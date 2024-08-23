mql5语言的特点、微妙之处以及技巧 - 页 104

fxsaber:

Build 1907 中，这些错误奇迹般地消失了。我甚至不知道是否要回滚去找它们，或者这个地方的某些东西刚刚被修复了......。

 

弗拉基米尔-帕斯图沙克

你最好为你的问题建立一个单独的分支。这个分支是关于功能的，这里不应该有任何讨论。

为了更好地理解绘图的原理，逐步实现功能。你已经建立了一条线--检查其功能，添加下一条线。

每个图形系列（在这里是指颜色线）只能有一个颜色缓冲区。每个缓冲区可以包含很多颜色。

 
安德烈-哈蒂姆连斯基

1907年的版本 中，这些虫子奇迹般地消失了。我甚至不知道是否要回滚去找它们，或者这个地方的某些东西刚刚被修复......。

错误消失了，但事件队列的问题没有消失。几个小时后，终端开始将CPU的负荷提高到95%。而且有东西告诉我，蜱虫被跳过了。

2018.10.11 23:56:54.069 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1907 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2018.10.11 23:56:54.139 Terminal        Windows 8.1 (build 9600) x64, IE 11, UAC, Intel Core i5-3570  @ 3.40 GHz, Memory: 11580 / 16346 Mb, Disk: 401 / 499 Gb, GMT+2

@Slava，在19xx年的构建中，ChartEvent有什么变化吗？这个问题是否在你的构建中重现了？

 
安德烈-哈蒂姆连斯基

错误已经消失了，但事件队列的问题没有消失。经过几个小时的运行，终端开始将CPU的负荷提高到95%。而且有东西告诉我，虱子不见了。

@Slava，在19xx年的构建中，ChartEvent有什么变化吗？你的问题是否重现了？

这是终端工作15小时后的资源监测情况（间谍事件发送的最小频率为500毫秒）。

尽管在启动后的几个小时内，CPU负载接近于0。

 
安德烈-哈蒂姆连斯基

这是终端运行15小时后的资源监测情况（最小的间谍软件事件发送率为500ms）。

尽管在启动后的几个小时内，CPU负载接近于0。

Bild 1908 - 没有变化。

 

替换基本类型结构运算符的能力允许在某些情况下有灵活性。

作为一个例子，这里是对一个 结构数组 进行自定义排序 的技术之一

// Основная структура
struct A
{
  int a;
  int b;
  
  // Правило сортировки
  bool operator > ( const A& Value ) const 
  {
    return(this.a > Value.a);
  }
};

// Вспомогательная структура для изменения правила сортировки
struct B : A
{
  // Перегрузка правила сортировки
  bool operator > ( const A& Value ) const 
  {
    return(this.b > Value.b);
  }
};

// Простая сортировка
template <typename T1, typename T2> // T2 - по какому правилу сортируем
void Sort( T1 &Array[] )
{
  const int Size = ArraySize(Array);
  
  for (int i = 0; i < Size - 1; i++)
  {
    T2 Min = Array[i];
    int Pos = i;
    
    for (int j = i + 1; j < Size; j++)
      if (Min > Array[j])
      {
        Min = Array[j];
        Pos = j;        
      }
      
    if (Pos != i)
    {
      Array[Pos] = Array[i];
      Array[i] = Min;
    }
  }
}

void OnStart()
{
  A Array[3] = {{2, 2}, {3,1}, {1, 3}};
  
  ArrayPrint(Array);
  
  // Сортировка по правилу A
  Sort<A, A>(Array); 
  ArrayPrint(Array);
  
  // Сортировка по правилу B
  Sort<A, B>(Array);  
  ArrayPrint(Array);
}


结果

    [a] [b]
[0]   2   2
[1]   3   1
[2]   1   3
    [a] [b]
[0]   1   3
[1]   2   2
[2]   3   1
    [a] [b]
[0]   3   1
[1]   2   2
[2]   1   3


这可能是一辆古老的自行车。

 
fxsaber:

替换基本类型结构的操作者的能力允许在某些情况下有灵活性。

有几点：在Mql中，<操作符必须是类/结构的一个方法

这意味着它不能被设置为嵌入式结构，也不能被设置为不可变的结构。

这一点可以通过添加一个模板比较函数来改进，该函数默认会调用<操作符

UPD：我在任何地方都写<操作符，因为它通常是重载的，而不是>，这并不严格，但它被普遍接受。
 
TheXpert

在mql中，<操作符必须是类/结构的一个方法

这意味着它不能为嵌入式结构 设置。 或为不可变的结构设置。

// Вспомогательная структура для изменения правила сортировки
struct MQLTICK_BID : MqlTick
{
  // Сортировка по времени
  bool operator <( const MqlTick& Value ) const 
  {
    return(this.bid < Value.bid);
  }
};

// Простая сортировка
template <typename T1, typename T2> // T2 - по какому правилу сортируем
void Sort( T1 &Array[] )
{
  const int Size = ArraySize(Array);
  
  for (int i = 0; i < Size - 1; i++)
  {
    T2 Min = Array[i];
    int Pos = i;
    
    for (int j = i + 1; j < Size; j++)
      if (Min < Array[j])
      {
        Min = Array[j];
        Pos = j;        
      }
      
    if (Pos != i)
    {
      Array[Pos] = Array[i];
      Array[i] = Min;
    }
  }
}

void OnStart()
{
  MqlTick Ticks[];
  
  CopyTicks(_Symbol, Ticks, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 0, 5);
  
  ArrayPrint(Ticks);
  
  // Сортировка по правилу MQLTICK_BID
  Sort<MqlTick, MQLTICK_BID>(Ticks); 
  ArrayPrint(Ticks);
}


结果

                 [time]   [bid]   [ask]  [last] [volume]    [time_msc] [flags] [volume_real]
[0] 2018.10.11 23:59:55 1.09115 1.09354 0.00000        0 1539302395303       6       0.00000
[1] 2018.10.11 23:59:56 1.09132 1.09348 0.00000        0 1539302396037       6       0.00000
[2] 2018.10.11 23:59:56 1.09131 1.09353 0.00000        0 1539302396302       6       0.00000
[3] 2018.10.11 23:59:59 1.09135 1.09354 0.00000        0 1539302399458       6       0.00000
[4] 2018.10.11 23:59:59 1.09139 1.09378 1.09260        0 1539302399989      14       0.00000
                 [time]   [bid]   [ask]  [last] [volume]    [time_msc] [flags] [volume_real]
[0] 2018.10.11 23:59:59 1.09139 1.09378 1.09260        0 1539302399989      14       0.00000
[1] 2018.10.11 23:59:59 1.09135 1.09354 0.00000        0 1539302399458       6       0.00000
[2] 2018.10.11 23:59:56 1.09132 1.09348 0.00000        0 1539302396037       6       0.00000
[3] 2018.10.11 23:59:56 1.09131 1.09353 0.00000        0 1539302396302       6       0.00000
[4] 2018.10.11 23:59:55 1.09115 1.09354 0.00000        0 1539302395303       6       0.00000


这种方式可以改进一下，通过添加一个模板比较函数，默认会调用<操作符

如果你使用typedef，那么你不仅要为结构定义一个排序函数，也要为标准数字类型定义一个排序函数。或者，也许我不明白你在说什么。

