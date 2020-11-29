SignauxSections
Antonio Infantino

Torus

Antonio Infantino
0 avis
Fiabilité
351 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 49 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2019 330%
ICMarkets-Live15
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
6 558
Bénéfice trades:
2 782 (42.42%)
Perte trades:
3 776 (57.58%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 098.30 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 106.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
249 252.86 USD (2 539 838 pips)
Perte brute:
-235 001.88 USD (3 495 234 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
35 (2 638.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4 575.65 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
57.73%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
98.32%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.97
Longs trades:
3 790 (57.79%)
Courts trades:
2 768 (42.21%)
Facteur de profit:
1.06
Rendement attendu:
2.17 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
89.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-62.24 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
38 (-1 035.78 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 970.08 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.66%
Prévision annuelle:
-7.97%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4 525.28 USD
Maximal:
14 672.97 USD (66.76%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
83.71% (7 834.03 USD)
Par fonds propres:
14.28% (379.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 3049
EURUSD 2437
USDCNH 1044
BTCUSD 28
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 14K
EURUSD -4K
USDCNH 5.9K
BTCUSD -1.8K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 72K
EURUSD -2.2K
USDCNH 70K
BTCUSD -934K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 098.30 USD
Pire transaction: -1 106 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 638.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 035.78 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-Live15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 4
XMTrading-Real 37
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 10
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 2
MEXExchange-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 6
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 2
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 2
0.00 × 10
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.05 × 19
ICMarkets-Live09
0.07 × 14
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.08 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.22 × 32
Exness-Real
0.28 × 18
ICMarkets-Live08
0.29 × 77
ICMarkets-Live06
0.31 × 48
ICMarkets-Live17
0.33 × 132
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.50 × 4
ICMarkets-Live11
0.52 × 33
ICMarkets-Live05
0.54 × 265
ICMarkets-Live14
0.56 × 142
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.59 × 29
133 plus...
The working principle of this strategy is based on market resistance levels. Prosilio2 does not use the principle of the order grid. That means that the EA does not collect orders, waiting for the Market to move in the right direction, which reduces the possible drawdown. Prosilio2 does not use Martingale. In some cases that makes the system more reliable, and gives a possibility to use a smaller leverage and deposit. During the years i have successfully developed a continuously adaptive StopLoss system. The maximum stop loss per order will be 60 pips. To reach this, statistics were analyzed in-depth, which were generated with the help of different mathematical softwares. Another scientific approach was the searching and analyzing of mathematical connections in the dynamics of forex market data, based on different new generation mathematical researches. The autonomous operation is supported with more mathematical algorithms which are adapting to the current Forex conditions in every single tick.


Aucun avis
2025.06.25 11:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 18:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.30 02:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.16 16:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 11:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.25 17:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.01.09 16:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.01.09 15:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.21 19:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.11.24 17:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.11.10 16:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.09.09 18:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.08.10 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.07.14 09:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.08% of days out of 1285 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.07.13 15:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.06.17 15:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.06.17 01:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.06.13 05:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.06.10 15:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.06.09 17:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
