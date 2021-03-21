SignauxSections
Hoo Thai Leng Urner

Spikey

Hoo Thai Leng Urner
0 avis
249 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2020 -54%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
30 883
Bénéfice trades:
17 654 (57.16%)
Perte trades:
13 229 (42.84%)
Meilleure transaction:
480.83 SGD
Pire transaction:
-1 889.95 SGD
Bénéfice brut:
313 942.88 SGD (6 467 355 pips)
Perte brute:
-312 779.93 SGD (6 507 544 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
67 (814.55 SGD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 268.88 SGD (31)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
51.85%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
99.21%
Dernier trade:
25 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
116
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.05
Longs trades:
13 886 (44.96%)
Courts trades:
16 997 (55.04%)
Facteur de profit:
1.00
Rendement attendu:
0.04 SGD
Bénéfice moyen:
17.78 SGD
Perte moyenne:
-23.64 SGD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
21 (-348.45 SGD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8 683.94 SGD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-34.24%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
54%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
15 605.76 SGD
Maximal:
21 860.85 SGD (55.74%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
70.19% (15 970.57 SGD)
Par fonds propres:
37.28% (10 851.06 SGD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US30USD 22855
HK33HKD 4824
NAS100USD 895
DE30EUR 546
EURUSD 427
GBPUSD 316
XAUUSD 283
JP225USD 263
GBPJPY 204
AUDJPY 78
USDJPY 41
USDCAD 40
GBPCAD 28
AUDUSD 26
EURJPY 13
AUDCAD 11
BTCUSD 11
XPTUSD 6
NZDCHF 5
JP225YJPY 4
US2000USD 2
USDCHF 2
ETHUSD 2
EU50EUR 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US30USD 5.9K
HK33HKD -2.6K
NAS100USD -364
DE30EUR 224
EURUSD -400
GBPUSD 425
XAUUSD 273
JP225USD -1.1K
GBPJPY -1.3K
AUDJPY 131
USDJPY 236
USDCAD -561
GBPCAD 7
AUDUSD 25
EURJPY 108
AUDCAD -9
BTCUSD -22
XPTUSD -18
NZDCHF -33
JP225YJPY 0
US2000USD -4
USDCHF -9
ETHUSD 0
EU50EUR 2
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US30USD 182K
HK33HKD -136K
NAS100USD 2.2K
DE30EUR 5.9K
EURUSD 1.6K
GBPUSD 1K
XAUUSD 50K
JP225USD -97K
GBPJPY -5.3K
AUDJPY 1.2K
USDJPY 1.7K
USDCAD -923
GBPCAD -1.3K
AUDUSD 92
EURJPY 933
AUDCAD -62
BTCUSD -18K
XPTUSD -23K
NZDCHF -140
JP225YJPY -480
US2000USD -4.9K
USDCHF -36
ETHUSD -34
EU50EUR 77
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +480.83 SGD
Pire transaction: -1 890 SGD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 31
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +814.55 SGD
Perte consécutive maximale: -348.45 SGD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OANDA-v20 Live-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.63 × 67
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
2.00 × 9
OANDA-v20 Live-2
2.33 × 9
OANDA-v20 Live-1
2.95 × 21
FusionMarkets-Demo
3.00 × 4
A little info on my trades on my personal account :

. I specialize on Indices. Trading mainly US30 index, sometimes Nasdaq & HK33. Manual trades + trade robot management.

. Please only subscribe if you have at least $15,000 USD in account. This is for recovering non-profit positions using martingale.

I understand that martingale is frown upon by some, but i have used it successfully with money management & accurate price judgements.

. if you do not have $15,000 USD, do not subscribe. I cannot use my strategy successfully with lesser account size.

. I will make at least the subscription costs per month so you are covered. But of course i will make much more ! Hee hee ! ^_^

. At times, there will be loss day. I can recover loss within 2 days if it happens.


. Created this signal to pit myself against all the other signal providers to see where i stand with my success.

. Give it a chance, you might like the profits. Cheers !

