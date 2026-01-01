ReadCSV

The method reads a matrix or a vector from a file written by the WriteCSV method.

long matrix::ReadCSV(

int file_handle,

ulong flags=0

);



long vector::ReadCSV(

int file_handle,

ulong flags=0

);

Parameters

file_handle

[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().

flags

[in] Can be a combination of MATRIX_CSV_SKIP_HEADER and MATRIX_CSV_RESIZE values.

Return Value

Returns the number of bytes read from the file. Or -1 in case of error.

Note

Reading is performed from the current file position. The file must be opened as CSV for reading (FILE_CSV|FILE_READ flags). If the MATRIX_CSV_RESIZE flag is not set, the matrix or vector must have a nonzero size.

If the MATRIX_CSV_RESIZE flag is set, the matrix or vector can be of any size. The size is set according to the number of rows and columns in the read data.

Real-type data can be read into a complex-type matrix or vector. In this case, the imaginary parts of complex numbers are set to 0.

Complex-type data can be read into a real-type matrix or vector. In this case, all imaginary parts are discarded.

If the MATRIX_CSV_SKIP_HEADER flag is set, the first line from the current file position is skipped.