, etc.). Built for complete control and proof-of
Echo Simulator Trader v3
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Echo Simulator Trader v3 expands the simulation engine of v2 with 5 independent Property Sets (P1–P5). Each set can run on its own timeframe, magic number, position limits, and pip-interval grid logic — allowing you to test and run completely different strategies simultaneously within one EA. Simulated trades feed into a unified performance analyzer that decides which strategies graduate to real trading. With enhanced multi-magic support, pip-based round-level entries (mean reversion or breakou
Equity Master Projector MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
指标
Project profits with precision. Equity Master Projection is a comprehensive trade management and analytics dashboard that goes beyond simple equity tracking. It analyzes both open positions and historical trades across multiple symbols and magic numbers, applying powerful filters to isolate your best-performing strategies. With unique features like a "Cut Mode" for profit capping and dynamic HTML/CSV reporting with equity curve charts, this tool transforms raw trading data into a clear, actiona
Equity Expiration MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A time-based position expiration system that moves trades to a "watch list" after they reach a certain age. It does not close them immediately but waits for them to hit a profit target (or loss target) before exiting. Features: Global and Magic-specific expiration periods (format: HH:MM:SS). Tracks expired trades separately and only closes them when a `MIN_PROFIT_CLOSE` target is met (or loss target if "Close Only Profitable" is false). Includes a manual control and statistics reporting functi
Equity Master Stop v2 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Open Trade MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A basic entry and position management EA that opens trades on multiple currency pairs at specific times. It includes its own internal trailing stop and take-profit logic, as well as integrated "end-of-day" and "Friday" profit-close features from the other scripts. Features: Opens trades on user-defined `PairsSet1` through `Set6` at specific `TradeTime` inputs. Configurable position sizing (`Lots`), Stop Loss, and Take Profit. Includes its own `TrailOrders` function that trails both SL and TP b
Equity Performance Analyzer MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
指标
Have patterns that drive your trading success or failure in MT5. The Equity Performance Analyzer breaks down your trade history by symbol, day of the week, and hour of entry to identify exactly when your strategies perform best and worst. It ranks every possible trading pattern (e.g., "EURUSD-BUY-Mon-14") by Net Profit, Win Rate, Return/Drawdown, and a Monte Carlo Proxy. More than just an analytics tool, it generates ready-to-use input parameters for your EAs and a crucial "Worst Patterns to Av
Open Round Level MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
A Expert Advisor that automatically opens trades when price crosses predefined pip-based round levels. Unlike simple round number EAs that only trade on psychological levels like 1.1000 or 1.2000, this EA allows you to define up to five independent pip intervals simultaneously, each with its own Magic Number for separate tracking and management. The EA functions as a complete trading system, combining automated entry based on price crossing round levels, directional control, integrated trailin
Echo Simulator Trader MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Echo Simulator Trader is a powerful hybrid simulation-to-live EA that runs thousands of pure price-action simulated trades in parallel with your live account. It opens simulated LONG and SHORT positions at regular intervals on multiple pairs, meticulously tracks their performance using your exact risk rules, and only activates real trading once simulated strategies pass your custom performance filters (Net Profit, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, etc.). Built for complete control and proof-of
Echo Simulator Trader v2 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Echo Simulator Trader v2 expands the simulation engine of v1 hybrid simulation-to-live EA that runs thousands of pure price-actions simulated trades in parallel with specified day and time. It opens simulated LONG and SHORT positions at regular intervals on multiple pairs, meticulously tracks their performance using your exact risk rules, and only activates real trading once simulated strategies pass your custom performance filters (Net Profit, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, etc.). Built fo
Echo Simulator Trader v3 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
实用工具
Echo Simulator Trader v3 expands the simulation engine of v2 with 5 independent Property Sets (P1–P5). Each set can run on its own timeframe, magic number, position limits, and pip-interval grid logic — allowing you to test and run completely different strategies simultaneously within one EA. Simulated trades feed into a unified performance analyzer that decides which strategies graduate to real trading. With enhanced multi-magic support, pip-based round-level entries (mean reversion or breakou
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