SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Torus
Antonio Infantino

Torus

Antonio Infantino
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
351 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2019 331%
ICMarkets-Live15
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6 564
Profit Trade:
2 787 (42.45%)
Loss Trade:
3 777 (57.54%)
Best Trade:
1 098.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 106.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
249 483.51 USD (2 541 461 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-235 207.92 USD (3 495 687 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (2 638.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 575.65 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
57.73%
Massimo carico di deposito:
98.32%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.97
Long Trade:
3 796 (57.83%)
Short Trade:
2 768 (42.17%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.06
Profitto previsto:
2.17 USD
Profitto medio:
89.52 USD
Perdita media:
-62.27 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
38 (-1 035.78 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 970.08 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
0.49%
Previsione annuale:
5.90%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4 525.28 USD
Massimale:
14 672.97 USD (66.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
83.71% (7 834.03 USD)
Per equità:
14.28% (379.22 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 3055
EURUSD 2437
USDCNH 1044
BTCUSD 28
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 14K
EURUSD -4K
USDCNH 5.9K
BTCUSD -1.8K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 74K
EURUSD -2.2K
USDCNH 70K
BTCUSD -934K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 098.30 USD
Worst Trade: -1 106 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 638.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 035.78 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 4
XMTrading-Real 37
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 10
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 2
MEXExchange-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 6
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 2
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 2
0.00 × 10
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.05 × 19
ICMarkets-Live09
0.07 × 14
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.08 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.22 × 32
Exness-Real
0.28 × 18
ICMarkets-Live08
0.29 × 77
ICMarkets-Live06
0.31 × 48
ICMarkets-Live17
0.33 × 132
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.50 × 4
ICMarkets-Live11
0.52 × 33
ICMarkets-Live05
0.54 × 265
ICMarkets-Live14
0.56 × 142
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.59 × 29
133 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
The working principle of this strategy is based on market resistance levels. Prosilio2 does not use the principle of the order grid. That means that the EA does not collect orders, waiting for the Market to move in the right direction, which reduces the possible drawdown. Prosilio2 does not use Martingale. In some cases that makes the system more reliable, and gives a possibility to use a smaller leverage and deposit. During the years i have successfully developed a continuously adaptive StopLoss system. The maximum stop loss per order will be 60 pips. To reach this, statistics were analyzed in-depth, which were generated with the help of different mathematical softwares. Another scientific approach was the searching and analyzing of mathematical connections in the dynamics of forex market data, based on different new generation mathematical researches. The autonomous operation is supported with more mathematical algorithms which are adapting to the current Forex conditions in every single tick.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.06.25 11:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 18:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.30 02:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.16 16:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 11:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.25 17:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.01.09 16:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.01.09 15:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.21 19:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.11.24 17:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.11.10 16:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.09.09 18:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.10 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.07.14 09:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.08% of days out of 1285 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.07.13 15:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.06.17 15:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.06.17 01:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.06.13 05:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.06.10 15:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.06.09 17:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Torus
49USD al mese
331%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
351
98%
6 564
42%
58%
1.06
2.17
USD
84%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.