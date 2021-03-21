SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Spikey
Hoo Thai Leng Urner

Spikey

Hoo Thai Leng Urner
0 inceleme
249 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2020 -55%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:50
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
30 900
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
17 657 (57.14%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
13 243 (42.86%)
En iyi işlem:
480.83 SGD
En kötü işlem:
-1 889.95 SGD
Brüt kâr:
313 957.99 SGD (6 468 530 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-312 836.46 SGD (6 511 897 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
67 (814.55 SGD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 268.88 SGD (31)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
51.85%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
99.21%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
133
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.05
Alış işlemleri:
13 892 (44.96%)
Satış işlemleri:
17 008 (55.04%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.00
Beklenen getiri:
0.04 SGD
Ortalama kâr:
17.78 SGD
Ortalama zarar:
-23.62 SGD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
21 (-348.45 SGD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-8 683.94 SGD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
-33.45%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
54%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
15 605.76 SGD
Maksimum:
21 860.85 SGD (55.74%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
70.61% (15 993.66 SGD)
Varlığa göre:
37.28% (10 851.06 SGD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US30USD 22872
HK33HKD 4824
NAS100USD 895
DE30EUR 546
EURUSD 427
GBPUSD 316
XAUUSD 283
JP225USD 263
GBPJPY 204
AUDJPY 78
USDJPY 41
USDCAD 40
GBPCAD 28
AUDUSD 26
EURJPY 13
AUDCAD 11
BTCUSD 11
XPTUSD 6
NZDCHF 5
JP225YJPY 4
US2000USD 2
USDCHF 2
ETHUSD 2
EU50EUR 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US30USD 5.9K
HK33HKD -2.6K
NAS100USD -364
DE30EUR 224
EURUSD -400
GBPUSD 425
XAUUSD 273
JP225USD -1.1K
GBPJPY -1.3K
AUDJPY 131
USDJPY 236
USDCAD -561
GBPCAD 7
AUDUSD 25
EURJPY 108
AUDCAD -9
BTCUSD -22
XPTUSD -18
NZDCHF -33
JP225YJPY 0
US2000USD -4
USDCHF -9
ETHUSD 0
EU50EUR 2
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US30USD 179K
HK33HKD -136K
NAS100USD 2.2K
DE30EUR 5.9K
EURUSD 1.6K
GBPUSD 1K
XAUUSD 50K
JP225USD -97K
GBPJPY -5.3K
AUDJPY 1.2K
USDJPY 1.7K
USDCAD -923
GBPCAD -1.3K
AUDUSD 92
EURJPY 933
AUDCAD -62
BTCUSD -18K
XPTUSD -23K
NZDCHF -140
JP225YJPY -480
US2000USD -4.9K
USDCHF -36
ETHUSD -34
EU50EUR 77
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +480.83 SGD
En kötü işlem: -1 890 SGD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 31
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +814.55 SGD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -348.45 SGD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDA-v20 Live-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.63 × 67
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
2.00 × 9
OANDA-v20 Live-2
2.33 × 9
OANDA-v20 Live-1
2.95 × 21
FusionMarkets-Demo
3.00 × 4
A little info on my trades on my personal account :

. I specialize on Indices. Trading mainly US30 index, sometimes Nasdaq & HK33. Manual trades + trade robot management.

. Please only subscribe if you have at least $15,000 USD in account. This is for recovering non-profit positions using martingale.

I understand that martingale is frown upon by some, but i have used it successfully with money management & accurate price judgements.

. if you do not have $15,000 USD, do not subscribe. I cannot use my strategy successfully with lesser account size.

. I will make at least the subscription costs per month so you are covered. But of course i will make much more ! Hee hee ! ^_^

. At times, there will be loss day. I can recover loss within 2 days if it happens.


. Created this signal to pit myself against all the other signal providers to see where i stand with my success.

. Give it a chance, you might like the profits. Cheers !

İnceleme yok
2025.07.16 18:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.07 16:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.06% of days out of 1663 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.07 14:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.04 08:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.06% of days out of 1660 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.02 14:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.28 04:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.25 14:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 11:41
No swaps are charged
2025.04.22 11:41
No swaps are charged
2025.04.17 19:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.11 11:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.04 15:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.02 03:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 03:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.19 18:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.12.19 16:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.23 04:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.22 23:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.22 20:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.22 16:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Spikey
Ayda 30 USD
-55%
0
0
USD
1.6K
SGD
249
54%
30 900
57%
52%
1.00
0.04
SGD
71%
1:50
