|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|US30USD
|22855
|HK33HKD
|4824
|NAS100USD
|895
|DE30EUR
|546
|EURUSD
|427
|GBPUSD
|316
|XAUUSD
|283
|JP225USD
|263
|GBPJPY
|204
|AUDJPY
|78
|USDJPY
|41
|USDCAD
|40
|GBPCAD
|28
|AUDUSD
|26
|EURJPY
|13
|AUDCAD
|11
|BTCUSD
|11
|XPTUSD
|6
|NZDCHF
|5
|JP225YJPY
|4
|US2000USD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|ETHUSD
|2
|EU50EUR
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30USD
|5.9K
|HK33HKD
|-2.6K
|NAS100USD
|-364
|DE30EUR
|224
|EURUSD
|-400
|GBPUSD
|425
|XAUUSD
|273
|JP225USD
|-1.1K
|GBPJPY
|-1.3K
|AUDJPY
|131
|USDJPY
|236
|USDCAD
|-561
|GBPCAD
|7
|AUDUSD
|25
|EURJPY
|108
|AUDCAD
|-9
|BTCUSD
|-22
|XPTUSD
|-18
|NZDCHF
|-33
|JP225YJPY
|0
|US2000USD
|-4
|USDCHF
|-9
|ETHUSD
|0
|EU50EUR
|2
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30USD
|182K
|HK33HKD
|-136K
|NAS100USD
|2.2K
|DE30EUR
|5.9K
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|1K
|XAUUSD
|50K
|JP225USD
|-97K
|GBPJPY
|-5.3K
|AUDJPY
|1.2K
|USDJPY
|1.7K
|USDCAD
|-923
|GBPCAD
|-1.3K
|AUDUSD
|92
|EURJPY
|933
|AUDCAD
|-62
|BTCUSD
|-18K
|XPTUSD
|-23K
|NZDCHF
|-140
|JP225YJPY
|-480
|US2000USD
|-4.9K
|USDCHF
|-36
|ETHUSD
|-34
|EU50EUR
|77
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OANDA-v20 Live-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.63 × 67
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 9
|
OANDA-v20 Live-2
|2.33 × 9
|
OANDA-v20 Live-1
|2.95 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|3.00 × 4
A little info on my trades on my personal account :
. I specialize on Indices. Trading mainly US30 index, sometimes Nasdaq & HK33. Manual trades + trade robot management.
. Please only subscribe if you have at least $15,000 USD in account. This is for recovering non-profit positions using martingale.
I understand that martingale is frown upon by some, but i have used it successfully with money management & accurate price judgements.
. if you do not have $15,000 USD, do not subscribe. I cannot use my strategy successfully with lesser account size.
. I will make at least the subscription costs per month so you are covered. But of course i will make much more ! Hee hee ! ^_^
. At times, there will be loss day. I can recover loss within 2 days if it happens.
. Created this signal to pit myself against all the other signal providers to see where i stand with my success.
. Give it a chance, you might like the profits. Cheers !
