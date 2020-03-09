Verified live track record. This EA is backed by real, MetaQuotes-verified accounts monitored live in the MQL5 Signals service – public growth, win-rate and drawdown you can check yourself. I deliver solid engineering, not profit promises; the live monitoring simply lets you judge the behaviour for yourself. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

AGI FX

Trading activities often pose challenges, regardless of who you are. If you lack trading expertise and cannot control your emotions, you are likely to incur losses. Trading and investing can be daunting for you, but with an EA (Expert Advisor), you have the tools and guidance you need to make better, faster, and smarter decisions.

Introducing AGI FX. AGI FX is an automated trading tool that will replace you in conducting forex trading activities. AGI FX utilizes a combination of indicators to analyze the market and determine the opening positions of transactions, executing these positions when it receives signals from those indicators.

AGI FX was developed by our R&D team, experts with over 10 years of experience, using advanced algorithms and combined indicators to analyze various factors that can influence the market.





ADVANTAGES

Why choose AGI FX?

Our EA (Expert Advisor) is capable of analyzing a large amount of real-time data, enabling it to identify and discover necessary patterns for improved trading. Our EA boasts an outstanding track record, with a 10-year back test and over 4 years of real-time testing.

Furthermore, we also offer training for novice traders, making it easier to recognize and participate in trading activities and finally become expert.





ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

We believe that technology and innovation will always assist us in various aspects, including investments and trading. We continuously work on improving the performance of our EA and developing other EA products that are better suited to your needs.

Please note that back test results do not guarantee future outcomes.





SPECIFICATION EA AGI FX:

· Currency pair: EURUSD

· Timeframe: M30

· Minimum deposit : $100 or $4000

· Account type: standard ($4000) or cent($100)

· Brokers : all brokers

· 8 years Backtest (2015 – 2022)

· 4 years Real test (2019 – 2023)

· Having 2 preset versions, standard risk and high risk."

· Trading Strategy: Averaging Martingle

· Risk management : cash management

· Very easy to install

· You can find backtest results in comment section !







