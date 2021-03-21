- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|US30USD
|22872
|HK33HKD
|4824
|NAS100USD
|895
|DE30EUR
|546
|EURUSD
|427
|GBPUSD
|316
|XAUUSD
|283
|JP225USD
|263
|GBPJPY
|204
|AUDJPY
|78
|USDJPY
|41
|USDCAD
|40
|GBPCAD
|28
|AUDUSD
|26
|EURJPY
|13
|AUDCAD
|11
|BTCUSD
|11
|XPTUSD
|6
|NZDCHF
|5
|JP225YJPY
|4
|US2000USD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|ETHUSD
|2
|EU50EUR
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|US30USD
|5.9K
|HK33HKD
|-2.6K
|NAS100USD
|-364
|DE30EUR
|224
|EURUSD
|-400
|GBPUSD
|425
|XAUUSD
|273
|JP225USD
|-1.1K
|GBPJPY
|-1.3K
|AUDJPY
|131
|USDJPY
|236
|USDCAD
|-561
|GBPCAD
|7
|AUDUSD
|25
|EURJPY
|108
|AUDCAD
|-9
|BTCUSD
|-22
|XPTUSD
|-18
|NZDCHF
|-33
|JP225YJPY
|0
|US2000USD
|-4
|USDCHF
|-9
|ETHUSD
|0
|EU50EUR
|2
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|US30USD
|179K
|HK33HKD
|-136K
|NAS100USD
|2.2K
|DE30EUR
|5.9K
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|1K
|XAUUSD
|50K
|JP225USD
|-97K
|GBPJPY
|-5.3K
|AUDJPY
|1.2K
|USDJPY
|1.7K
|USDCAD
|-923
|GBPCAD
|-1.3K
|AUDUSD
|92
|EURJPY
|933
|AUDCAD
|-62
|BTCUSD
|-18K
|XPTUSD
|-23K
|NZDCHF
|-140
|JP225YJPY
|-480
|US2000USD
|-4.9K
|USDCHF
|-36
|ETHUSD
|-34
|EU50EUR
|77
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDA-v20 Live-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
A little info on my trades on my personal account :
. I specialize on Indices. Trading mainly US30 index, sometimes Nasdaq & HK33. Manual trades + trade robot management.
. Please only subscribe if you have at least $15,000 USD in account. This is for recovering non-profit positions using martingale.
I understand that martingale is frown upon by some, but i have used it successfully with money management & accurate price judgements.
. if you do not have $15,000 USD, do not subscribe. I cannot use my strategy successfully with lesser account size.
. I will make at least the subscription costs per month so you are covered. But of course i will make much more ! Hee hee ! ^_^
. At times, there will be loss day. I can recover loss within 2 days if it happens.
. Created this signal to pit myself against all the other signal providers to see where i stand with my success.
. Give it a chance, you might like the profits. Cheers !
