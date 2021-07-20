- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 379
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
952 (69.03%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
427 (30.96%)
En iyi işlem:
18.68 AUD
En kötü işlem:
-37.38 AUD
Brüt kâr:
848.93 AUD (36 131 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-753.99 AUD (23 771 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (6.53 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
31.67 AUD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
5.72%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
24.19%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.62
Alış işlemleri:
567 (41.12%)
Satış işlemleri:
812 (58.88%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.13
Beklenen getiri:
0.07 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
0.89 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.77 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-18.15 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-47.37 AUD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
0.25%
Yıllık tahmin:
1.31%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
10.01 AUD
Maksimum:
154.12 AUD (45.17%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
34.01% (154.12 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
19.14% (20.13 AUD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|648
|EURUSD
|633
|EURCHF
|98
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPUSD
|77
|EURUSD
|-10
|EURCHF
|5
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPUSD
|8.2K
|EURUSD
|3.7K
|EURCHF
|816
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +18.68 AUD
En kötü işlem: -37 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6.53 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -18.15 AUD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live18" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 29
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
OpogroupLLC-Real1
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.25 × 113
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.53 × 171
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.54 × 317
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.64 × 36
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.65 × 118
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.66 × 93
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.68 × 600
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.68 × 945
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.69 × 2271
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.71 × 445
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.72 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.75 × 2136
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.78 × 698
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.78 × 449
Running Night Hunter Pro - the best Night Scalper ever.
EURUSD + GBPUSD + EURCHF
Please, do not try to copy it to other brokers! Also, buying or renting the EA will get you better results than copying due smaller slippage. EA uses pending orders, so some of the slippage may be even positive at good ECN brokers, while MQL signal service only uses market orders. Even with a fast VPS you will get some slippage
Very good signal. Few trades that stay on the market for a few hours at most. Always hard stop loss. Very positive performance with low drowdown. Excellent communication with the provider. I will definitely renew my subscription.
Tried this signal to assess the system behind it.
1) Brilliant system design with very good risk balance. Surprised to see so good result from it. Usually systems with such controlled risks get less profit.
2) Some trades are copied exactly the same and some have slippage. For signal better use same broker (ICMarketsSC).
3) Expected to see signal service use pending orders but no. All pending orders of this signal copy with market orders. That is why better use the EA. There will be less slippage with it. Not a problem of signal author but it should be noted.
4) Only trading at night. It suits me: got to bed, got profit, got up and checked account. Not worried about trades and no temptation to close trades myself. System already closes trades optimally.
Update
Compared my results with the author account for last weeks. Here is what I get:
- Average slippage on both entries and exits is 1 point (0,1 pip). Some slippage is positive but that is rare. All the EURCHF trades slippage was exactly zero - maybe just luck, or this pair is just more suited to copy
- That is about 10 % of the profit made by author (in pips)
- I also have a bit higher commission on my ICM account (probably because I use USD account instead of AUD: AUD have lower commission, smart tip I was told about it by the author and will use it)
- All in all I have about 15% less profit than signal author. So for every 100% he makes I made 85%. Can go up to 90% in case of copying to AUD account. I expected worse for night scalper. Maybe having take profit and stop loss copied helps to make it less. Will use the EA to have more profit