- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
6 564
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 787 (42.45%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 777 (57.54%)
En iyi işlem:
1 098.30 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 106.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
249 483.51 USD (2 541 461 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-235 207.92 USD (3 495 687 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
35 (2 638.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
4 575.65 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.01
Alım-satım etkinliği:
57.73%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
98.32%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
14 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.97
Alış işlemleri:
3 796 (57.83%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 768 (42.17%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.06
Beklenen getiri:
2.17 USD
Ortalama kâr:
89.52 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-62.27 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
38 (-1 035.78 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4 970.08 USD (11)
Aylık büyüme:
0.80%
Yıllık tahmin:
9.66%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4 525.28 USD
Maksimum:
14 672.97 USD (66.76%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
83.71% (7 834.03 USD)
Varlığa göre:
14.28% (379.22 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|3055
|EURUSD
|2437
|USDCNH
|1044
|BTCUSD
|28
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDJPY
|14K
|EURUSD
|-4K
|USDCNH
|5.9K
|BTCUSD
|-1.8K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDJPY
|74K
|EURUSD
|-2.2K
|USDCNH
|70K
|BTCUSD
|-934K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 098.30 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 106 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 11
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 638.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 035.78 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-Live15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 4
|
XMTrading-Real 37
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
MEXExchange-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 6
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 2
|0.00 × 10
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.05 × 19
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.07 × 14
|
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
|0.08 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.22 × 32
|
Exness-Real
|0.28 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.29 × 77
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.31 × 48
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.33 × 132
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.40 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.52 × 33
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.54 × 265
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.56 × 142
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.59 × 29
The working principle of this strategy is based on market resistance levels. Prosilio2 does not use the principle of the order grid. That means that the EA does not collect orders, waiting for the Market to move in the right direction, which reduces the possible drawdown. Prosilio2 does not use Martingale. In some cases that makes the system more reliable, and gives a possibility to use a smaller leverage and deposit. During the years i have successfully developed a continuously adaptive StopLoss system. The maximum stop loss per order will be 60 pips. To reach this, statistics were analyzed in-depth, which were generated with the help of different mathematical softwares. Another scientific approach was the searching and analyzing of mathematical connections in the dynamics of forex market data, based on different new generation mathematical researches. The autonomous operation is supported with more mathematical algorithms which are adapting to the current Forex conditions in every single tick.
İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ayda 49 USD
331%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
351
98%
6 564
42%
58%
1.06
2.17
USD
USD
84%
1:500