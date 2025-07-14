True Volume: See the Story Behind the Price



True Volume is not just another histogram; it is a forensic analysis engine for price action. While standard volume indicators only tell you how much was traded, True Volume tells you who traded it and who won.

By combining Geometric Decomposition, VSA (Volume Spread Analysis), and Anomaly Detection, this indicator dissects every bar to reveal the hidden battle between Bulls, Bears, and the "Churn" (Indecision).

The Core Engine:

Unlike standard indicators that rely on simple Close vs. Open math, True Volume uses a Consensus Engine that evaluates:

Displacement: Who actually moved the price? Pressure: Who defended the highs and lows? Efficiency: Is the volume validating the move, or is it a "Squat" (Fakeout)? Anomalies: Detecting hidden "Iceberg" orders and absorption.

Key Features:

3-Way Volume Split: See Bullish (Green), Bearish (Red), and Neutral (Blue) volume separately.

Sniper Signals: 10 distinct arrow types to identify Breakouts, Reversals, and Exhaustion.

Churn Detection: Identifies "Trap" candles where volume is high but price is stuck (often precedes a massive breakout).





How to Interpret the Signals

1. The Histogram (The Context)

Green/Red Bars: Strong directional volume. The trend is healthy.

Blue/Indigo Bars (Neutral): WARNING. This is "Churn." Big money is fighting, but price isn't moving. Trading Tip: Do not trade inside a Blue bar. Wait for a breakout.



2. The Arrows (The Triggers)

🟡 Breakout (Yellow): Meaning: Volume has exploded through the recent average, and price has broken structure. Action: This is your "Go" signal for momentum trades.

🟢/🔴 Eclipse (Big Arrows): Meaning: Absorption/Reversal. The current volume completely overwhelmed the opposing volume of the previous bar. (e.g., Buyers ate all the Sellers). Action: High-probability reversal signal, especially at Support/Resistance.

🟢/🔴 Pressure (Small Arrows): Meaning: Sustained effort. Volume is increasing in the direction of the trend. Action: Great for adding to positions or confirming a trend continuation.

🟢/🔴 Weakness (Hollow/Small Arrows):

Meaning: Exhaustion. Price is moving, but volume is dropping. The fuel is running out.



Action: Tighten your stop loss or look for a counter-trend entry.

⚪ Weakness (Hollow/Small Arrows):

Meaning: Conflict. Buyers are buying harder, and Sellers are selling harder simultaneously.



Action: Watch for absorption, potential reversal or continuation.