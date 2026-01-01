文档部分
MQL5参考矩阵和向量方法Write and Read 

Matrix Write and Read Methods

Methods for writing matrices to files and reading matrices from files.

Function

Action

Write

Writes a matrix to a file according to the selected storage method

Read

Reads from a file a matrix written by the Write method

WriteBin

Writes a matrix to a file according to its size and type

ReadBin

Reads from a file a matrix written by the WriteBin method

WriteCSV

Writes a matrix or vector to a CSV file according to its size and type

ReadCSV

Reads from a CSV file a matrix or vector written by the WriteCSV method