- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
6 558
Bénéfice trades:
2 782 (42.42%)
Perte trades:
3 776 (57.58%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 098.30 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 106.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
249 252.86 USD (2 539 838 pips)
Perte brute:
-235 001.88 USD (3 495 234 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
35 (2 638.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4 575.65 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
57.73%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
98.32%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.97
Longs trades:
3 790 (57.79%)
Courts trades:
2 768 (42.21%)
Facteur de profit:
1.06
Rendement attendu:
2.17 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
89.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-62.24 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
38 (-1 035.78 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 970.08 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.66%
Prévision annuelle:
-7.97%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4 525.28 USD
Maximal:
14 672.97 USD (66.76%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
83.71% (7 834.03 USD)
Par fonds propres:
14.28% (379.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|3049
|EURUSD
|2437
|USDCNH
|1044
|BTCUSD
|28
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|14K
|EURUSD
|-4K
|USDCNH
|5.9K
|BTCUSD
|-1.8K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|72K
|EURUSD
|-2.2K
|USDCNH
|70K
|BTCUSD
|-934K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 098.30 USD
Pire transaction: -1 106 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 638.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 035.78 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-Live15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 4
|
XMTrading-Real 37
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
MEXExchange-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 6
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 2
|0.00 × 10
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.05 × 19
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.07 × 14
|
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
|0.08 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.22 × 32
|
Exness-Real
|0.28 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.29 × 77
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.31 × 48
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.33 × 132
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.40 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.52 × 33
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.54 × 265
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.56 × 142
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.59 × 29
The working principle of this strategy is based on market resistance levels. Prosilio2 does not use the principle of the order grid. That means that the EA does not collect orders, waiting for the Market to move in the right direction, which reduces the possible drawdown. Prosilio2 does not use Martingale. In some cases that makes the system more reliable, and gives a possibility to use a smaller leverage and deposit. During the years i have successfully developed a continuously adaptive StopLoss system. The maximum stop loss per order will be 60 pips. To reach this, statistics were analyzed in-depth, which were generated with the help of different mathematical softwares. Another scientific approach was the searching and analyzing of mathematical connections in the dynamics of forex market data, based on different new generation mathematical researches. The autonomous operation is supported with more mathematical algorithms which are adapting to the current Forex conditions in every single tick.
