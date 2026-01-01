MQL5参考矩阵和向量方法Write and ReadReadBin
ReadBin
The method reads a matrix or a vector from a file written by the WriteBin method.
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long matrix::ReadBin(
Parameters
file_handle
[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().
Return Value
Returns the number of bytes read from the file. Or -1 in case of error.
Note
Reading is performed from the current file position. The file must be opened as binary for reading (FILE_BIN|FILE_READ flags). The matrix or vector must have a nonzero size. Reading is performed according to the matrix (vector) size and type.