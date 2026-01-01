WriteCSV

The method writes a matrix or a vector to a file according to its size and type.

long matrix::WriteCSV(

int file_handle,

ulong flags=0,

string format_string=""

);



long vector::WriteCSV(

int file_handle,

ulong flags=0,

string format_string=""

);

Parameters

file_handle

[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().

flags

[in] Can be set to MATRIX_CSV_USE_FORMATSTRING. In this case, a format string must be specified for output numbers.

format_string

[in] String for formatting numbers.

Return Value

Returns the number of bytes written to the file. Or -1 in case of error.

Note

Writing is performed from the current file position. The file must be opened as CSV for writing (FILE_CSV|FILE_WRITE flags). The matrix or vector must have a nonzero size.

By default, numbers are output in the "%.17G" format. For example, if a matrix or vector stores normalized prices, it makes sense to use the "%.5f" format string.

The real and imaginary parts of complex numbers are formatted separately.