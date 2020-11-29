- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
6 564
Profit Trade:
2 787 (42.45%)
Loss Trade:
3 777 (57.54%)
Best Trade:
1 098.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 106.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
249 483.51 USD (2 541 461 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-235 207.92 USD (3 495 687 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (2 638.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 575.65 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
57.73%
Massimo carico di deposito:
98.32%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.97
Long Trade:
3 796 (57.83%)
Short Trade:
2 768 (42.17%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.06
Profitto previsto:
2.17 USD
Profitto medio:
89.52 USD
Perdita media:
-62.27 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
38 (-1 035.78 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 970.08 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
0.49%
Previsione annuale:
5.90%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4 525.28 USD
Massimale:
14 672.97 USD (66.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
83.71% (7 834.03 USD)
Per equità:
14.28% (379.22 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|3055
|EURUSD
|2437
|USDCNH
|1044
|BTCUSD
|28
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|14K
|EURUSD
|-4K
|USDCNH
|5.9K
|BTCUSD
|-1.8K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|74K
|EURUSD
|-2.2K
|USDCNH
|70K
|BTCUSD
|-934K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 098.30 USD
Worst Trade: -1 106 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 638.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 035.78 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 4
|
XMTrading-Real 37
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
MEXExchange-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 6
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 2
|0.00 × 10
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.05 × 19
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.07 × 14
|
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
|0.08 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.22 × 32
|
Exness-Real
|0.28 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.29 × 77
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.31 × 48
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.33 × 132
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.40 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.52 × 33
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.54 × 265
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.56 × 142
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.59 × 29
The working principle of this strategy is based on market resistance levels. Prosilio2 does not use the principle of the order grid. That means that the EA does not collect orders, waiting for the Market to move in the right direction, which reduces the possible drawdown. Prosilio2 does not use Martingale. In some cases that makes the system more reliable, and gives a possibility to use a smaller leverage and deposit. During the years i have successfully developed a continuously adaptive StopLoss system. The maximum stop loss per order will be 60 pips. To reach this, statistics were analyzed in-depth, which were generated with the help of different mathematical softwares. Another scientific approach was the searching and analyzing of mathematical connections in the dynamics of forex market data, based on different new generation mathematical researches. The autonomous operation is supported with more mathematical algorithms which are adapting to the current Forex conditions in every single tick.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
49USD al mese
331%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
351
98%
6 564
42%
58%
1.06
2.17
USD
USD
84%
1:500