A little info on my trades on my personal account :

. I specialize on Indices. Trading mainly US30 index, sometimes Nasdaq & HK33. Manual trades + trade robot management.

. Please only subscribe if you have at least $15,000 USD in account. This is for recovering non-profit positions using martingale.

I understand that martingale is frown upon by some, but i have used it successfully with money management & accurate price judgements.

. if you do not have $15,000 USD, do not subscribe. I cannot use my strategy successfully with lesser account size.

. I will make at least the subscription costs per month so you are covered. But of course i will make much more ! Hee hee ! ^_^

. At times, there will be loss day. I can recover loss within 2 days if it happens.





. Created this signal to pit myself against all the other signal providers to see where i stand with my success.

. Give it a chance, you might like the profits. Cheers !