WriteCSV
The method writes a matrix or a vector to a file according to its size and type.
|
long matrix::WriteCSV(
Parameters
file_handle
[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().
flags
[in] Can be set to MATRIX_CSV_USE_FORMATSTRING. In this case, a format string must be specified for output numbers.
format_string
[in] String for formatting numbers.
Return Value
Returns the number of bytes written to the file. Or -1 in case of error.
Note
Writing is performed from the current file position. The file must be opened as CSV for writing (FILE_CSV|FILE_WRITE flags). The matrix or vector must have a nonzero size.
By default, numbers are output in the "%.17G" format. For example, if a matrix or vector stores normalized prices, it makes sense to use the "%.5f" format string.
The real and imaginary parts of complex numbers are formatted separately.