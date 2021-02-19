在MT4客户端 找不到信号
让客户订阅时，系统会打开MT4，让在MT4中去订阅，但是 在 MT4中，找不到相应的信号，怎么处理呢?谢谢。
He Ping Qing:
When you let the customer subscribe, the system will open MT4 and let you subscribe in MT4, but in MT4, the corresponding signal can not be found, how to deal with it? Thank you.
How to Subscribe to MT4 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
Way to find signal in MT4 platform?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.23 12:49
You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.
As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:
MT4 -
MT5 -
Besides, I just collected some information (from MetaQuotes) which may help in some situation for example:
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...