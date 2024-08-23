mql5语言的特点、微妙之处以及技巧 - 页 104 1...979899100101102103104105106107108109110111...247 新评论 fxsaber 2018.10.10 13:56 #1031 安德烈-哈蒂姆连斯基。在市场审查中，有多少文书？61. Andrey Khatimlianskii 2018.10.11 02:41 #1032 fxsaber:在Build 1907 中，这些错误奇迹般地消失了。我甚至不知道是否要回滚去找它们，或者这个地方的某些东西刚刚被修复了......。 Vladimir Pastushak 2018.10.11 17:27 #1033 关于指标构建的问题 #property indicator_chart_window#property indicator_buffers 12#property indicator_plots 6#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE#property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_LINE#property indicator_type3 DRAW_COLOR_LINE#property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_LINE#property indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_LINE#property indicator_type6 DRAW_COLOR_LINE SetIndexBuffer(0,upper_line,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,upper_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Upper Line"); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,UpperStyle); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,UpperWidth); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,UpperTrendUp); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,UpperTrendDw);// ========== SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,awera_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Average Line"); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,AverageStyle); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,AverageWidth); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,AverageTrendUp); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,AverageTrendDw);// ========== SetIndexBuffer(4,lower_line,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(5,lower_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,"Lower Line"); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,LowerStyle); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,LowerWidth); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,LowerTrendUp); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,LowerTrendDw); 可以使用多少种颜色的缓冲器？ 缓冲区之间是如何连接的？ #property indicator_buffers 12 // 声明总共有12个缓冲区#property indicator_plots 6 //graphical constructions 我的理解是否正确，指定指标类型1到6，指标将理解为应该为6个图形图绘制颜色线？ #属性 indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE#属性 indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_LINE#属性 indicator_type3 DRAW_COLOR_LINE#属性 indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_LINE#属性 indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_LINE#属性 indicator_type6 DRAW_COLOR_LINE // ===== SetIndexBuffer(0,upper_line,INDICATOR_DATA); // 第一个数据的缓冲器SetIndexBuffer(1,upper_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); // 第二个颜色数据的缓冲器PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL, "Upper Line"); // 改变第一个缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,UpperStyle);//改变第一个缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,UpperWidth);//改变第一个缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2);//改变第一个缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,UpperTrendUp);//改变第一个缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,UpperTrendDw);//改变第一个缓冲区的属性。 SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA); //第三个缓冲区SetIndexBuffer(3,awera_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); //第四个颜色的缓冲区。PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL, "Average Line"); // 改变SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)的缓冲器属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,AverageStyle); // 为SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)改变缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,AverageWidth); // 为SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)改变缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2); // 改变SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)的缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,AverageTrendUp); // Вспомогательная структура для изменения правила сортировки struct MQLTICK_BID : MqlTick { // Сортировка по времени bool operator <( const MqlTick& Value ) const { return(this.bid < Value.bid); SetIndexBuffer(3,awera_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Average Line"); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,AverageStyle); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,AverageWidth); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,AverageTrendUp); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,AverageTrendDw);// ========== SetIndexBuffer(4,lower_line,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(5,lower_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,"Lower Line"); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,LowerStyle); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,LowerWidth); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,LowerTrendUp); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,LowerTrendDw); 可以使用多少种颜色的缓冲器？ 缓冲区之间是如何连接的？ #property indicator_buffers 12 // 声明总共有12个缓冲区#property indicator_plots 6 //graphical constructions 我的理解是否正确，指定指标类型1到6，指标将理解为应该为6个图形图绘制颜色线？ #属性 indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE#属性 indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_LINE#属性 indicator_type3 DRAW_COLOR_LINE#属性 indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_LINE#属性 indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_LINE#属性 indicator_type6 DRAW_COLOR_LINE // ===== SetIndexBuffer(0,upper_line,INDICATOR_DATA); // 第一个数据的缓冲器SetIndexBuffer(1,upper_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); // 第二个颜色数据的缓冲器PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL, "Upper Line"); // 改变第一个缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,UpperStyle);//改变第一个缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,UpperWidth);//改变第一个缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2);//改变第一个缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,UpperTrendUp);//改变第一个缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,UpperTrendDw);//改变第一个缓冲区的属性。 SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA); //第三个缓冲区SetIndexBuffer(3,awera_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); // Fourth buffer of colorsPlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL, "Average Line"); // 改变SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)的缓冲器属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,AverageStyle); // 为SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)改变缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,AverageWidth); // 为SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)改变缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2); // 改变SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)的缓冲区的属性。PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,AverageTrendUp); } }; // Простая сортировка template <typename T1, typename T2> // T2 - по какому правилу сортируем void Sort( T1 &Array[] ) { const int Size = ArraySize(Array); for (int i = 0; i < Size - 1; i++) { T2 Min = Array[i]; int Pos = i; for (int j = i + 1; j < Size; j++) if (Min > Array[j]) { Min = Array[j]; Pos = j; } if (Pos != i) { Array[Pos] = Array[i]; Array[i] = Min; } } } void OnStart() { A Array[3] = {{2, 2}, {3,1}, {1, 3}}; ArrayPrint(Array); // Сортировка по правилу A Sort<A, A>(Array); ArrayPrint(Array); // Сортировка по правилу B Sort<A, B>(Array); ArrayPrint(Array); } 结果 [a] [b] [0] 2 2 [1] 3 1 [2] 1 3 [a] [b] [0] 1 3 [1] 2 2 [2] 3 1 [a] [b] [0] 3 1 [1] 2 2 [2] 1 3 这可能是一辆古老的自行车。 TheXpert 2018.10.14 14:02 #1039 fxsaber:替换基本类型结构的操作者的能力允许在某些情况下有灵活性。有几点：在Mql中，<操作符必须是类/结构的一个方法。 这意味着它不能被设置为嵌入式结构，也不能被设置为不可变的结构。 这一点可以通过添加一个模板比较函数来改进，该函数默认会调用<操作符 UPD：我在任何地方都写<操作符，因为它通常是重载的，而不是>，这并不严格，但它被普遍接受。 fxsaber 2018.10.14 14:23 #1040 TheXpert。在mql中，<操作符必须是类/结构的一个方法。 这意味着它不能为嵌入式结构 设置。 或为不可变的结构设置。 // Вспомогательная структура для изменения правила сортировки struct MQLTICK_BID : MqlTick { // Сортировка по времени bool operator <( const MqlTick& Value ) const { return(this.bid < Value.bid); int b; // Правило сортировки bool operator > ( const A& Value ) const { return(this.a > Value.a); } }; // Вспомогательная структура для изменения правила сортировки struct B : A { // Перегрузка правила сортировки bool operator > ( const A& Value ) const { return(this.b > Value.b); } }; // Простая сортировка template <typename T1, typename T2> // T2 - по какому правилу сортируем void Sort( T1 &Array[] ) { const int Size = ArraySize(Array); for (int i = 0; i < Size - 1; i++) { T2 Min = Array[i]; int Pos = i; for (int j = i + 1; j < Size; j++) if (Min > Array[j]) { Min = Array[j]; Pos = j; } if (Pos != i) { Array[Pos] = Array[i]; Array[i] = Min; } } } void OnStart() { A Array[3] = {{2, 2}, {3,1}, {1, 3}}; ArrayPrint(Array); // Сортировка по правилу A Sort<A, A>(Array); ArrayPrint(Array); // Сортировка по правилу B Sort<A, B>(Array); ArrayPrint(Array); } 结果 [a] [b] [0] 2 2 [1] 3 1 [2] 1 3 [a] [b] [0] 1 3 [1] 2 2 [2] 3 1 [a] [b] [0] 3 1 [1] 2 2 [2] 1 3 这可能是一辆古老的自行车。 TheXpert 2018.10.14 14:02 #1039 fxsaber:替换基本类型结构的操作者的能力允许在某些情况下有灵活性。有几点：在Mql中，<操作符必须是类/结构的一个方法。 这意味着它不能被设置为嵌入式结构，也不能被设置为不可变的结构。 这一点可以通过添加一个模板比较函数来改进，该函数默认会调用<操作符 UPD：我在任何地方都写<操作符，因为它通常是重载的，而不是>，这并不严格，但它被普遍接受。 fxsaber 2018.10.14 14:23 #1040 TheXpert。在mql中，<操作符必须是类/结构的一个方法。 这意味着它不能为嵌入式结构 设置。 或为不可变的结构设置。 // Вспомогательная структура для изменения правила сортировки struct MQLTICK_BID : MqlTick { // Сортировка по времени bool operator <( const MqlTick& Value ) const { return(this.bid < Value.bid); 在Build 1907 中，这些错误奇迹般地消失了。我甚至不知道是否要回滚去找它们，或者这个地方的某些东西刚刚被修复了......。
关于指标构建的问题
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 12
#property indicator_plots 6
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_type3 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_type6 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
SetIndexBuffer(0,upper_line,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,upper_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Upper Line");
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,UpperStyle);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,UpperWidth);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,UpperTrendUp);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,UpperTrendDw);
// ==========
SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(3,awera_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Average Line");
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,AverageStyle);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,AverageWidth);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,AverageTrendUp);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,AverageTrendDw);
// ==========
SetIndexBuffer(4,lower_line,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(5,lower_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,"Lower Line");
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,LowerStyle);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,LowerWidth);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,LowerTrendUp);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,LowerTrendDw);
可以使用多少种颜色的缓冲器？
缓冲区之间是如何连接的？
#property indicator_buffers 12 // 声明总共有12个缓冲区
#property indicator_plots 6 //graphical constructions
我的理解是否正确，指定指标类型1到6，指标将理解为应该为6个图形图绘制颜色线？
#属性 indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#属性 indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#属性 indicator_type3 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#属性 indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#属性 indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#属性 indicator_type6 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
// =====
SetIndexBuffer(0,upper_line,INDICATOR_DATA); // 第一个数据的缓冲器
SetIndexBuffer(1,upper_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); // 第二个颜色数据的缓冲器
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL, "Upper Line"); // 改变第一个缓冲区的属性。
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,UpperStyle);//改变第一个缓冲区的属性。
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,UpperWidth);//改变第一个缓冲区的属性。
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2);//改变第一个缓冲区的属性。
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,UpperTrendUp);//改变第一个缓冲区的属性。
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,UpperTrendDw);//改变第一个缓冲区的属性。
SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA); //第三个缓冲区
SetIndexBuffer(3,awera_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); //第四个颜色的缓冲区。
PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL, "Average Line"); // 改变SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)的缓冲器属性。
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,AverageStyle); // 为SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)改变缓冲区的属性。
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,AverageWidth); // 为SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)改变缓冲区的属性。
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2); // 改变SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)的缓冲区的属性。
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,AverageTrendUp); //改变SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)的缓冲区的属性。
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,AverageTrendDw); // 改变SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA)的缓冲区的属性。
你最好为你的问题建立一个单独的分支。这个分支是关于功能的，这里不应该有任何讨论。
为了更好地理解绘图的原理，逐步实现功能。你已经建立了一条线--检查其功能，添加下一条线。
每个图形系列（在这里是指颜色线）只能有一个颜色缓冲区。每个缓冲区可以包含很多颜色。
错误消失了，但事件队列的问题没有消失。几个小时后，终端开始将CPU的负荷提高到95%。而且有东西告诉我，蜱虫被跳过了。
@Slava，在19xx年的构建中，ChartEvent有什么变化吗？这个问题是否在你的构建中重现了？
这是终端工作15小时后的资源监测情况（间谍事件发送的最小频率为500毫秒）。
尽管在启动后的几个小时内，CPU负载接近于0。
Bild 1908 - 没有变化。
替换基本类型结构运算符的能力允许在某些情况下有灵活性。
作为一个例子，这里是对一个 结构数组 进行自定义排序 的技术之一
结果
这可能是一辆古老的自行车。
有几点：在Mql中，<操作符必须是类/结构的一个方法。
这意味着它不能被设置为嵌入式结构，也不能被设置为不可变的结构。
这一点可以通过添加一个模板比较函数来改进，该函数默认会调用<操作符UPD：我在任何地方都写<操作符，因为它通常是重载的，而不是>，这并不严格，但它被普遍接受。
结果
这种方式可以改进一下，通过添加一个模板比较函数，默认会调用<操作符
如果你使用typedef，那么你不仅要为结构定义一个排序函数，也要为标准数字类型定义一个排序函数。或者，也许我不明白你在说什么。