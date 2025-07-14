True Volume

True Volume: See the Story Behind the Price

True Volume is not just another histogram; it is a forensic analysis engine for price action. While standard volume indicators only tell you  how much was traded, True Volume tells you  who traded it and  who won.

By combining  Geometric Decomposition,  VSA (Volume Spread Analysis), and  Anomaly Detection, this indicator dissects every bar to reveal the hidden battle between Bulls, Bears, and the "Churn" (Indecision).

The Core Engine:
Unlike standard indicators that rely on simple Close vs. Open math, True Volume uses a  Consensus Engine that evaluates:

  1. Displacement: Who actually moved the price?

  2. Pressure: Who defended the highs and lows?

  3. Efficiency: Is the volume validating the move, or is it a "Squat" (Fakeout)?

  4. Anomalies: Detecting hidden "Iceberg" orders and absorption.

Key Features:

  • 3-Way Volume Split: See Bullish (Green), Bearish (Red), and Neutral (Blue) volume separately.

  • Sniper Signals: 10 distinct arrow types to identify Breakouts, Reversals, and Exhaustion.

  • Churn Detection: Identifies "Trap" candles where volume is high but price is stuck (often precedes a massive breakout).


How to Interpret the Signals

1. The Histogram (The Context)

  • Green/Red Bars: Strong directional volume. The trend is healthy.

  • Blue/Indigo Bars (Neutral):  WARNING. This is "Churn." Big money is fighting, but price isn't moving.

    • Trading Tip: Do not trade  inside a Blue bar. Wait for a breakout. 

2. The Arrows (The Triggers)

  • 🟡 Breakout (Yellow):

    • Meaning: Volume has exploded through the recent average, and price has broken structure.

    • Action: This is your "Go" signal for momentum trades.

  • 🟢/🔴 Eclipse (Big Arrows):

    • Meaning:  Absorption/Reversal. The current volume completely overwhelmed the opposing volume of the previous bar. (e.g., Buyers ate all the Sellers).

    • Action: High-probability reversal signal, especially at Support/Resistance.

  • 🟢/🔴 Pressure (Small Arrows):

    • Meaning: Sustained effort. Volume is increasing in the direction of the trend.

    • Action: Great for adding to positions or confirming a trend continuation.

  • 🟢/🔴 Weakness (Hollow/Small Arrows):

    • Meaning:  Exhaustion. Price is moving, but volume is dropping. The fuel is running out.

    • Action: Tighten your stop loss or look for a counter-trend entry.

  • Weakness (Hollow/Small Arrows):

    • Meaning:  Conflict. Buyers are buying harder, and Sellers are selling harder simultaneously.

    • Action: Watch for absorption, potential reversal or continuation.


    Core Settings Explained

    1. True Volume Features

    • Show Highest/Lowest Lines: Toggles the gray reference lines on the histogram window. These help you instantly see if current volume is breaking recent records (Highest) or is below average (Midian).

    2. Periods & Sensitivity

    • Volume Evaluation Period: The "Heartbeat" of the indicator. Lower values (e.g., 10) make it faster/more sensitive; higher values (e.g., 50) make it smoother.

    • HiLo Period: Determines the lookback for the gray Highest/Lowest reference lines.

    • Volume Thresholds (Extreme/Strong/Weak): These control the  Color Intensity of the histogram bars.

      • Extreme (2.0): Triggers the brightest colors (e.g., Aqua/Magenta).

      • Strong (1.0): Triggers standard colors.

      • Weak (0.0): Triggers darker/dull colors.

    3. Visuals (Arrows & Shifts)

    • Arrow Shifts: Allows you to move the arrows up or down relative to the candle. Use this to prevent arrows from overlapping with the candle wicks or other indicators.

    • Histogram Width: Adjusts the thickness of the volume bars..

    4. Alerts

    • Trigger Candle:

      • Set to 1: Alerts when the candle  closes (Confirmed signal).

      • Set to 0: Alerts immediately while the candle is forming (Aggressive/Repainting possible).

    • Notification Types: Supports Pop-ups, Sound, Email, and Mobile Push Notifications.

    推荐产品
    Xau dripper
    Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
    专家
    XAU Dripper - Steady Gold Extraction Expert Advisor Drip by Drip. Trade by Trade. Consistent Growth. XAU Dripper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that extracts profits from the gold market with patience and discipline. Like water carving through stone, this EA doesn't force results — it lets them flow naturally through calculated, high-probability trades. The Dripper Philosophy I don't rush. I don't overtrade. I don't chase. Instead, I let the market come to me — waiting for perfect alig
    Super Trend Master
    Ronald Moses Mawanda
    指标
    As the name suggests,   it indicates the direction of the price movement in a market that is trending, that is following any particular path . It is plotted in stock price charts for investors to see marked current trend which is shown in red when prices have dipped and green when prices have risen. Input Parameters: CCI Indicator period ATR Indicator Period CCI Activation level Horizontal Shift of Indicator Bars Otherwise ; You can use the Default settings
    HTF Candles
    Felix Bitum
    指标
    HTF Candles is an indicator which plots the outline of the higher time-frame candles on the lower candle. The indicator gives you the option to choose whether or not to view live current HTF candle, with no lag or repainting. Features No objects drawn on chart: The indicator does not plot any lines or rectangle objects on the chart, it simply draws the htf candles. This keeps your chart simple and clean. MTF Selection: The indicator allows you to choose all the different higher time-frames for e
    Papa
    Busingye Tusasirwe
    5 (1)
    专家
    Papa EA 6.0 版基于 Big Boy 3.0 版。 新增了全新的交易理念和功能。 这使得 Papa EA 比 Big Boy 好得多：想一想！ 并且输入没有太大变化。 这意味着您手中仍然有一个非常简单易用的 EA。 只需将 BasicBalance 更改为 55（或更高）并在 15 分钟 EURUSD 图表上设置 EA。 >>> 实时 PAPA EA 信号 <<< 以下是输入： 1) ExpertComment（可以更改）：每笔交易使用的基本评论 2) ExpertMagic：BigBoy 所开交易的唯一标识符 3) 面板颜色：使用此下拉菜单更改面板颜色。 4) AutoLots：如果为 true，EA 将根据可用余额自动计算手数。 5) FixLots(when AutoLots==false): 当上述 AutoLots 为 false 时 BigBoy 用来开仓交易的手数。 6) MaximumLots(0==自动)：该经纪商针对该特定工具（货币对）可能的最大手数。 7）TuboLots（不超过MaximumLots）：当账户余额变得很大时使用，
    VSA Pulse System
    Paul Edunyu Carissimo
    指标
    VSA Pulse System Stop trading shapes. Start trading Energy. The advanced VSA + Price Action logic engine. Description: Most indicators show you history (lag). The   VSA Pulse System  shows you reality (physics). This indicator decodes the "Energy" behind every candle. It moves beyond simple "Bullish" or "Bearish" labels and identifies the   intent   of the Smart Money. It answers the three most critical questions in trading: Is this move real?   (Power Impulse) Is this a trap?   (Fakeout/Churn
    Quasimodo Genie
    Francis Soddo Wetaka
    指标
    Quasimodo Genie Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Introducing the Quasimodo Genie , a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that is designed to automatically identify the Quasimodo or "Over and Under" pattern on your charts. This tool provides visual signals based on the structure of this popular chart pattern. This indicator is built to assist with pattern recognition and analysis by highlighting key swing points. It also offers a range of customizable settings, allowing you to fine-tune the
    FREE
    Advanced Order Flow Volume Profile Indicator
    Pusita Worapong
    指标
    Each VolumeProfile holds: The price range for a given period Buy/sell volume for each price level Calculated POC, VAH, VAL, Delta, and Imbalance Indicator Logic Summary Divide data by timeframe (e.g., one H1 profile per hour). Aggregate volumes for each price level. Separate buy and sell volumes using tick or trade direction. Compute Delta (Buy − Sell) and Imbalance (dominance ≥70%). Detect POC, VAH, VAL to outline the Value Area. Draw graphical profiles beside price candles using color-co
    Market Profile 3 ForexArby com
    Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
    4 (15)
    指标
    Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator  version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is als
    FREE
    Candle time by felonmvp
    Shoxjaxon Muzaffarov
    指标
    Description: Candle Time is a simple and effective tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes — directly on your chart. Whether you’re trading fast moves or waiting for confirmations, knowing exactly when the candle ends helps you stay sharp. Main Features: Real-time countdown for the current candle Color adapts to candle direction (bullish, bearish, or neutral) Adjustable font, size, color source, position, and thickness Supports Visual Mode in the Strategy
    FREE
    Delta volume ft Ema
    Nhat Vy Vu
    5 (2)
    指标
    The Volume Delta Indicator is a technical analysis tool that combines volume analysis with price action to identify potential trading opportunities. This indicator analyzes the difference between buying and selling pressure through candle structure analysis. Key Features Volume Delta Calculation : Measures buy/sell volume difference using candle structure analysis EMA Smoothing : Applies exponential moving average to smooth volume data Breakout Detection : Identifies price breakouts with volume
    FREE
    Day scalp xau
    Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
    专家
    Day Scalp XAU BACKTEST 2024 - 2025 CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Gold moves with purpose. While others chase every candle and drown in noise, Day Scalp XAU waits for the one setup that matters — then strikes with precision. Built for Gold. Perfected for Consistency. Day Scalp XAU is the result of extensive research into gold's unique daily behavior patterns. The proprietary logic identifies high-probability entry points where institutional momentum is most lik
    ICT Fair Value Gap Indicator
    David Muriithi
    4.67 (9)
    指标
    An ICT fair value gap is a trading concept that identifies market imbalances based on a three-candle sequence. The middle candle has a large body while the adjacent candles have upper and lower wicks that do not overlap with the middle candle. This formation suggests that there is an imbalance where buying and selling powers are not equal. Settings Minimum size of FVG (pips) -> FVGs less than the indicated pips will be not be drawn Show touched FVGs Normal FVG color -> color of FVG that hasn't
    FREE
    WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
    Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
    指标
    The Weis Wave Chart Forex for MT5 is a Price and Volume indicator. The Price and Volume reading was widely disseminated through Richard Demille Wyckoff based on the three laws created by him: Supply and Demand, Cause and Effect and Effort vs. Result. In 1900 R.Wyckoff already used the wave chart in his analyses. Many years later, around 1990, David Weis Automated R. Wyckoff's wave chart and today we bring you the evolution of David Weis' wave chart. It shows the amount of Volume and the amount o
    Moving VVC mt5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    指标
    The   Visual Volatility Clustering   indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configure
    Crash500 Spike Detector
    Michael Onekgiu
    指标
    Crash500 Spike Detector v1.0 Crash500 spike detector prints Down non repaint Arrow for catching crash spikes. It is suitable for 1M time frame for majorly crash500  When the Red arrow prints, it indicates high probability of crash spikes downwards. Its pretty straight forward since I designed it to follow strong trends.  Use default settings, however, you can change the color of your chart background as may be appropriate. The system uses mathematical approach in to display statistical data inf
    Aggression Volume Profile
    Edson Cavalca Junior
    4.55 (11)
    指标
    This indicator plots the volume profile by Price on the chart There are 5 ways to view it: By Total Volume Traded (Premium Version); Volume Ticks(Forex) Separated by Buyers and Sellers (Premium Version); Buyers Only (Premium Version); Sellers Only (Premium Version); Business balance (Buyers - Sellers) (Premium Version); . It is possible to select how many days the profiles will be calculated.( Premium Version) On the current day it recalculates the histogram data for each new candlestick.
    FREE
    Volume Weighted ATR MT5 Indicator by PipTick
    Michal Jurnik
    4 (2)
    指标
    The Volume Weighted ATR indicator is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. The Vo
    FREE
    OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
    Stanislav Korotky
    5 (1)
    指标
    Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
    Anchored VWAP plus
    Jesper Christensen
    指标
    Elevate Your Trading with Advanced Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price Technology Unlock the true power of price action with our premium Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 - the essential tool for precision entries, strategic exits, and high-probability trend continuation setups. Write me a DM for a 7 day free trial.  Anchored VWAP Plus gives traders unprecedented control by allowing custom anchor points for Volume Weighted Average Price calculations on any chart. With support for 4 sim
    FREE
    Flow Architect
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    指标
    Flow Architect Lite - Professional Market Structure Toolkit Free Version Features: Core Structure Analysis: Daily VWAP Engine   - Volume-weighted average price for institutional level tracking Standard Deviation Bands (SD1)   - Dynamic support and resistance zones Break of Structure Detection   - Visual markers for market structure shifts Fair Value Gap Identification   - Highlighted imbalance zones on your charts ATR Volatility Context   - Real-time Average True Range measurement Clean Informat
    FREE
    Easy VWAP
    Luca Spinello
    指标
    VWAP Indicator, the short form of Volume Weighted Average Price, is similar to a moving average but takes into consideration the tick volume of the candles. The indicator calculates the moving average multiplying the price of each candle for the tick volume in the candle. Said calculation weighs with more significance price where more transactions were made. Features: Visual styling customizable Period customizable Ease of use
    FREE
    Haven Volume Profile
    Maksim Tarutin
    4.63 (8)
    指标
    Haven Volume Profile 是一个多功能的成交量剖面分析指标，帮助基于交易量分布识别关键价格水平。它旨在为专业交易者提供更深入的市场理解，并帮助识别重要的进出场点。 其他产品 ->  这里 主要功能： Point of Control (POC) 计算 - 最大交易活动水平，帮助识别最具流动性的水平 Value Area 定义（增加活动区）和可自定义的成交量百分比，帮助更准确地评估交易区间 支持tick成交量和实际成交量，适用于不同市场类型和交易策略 灵活的计算周期设置（天数），使工具能够适应任何时间范围 自动适应浅色和深色终端主题，提升用户界面的可视体验 清晰的水平可视化，支持自定义样式和颜色，便于图表分析和快速决策 该指标非常适合识别重要的价格水平和整合区，帮助交易者做出更加明智的交易决策。使用 Haven Volume Profile 有助于通过更准确的成交量和市场动态分析来降低风险并增加利润。
    FREE
    PK Crash 5OO Light
    Prudence Kiconco
    专家
    PK Crash 500 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 30 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to brea
    Delta Profile Volume
    Teresinha Moraes Correia
    指标
    指标技术说明 – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile 是为 MetaTrader 5 开发的一款指标，用于在指定的 K 线区间内对成交量流进行详细分析。它能够在不同的价格水平上对正向成交量（与上涨相关）和负向成交量（与下跌相关）的不平衡进行结构化和可视化展示。最终，用户可以清晰地识别图表中成交最为集中的区域，以及真实的市场不平衡形成的位置。 以下是该指标的主要技术特征与参数说明。 核心概念 指标会识别 价格水平 ，并将其分类为正向成交量、负向成交量，以及净 Delta（正负成交量的差值）。 每个价格水平会在图表中以 水平条形 显示，帮助用户直观观察市场活跃区和不平衡区域。 用户可自由控制 分析的 K 线数量 、 价格精度（小数位数） 、 显示的最大水平数量 以及 可视化样式 。 主要功能 价格水平映射 ：根据设定的精度对价格进行四舍五入，并累计对应 K 线的成交量。 净 Delta 计算 ：显示正负成交量的差值，提供每个价格区间的客观数值。 最强 Delta 水平突出显示 ：自动识别 Delta 绝对值最大的价格水平，并用特殊颜色标
    White Weis Volume Ticks
    Ricardo Almeida Branco
    5 (4)
    指标
    White Weis Volume This indicator shows the sum of the volume in each wave, bulish or bearish, as idealized by David Weis , but it brings an important addition , which is the marking of the bar with the highest volume of the wave (White Bar)! In coding the indicator, it was sought to optimize the code to require minimal processing during use and not to overload mt5. The indicator can be used for pre-trading analysis and study, where the trader analyzes possible points of support and resistance
    Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    指标
    Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
    FREE
    Volume Candle Indicator
    Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
    指标
    MetaTrader 5 的彩色成交量直方图指标 此指标在单独的窗口中以直方图的形式显示市场成交量。每根柱子的颜色根据价格蜡烛的方向自动变化：当收盘价高于开盘价时显示绿色，表示多头力量；当收盘价低于开盘价时显示红色，表示空头主导。通过颜色区分，可以让交易者更清楚地看到价格运动与成交量之间的关系。 主要功能 成交量来源：可选择“Tick 成交量”或“真实成交量”。 可选在成交量直方图上添加一条移动平均线，用于平滑成交量变化趋势。 支持的移动平均类型包括：SMA（简单平均）、EMA（指数平均）、SMMA（平滑平均）、LWMA（线性加权平均）。 用户可以自由设定平均周期。 兼容所有交易品种和时间周期，在 MetaTrader 5 平台上运行稳定。 通过颜色与平均线的结合，帮助分析成交量背后的动能变化，从而辅助判断价格反转或趋势延续。
    Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5
    Denis Joel Fatiaki
    指标
    https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By
    Account Flipper EA
    Gabriel Matovu
    专家
    ACCOUNT FLIPPER EA A trading bot for GBPUSD Lot size is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 1000 USD on account.  Advisable to use account sizes of USD 1000 and above. Account types:   Hedge accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets.  all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing. ADJUST The Time settings to your own time zone because the
    FREE
    Fair Value Gap Zone
    Mattia Impicciatore
    指标
    总体描述 Fair Gap Value 指标在 MetaTrader 5 图表上识别并突出显示“公平价值缺口”（fair value gaps）。当一根 K 线的最低价与隔一根中间 K 线后的另一根 K 线的最高价之间形成价格空白时，就产生了公平价值缺口。该指标使用彩色矩形（多头和空头）标注这些区域，为基于价格行为的交易策略提供直观支持。 主要功能 多头缺口检测 ：用绿色矩形高亮当前 K 线最低价与两根前序 K 线最高价之间的缺口。 空头缺口检测 ：用红色矩形高亮当前 K 线最高价与两根前序 K 线最低价之间的反向缺口。 动态延展 ：可将矩形向右延伸指定数量的 K 线。 透明度控制 ：可配置矩形的不透明度，以免遮挡底部图表。 显示开关 ：支持单独开启或关闭多头/空头缺口的绘制。 历史扫描限制 ：可选设置扫描的最大 K 线数量，以提升大数据量图表的性能。 自动清理 ：切换周期或首次加载时，会自动删除并重绘所有已有缺口。 输入参数 LookbackBars ：用于计算缺口的回溯 K 线数量（默认 3）。 MaxBars ：最大扫描 K 线数量（0 = 不限；默认 0）。 ShowBullG
    FREE
    该产品的买家也购买
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    指标
    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
    ARIScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    指标
    ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    AriX
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (4)
    指标
    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
    ARICoins
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    指标
    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
    Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
    Md Meraz Mahmud
    指标
    Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
    Pantera Indicator
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    5 (1)
    指标
    A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
    Pan PrizMA CD Phase
    Aleksey Panfilov
    指标
    The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
    Trend strength classifier
    Vladyslav Goshkov
    指标
    Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
    FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    指标
    FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
    FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    指标
    The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
    FFx Watcher Pro MT5
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    指标
    The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
    FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    指标
    FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
    FFx Basket Scanner MT5
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    指标
    MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
    FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    指标
    MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
    High Low Prediction
    ANNA SHCHERBINA
    指标
    Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
    Spike Detector
    Tete Adate Adjete
    指标
    this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
    Trend and Signals MT5
    Isaac Kimani
    指标
    Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
    Cycles Forecast
    Pooriya Alirezaee
    指标
    This indicator is based on a mathematical formula and an ANN combined, designed to make a model(using previous prices) of the most recent market condition (any chart*) in order to use the model as a forecasting tool. *This indicator can operate on any chart/timeframe, but it's suggested you use multiple timeframes for each trade because this method relies solely on the time factor, you can not use this indicator to predict price volatility, but if it's fit correctly it will show you when the nex
    BC Scalper Aroow
    Tete Adate Adjete
    指标
    This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
    IVISTscalp5
    Vadym Zhukovskyi
    5 (6)
    指标
    我们向您介绍iVISTscalp5指标，它不仅独特，而且在交易操作中也非常有效。该指标基于时间数据，是多年金融市场经验和深入分析的结果。iVISTscalp5指标是手动交易的优秀工具。便利性、简单性和可视化 - 所有的复杂性都隐藏在内部。我们将iVISTscalp5指标的设置和使用简化到了最大程度。该指标适用于MT5终端中您所拥有的所有金融工具。 操作时间为UTC+3的早上4点到晚上8点。 iVISTscalp5指标菜单（见截图1）： History - 计算行情的周数 dT_min - 选择时间间隔的时间（分钟） TFline - 绘制水平成交量（时间帧） BARSline - 绘制水平成交量（条数） TFtrend1 - 绘制日线通道（时间帧） BARStrend1 - 绘制日线通道（条数） TFtrend2 - 绘制周线通道（时间帧） BARStrend2 - 绘制周线通道（条数） ALERT_TIMER - 设置闹钟 ALERT - 开启/关闭闹钟 Save - 开启/关闭将时间记录到文本文件。 图表上的红色和蓝色旗帜表示时间（VIST智能剃须系统的信号）。卖出信号为红旗，买入
    BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
    Tete Adate Adjete
    指标
    This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
    Boom coins indicator and crash coins
    Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
    指标
    YouTube上的指標直播。更多可信度請點擊下面的鏈接。還有指標的視頻可以觀看。注意直播晚了，不要依賴，只有對指標的回顧僅回顧指標的準確性，幾乎不輸，利潤率達到 95%。我將在 CRASH coin 1000 INDICES 上非常準確地工作 YouTube上的指標直播。更多可信度請點擊下面的鏈接。還有指標的視頻可以觀看。注意直播晚了，不要依賴，只有對指標的回顧僅回顧指標的準確性，幾乎不輸，利潤率達到 95%。我將在 CRASH coin 1000 INDICES 上非常準確地工作 YouTube上的指標直播。更多可信度請點擊下面的鏈接。還有指標的視頻可以觀看。注意直播晚了，不要依賴，只有對指標的回顧僅回顧指標的準確性，幾乎不輸，利潤率達到 95%。我將在 CRASH coin 1000 INDICES 上非常準確地工作
    MMM Gold Sniper MT5
    Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
    指标
    Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
    Tatino Super Signals
    Anthonius Soruh
    指标
    Tatino Super Signals is Non Repaint Indicator for Binary Option trading and Forex trading. Recommendations: Timeframe: All timeframes. For best results we recommend using it on M1, M5 and M15 timeframes. Currency pairs: All Pairs Account type: All Type Broker time: Any Brokers : Alls Binary Trading : Expired 1 Candle Buffer Buy=1, Sell=0, Entry Next Candle Recommended Forex trading stop loss : 15 pips Recommended  Forex tradingTake profit levels : 15 pips Specifications: Does not repaint   Pa
    Magicx
    Hasan Abdulhussein
    指标
    The indicator places a buy or sell signal when the conditions of the strategy it was designed with are met. The strategy is guaranteed, strong, and has been tested for 9 years. The indicator is for binary options and can be converted into a bot by linking it to MT2Trading, where it sends the signal to this platform. This platform automatically opens a trade on the trading platform you are using, whether it is Pocket Option, IQ Option, or any other binary options platforms. The entry is on the n
    CBT Quantum Maverick
    Arpit Sharma
    1 (1)
    指标
    CBT Quantum Maverick 高效的二元期权交易系统 CBT Quantum Maverick 是一款精心设计的高性能二元期权交易系统，专为追求精准、简单和纪律的交易者打造。无需自定义，该系统经过优化，可直接使用并产生高效结果。只需遵循信号操作，稍加练习即可掌握。 主要特点: 信号精准度: 基于当前K线生成下根K线交易信号，无频繁重绘。 市场多样性: 专为二元期权交易设计，兼容多种经纪商和资产类别，适应不同交易偏好。 兼容性: Deriv Synthetic Charts ：适用于任何时间框架。 OTC Charts ：来自如 Quotex、PocketOption、Binomo、Stockity、IQOption、Exnova、OlympTrade、Deriv、Binolla 和 Homebroker 的经纪商，可导入 MT5（一周内提供免费导入支持，之后需支付服务费用）。 外汇、加密货币和商品市场 ：扩展资产利用。 高收益二元资产 ：建议使用90%以上的高回报率资产。 额外优势: 全面的交易计划: 提供系统化和纪律性交易的分步支持计划。 高效时间利用: 每天仅需一
    Stabilized dema cross indicator
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    指标
    Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
    Old School Reversal Zones
    Kavita Krishnakumar Ojha
    指标
    I'll keep it Short and to the point.  Let Your Backtest Results Speak for Themselves. After much deliberation, we’ve decided to release the foundational logic behind our process for public use. This isn’t about changing the way you trade—because we know that’s unique to you. The best ways to enter a position? Those have always been confidential ! What we can share is the first of three essential steps we use before entering any trade. This tool is designed to keep you on the right side of the m
    ITF Trend Filter
    Mayowa Daniel Sonaike
    指标
    This strategy focuses on identifying and following clear market trends by filtering out noise and short-term fluctuations. Using advanced algorithms, it highlights significant upward and downward movements, enabling traders to make data-driven decisions. The indicator is designed for simplicity and precision, ideal for traders who prefer a systematic approach to trend trading. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction
    AriBot
    Arman Belassarov
    指标
    AriMax   – AI-Powered Trading Robot AriMax is a cutting-edge AI-powered trading robot designed to help traders maximize profits while minimizing risk. Utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time market analysis, AriMax identifies high-probability trade opportunities with precision and speed. Key Features:     AI-Driven Market Analysis   – Analyzes market trends and patterns to make data-driven trading decisions.     Automated Execution   – Places trades seamlessly with optimiz
    作者的更多信息
    VR Quant
    Paul Edunyu Carissimo
    指标
    VR-Quant: The Regime Vector (Smart VSA Matrix) Stop Trading False Breakouts. See the "Truth" Behind the Price. Most traders lose money because they chase price movement without understanding the energy behind it. A massive green candle with zero volume looks the same as a massive candle with huge volume, but one is a Breakout , and the other is a Trap . VR-Quant solves this by using institutional-grade statistics to decouple Volume (Effort) from Range (Result) . It processes these two data stre
    Power To Move
    Paul Edunyu Carissimo
    指标
    Power To Move (PTM) – The Market Energy Engine Stop guessing direction. Start measuring Power. Trading is not just about Up or Down; it is about  Energy . A market without energy is a trap. Power To Move (PTM)   is a statistical "Physics Engine" for your chart. It integrates   Price Action, Volume, Momentum and Range   into a single Energy Vector. Instead of lagging indicators, PTM tells you the current thermodynamic state of the market: Expansion (Green Zone):   Energy is entering the sys
    VSA Pulse System
    Paul Edunyu Carissimo
    指标
    VSA Pulse System Stop trading shapes. Start trading Energy. The advanced VSA + Price Action logic engine. Description: Most indicators show you history (lag). The   VSA Pulse System  shows you reality (physics). This indicator decodes the "Energy" behind every candle. It moves beyond simple "Bullish" or "Bearish" labels and identifies the   intent   of the Smart Money. It answers the three most critical questions in trading: Is this move real?   (Power Impulse) Is this a trap?   (Fakeout/Churn
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论