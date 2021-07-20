SinyallerBölümler
Valeriia Mishchenko

Night Hunter Pro Best Pairs

Valeriia Mishchenko
2 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
258 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2020 119%
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 379
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
952 (69.03%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
427 (30.96%)
En iyi işlem:
18.68 AUD
En kötü işlem:
-37.38 AUD
Brüt kâr:
848.93 AUD (36 131 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-753.99 AUD (23 771 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (6.53 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
31.67 AUD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
5.72%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
24.19%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.62
Alış işlemleri:
567 (41.12%)
Satış işlemleri:
812 (58.88%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.13
Beklenen getiri:
0.07 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
0.89 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.77 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-18.15 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-47.37 AUD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
0.25%
Yıllık tahmin:
1.31%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
10.01 AUD
Maksimum:
154.12 AUD (45.17%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
34.01% (154.12 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
19.14% (20.13 AUD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 648
EURUSD 633
EURCHF 98
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD 77
EURUSD -10
EURCHF 5
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD 8.2K
EURUSD 3.7K
EURCHF 816
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +18.68 AUD
En kötü işlem: -37 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6.53 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -18.15 AUD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live18" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 29
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
OpogroupLLC-Real1
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.25 × 113
ICMarkets-Live07
0.53 × 171
ICMarkets-Live15
0.54 × 317
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.64 × 36
ICMarkets-Live10
0.65 × 118
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.66 × 93
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.68 × 600
ICMarkets-Live19
0.68 × 945
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.69 × 2271
ICMarkets-Live01
0.71 × 445
ICMarkets-Live03
0.71 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
0.72 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.75 × 2136
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.78 × 698
ICMarkets-Live17
0.78 × 449
60 daha fazla...
Running Night Hunter Pro - the best Night Scalper ever.

EURUSD + GBPUSD + EURCHF

Set file

Please, do not try to copy it to other brokers! Also, buying or renting the EA will get you better results than copying due smaller slippage. EA uses pending orders, so some of the slippage may be even positive at good ECN brokers, while MQL signal service only uses market orders. Even with a fast VPS you will get some slippage

Ortalama derecelendirme:
Uran Deliana
1054
Uran Deliana 2021.07.20 20:39  (2021.07.22 09:26 değiştirildi) 
 

Very good signal. Few trades that stay on the market for a few hours at most. Always hard stop loss. Very positive performance with low drowdown. Excellent communication with the provider. I will definitely renew my subscription.

Ant_X
206
Ant_X 2021.06.30 15:24  (2021.07.11 15:37 değiştirildi) 
 

Tried this signal to assess the system behind it.

1) Brilliant system design with very good risk balance. Surprised to see so good result from it. Usually systems with such controlled risks get less profit.

2) Some trades are copied exactly the same and some have slippage. For signal better use same broker (ICMarketsSC).

3) Expected to see signal service use pending orders but no. All pending orders of this signal copy with market orders. That is why better use the EA. There will be less slippage with it. Not a problem of signal author but it should be noted.

4) Only trading at night. It suits me: got to bed, got profit, got up and checked account. Not worried about trades and no temptation to close trades myself. System already closes trades optimally.

Update

Compared my results with the author account for last weeks. Here is what I get:

- Average slippage on both entries and exits is 1 point (0,1 pip). Some slippage is positive but that is rare. All the EURCHF trades slippage was exactly zero - maybe just luck, or this pair is just more suited to copy

- That is about 10 % of the profit made by author (in pips)

- I also have a bit higher commission on my ICM account (probably because I use USD account instead of AUD: AUD have lower commission, smart tip I was told about it by the author and will use it)

- All in all I have about 15% less profit than signal author. So for every 100% he makes I made 85%. Can go up to 90% in case of copying to AUD account. I expected worse for night scalper. Maybe having take profit and stop loss copied helps to make it less. Will use the EA to have more profit

2025.09.09 20:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 02:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.16 21:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.10 02:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.14 23:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.14 22:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.12 23:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.12 00:28
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.08 23:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 01:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.04 00:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.03 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.11 02:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.08 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.08 01:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.09 22:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 02:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.04.18 00:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.04.04 23:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
