ReadBin

The method reads a matrix or a vector from a file written by the WriteBin method.

long matrix::ReadBin(

int file_handle

);



long vector::ReadBin(

int file_handle

);

Parameters

file_handle

[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().

Return Value

Returns the number of bytes read from the file. Or -1 in case of error.

Note

Reading is performed from the current file position. The file must be opened as binary for reading (FILE_BIN|FILE_READ flags). The matrix or vector must have a nonzero size. Reading is performed according to the matrix (vector) size and type.