Trade:
1 379
Profit Trade:
952 (69.03%)
Loss Trade:
427 (30.96%)
Best Trade:
18.68 AUD
Worst Trade:
-37.38 AUD
Profitto lordo:
848.93 AUD (36 131 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-753.99 AUD (23 771 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (6.53 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
31.67 AUD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
5.72%
Massimo carico di deposito:
24.19%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.62
Long Trade:
567 (41.12%)
Short Trade:
812 (58.88%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
0.07 AUD
Profitto medio:
0.89 AUD
Perdita media:
-1.77 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-18.15 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-47.37 AUD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-0.55%
Previsione annuale:
-6.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
10.01 AUD
Massimale:
154.12 AUD (45.17%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.01% (154.12 AUD)
Per equità:
19.14% (20.13 AUD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|648
|EURUSD
|633
|EURCHF
|98
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|77
|EURUSD
|-10
|EURCHF
|5
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|8.2K
|EURUSD
|3.7K
|EURCHF
|816
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +18.68 AUD
Worst Trade: -37 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6.53 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -18.15 AUD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live18" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 29
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
OpogroupLLC-Real1
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.25 × 113
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.53 × 171
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.54 × 317
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.64 × 36
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.65 × 118
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.66 × 93
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.68 × 600
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.68 × 945
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.69 × 2271
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.71 × 445
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.72 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.75 × 2136
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.78 × 698
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.78 × 449
Running Night Hunter Pro - the best Night Scalper ever.
EURUSD + GBPUSD + EURCHF
Please, do not try to copy it to other brokers! Also, buying or renting the EA will get you better results than copying due smaller slippage. EA uses pending orders, so some of the slippage may be even positive at good ECN brokers, while MQL signal service only uses market orders. Even with a fast VPS you will get some slippage
Very good signal. Few trades that stay on the market for a few hours at most. Always hard stop loss. Very positive performance with low drowdown. Excellent communication with the provider. I will definitely renew my subscription.
Tried this signal to assess the system behind it.
1) Brilliant system design with very good risk balance. Surprised to see so good result from it. Usually systems with such controlled risks get less profit.
2) Some trades are copied exactly the same and some have slippage. For signal better use same broker (ICMarketsSC).
3) Expected to see signal service use pending orders but no. All pending orders of this signal copy with market orders. That is why better use the EA. There will be less slippage with it. Not a problem of signal author but it should be noted.
4) Only trading at night. It suits me: got to bed, got profit, got up and checked account. Not worried about trades and no temptation to close trades myself. System already closes trades optimally.
Update
Compared my results with the author account for last weeks. Here is what I get:
- Average slippage on both entries and exits is 1 point (0,1 pip). Some slippage is positive but that is rare. All the EURCHF trades slippage was exactly zero - maybe just luck, or this pair is just more suited to copy
- That is about 10 % of the profit made by author (in pips)
- I also have a bit higher commission on my ICM account (probably because I use USD account instead of AUD: AUD have lower commission, smart tip I was told about it by the author and will use it)
- All in all I have about 15% less profit than signal author. So for every 100% he makes I made 85%. Can go up to 90% in case of copying to AUD account. I expected worse for night scalper. Maybe having take profit and stop loss copied helps to make it less. Will use the EA to have more profit