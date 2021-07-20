SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Night Hunter Pro Best Pairs
Valeriia Mishchenko

Night Hunter Pro Best Pairs

Valeriia Mishchenko
2 avis
Fiabilité
257 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2020 117%
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 377
Bénéfice trades:
950 (68.99%)
Perte trades:
427 (31.01%)
Meilleure transaction:
18.68 AUD
Pire transaction:
-37.38 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
846.86 AUD (36 058 pips)
Perte brute:
-753.99 AUD (23 771 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (6.53 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
31.67 AUD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
5.72%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.19%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.60
Longs trades:
567 (41.18%)
Courts trades:
810 (58.82%)
Facteur de profit:
1.12
Rendement attendu:
0.07 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.89 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-1.77 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-18.15 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-47.37 AUD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.54%
Prévision annuelle:
-6.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
10.01 AUD
Maximal:
154.12 AUD (45.17%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
34.01% (154.12 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
19.14% (20.13 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 647
EURUSD 632
EURCHF 98
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 76
EURUSD -11
EURCHF 5
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 8.2K
EURUSD 3.6K
EURCHF 816
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +18.68 AUD
Pire transaction: -37 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.53 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -18.15 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live18" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Running Night Hunter Pro - the best Night Scalper ever.

EURUSD + GBPUSD + EURCHF

Set file

Please, do not try to copy it to other brokers! Also, buying or renting the EA will get you better results than copying due smaller slippage. EA uses pending orders, so some of the slippage may be even positive at good ECN brokers, while MQL signal service only uses market orders. Even with a fast VPS you will get some slippage

Note moyenne:
Uran Deliana
1054
Uran Deliana 2021.07.20 20:39  (modifié 2021.07.22 09:26) 
 

Very good signal. Few trades that stay on the market for a few hours at most. Always hard stop loss. Very positive performance with low drowdown. Excellent communication with the provider. I will definitely renew my subscription.

Ant_X
206
Ant_X 2021.06.30 15:24  (modifié 2021.07.11 15:37) 
 

Tried this signal to assess the system behind it.

1) Brilliant system design with very good risk balance. Surprised to see so good result from it. Usually systems with such controlled risks get less profit.

2) Some trades are copied exactly the same and some have slippage. For signal better use same broker (ICMarketsSC).

3) Expected to see signal service use pending orders but no. All pending orders of this signal copy with market orders. That is why better use the EA. There will be less slippage with it. Not a problem of signal author but it should be noted.

4) Only trading at night. It suits me: got to bed, got profit, got up and checked account. Not worried about trades and no temptation to close trades myself. System already closes trades optimally.

Update

Compared my results with the author account for last weeks. Here is what I get:

- Average slippage on both entries and exits is 1 point (0,1 pip). Some slippage is positive but that is rare. All the EURCHF trades slippage was exactly zero - maybe just luck, or this pair is just more suited to copy

- That is about 10 % of the profit made by author (in pips)

- I also have a bit higher commission on my ICM account (probably because I use USD account instead of AUD: AUD have lower commission, smart tip I was told about it by the author and will use it)

- All in all I have about 15% less profit than signal author. So for every 100% he makes I made 85%. Can go up to 90% in case of copying to AUD account. I expected worse for night scalper. Maybe having take profit and stop loss copied helps to make it less. Will use the EA to have more profit

2025.09.09 20:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 02:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.16 21:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.10 02:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.14 23:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.14 22:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.12 23:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.12 00:28
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.08 23:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 01:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.04 00:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.03 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.11 02:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.08 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.08 01:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.09 22:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 02:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.04.18 00:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.04.04 23:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Night Hunter Pro Best Pairs
999 USD par mois
117%
0
0
USD
305
AUD
257
100%
1 377
68%
6%
1.12
0.07
AUD
34%
1:500
Copier

