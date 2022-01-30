SinyallerBölümler
Night Hawk
Roman Starostin

Night Hawk

Roman Starostin
3 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
352 hafta
2 / 7.3K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2018 891%
ICMarkets-Live15
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3 740
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 803 (74.94%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
937 (25.05%)
En iyi işlem:
140.66 USD
En kötü işlem:
-72.21 USD
Brüt kâr:
10 277.75 USD (647 566 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 441.17 USD (444 494 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
37 (79.86 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 111.10 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
85.06%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
20.45%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
13.26
Alış işlemleri:
1 560 (41.71%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 180 (58.29%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.89
Beklenen getiri:
1.29 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.67 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.81 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-291.18 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-364.82 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.07%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.41%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
364.82 USD (6.63%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
16.72% (327.04 USD)
Varlığa göre:
55.41% (1 157.07 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1177
GBPCAD 782
GBPAUD 648
EURSGD 582
EURGBP 288
NZDCAD 201
EURCHF 27
AUDNZD 22
SUMMARY 13
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 1.3K
GBPCAD 569
GBPAUD 711
EURSGD 384
EURGBP 429
NZDCAD 325
EURCHF 82
AUDNZD -120
SUMMARY 1.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 59K
GBPCAD 34K
GBPAUD 50K
EURSGD 40K
EURGBP 15K
NZDCAD 7.9K
EURCHF 7.3K
AUDNZD -7.9K
SUMMARY 0
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +140.66 USD
En kötü işlem: -72 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +79.86 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -291.18 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-Live15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
FidelisCapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-03
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 9
GoMarkets-Real 2
0.27 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.33 × 48
ICMarkets-Live18
0.43 × 47
ICMarkets-Live11
0.45 × 165
ICMarkets-Live01
0.49 × 81
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.50 × 24
Monex-Server2
0.50 × 10
Tickmill-Live02
0.54 × 115
ICMarkets-Live17
0.73 × 320
Tickmill-Live04
0.73 × 44
EGlobal-Cent5
0.75 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.76 × 92
ICMarkets-Live06
0.77 × 204
ICMarkets-Live05
0.78 × 60
ICMarkets-Live14
0.83 × 132
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.92 × 38
ICMarkets-Live04
0.96 × 160
ICMarkets-Live02
0.98 × 137
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 8
This signal of Night Hawk EA with 2nd set pack. 

Trade is moderately conservative. The entry into the market of the first order occurs in the Asian session.

The system using filters of unidirectional currencies, maximum drawdown and amount of open orders.

Read more about the advisor in its description: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25878


Recommend deposite: 1500-2000$ per 0.01 lot

Recommended ECN broker: IC Markets 

Max spread: 4 pips

Leverage: 1:500 or higher


Ortalama derecelendirme:
[Silindi] 2022.01.30 04:08 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Ding Qiu
797
Ding Qiu 2020.05.14 04:40 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Fazliddin Kosimov
7609
Fazliddin Kosimov 2019.03.11 17:11 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

2025.03.19 07:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 16:08
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 12:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.12 11:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.12 09:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.06 20:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.01 01:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.06.29 03:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.29 02:25
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.29 01:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.29 00:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.01.04 00:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.01.02 17:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.01.04 06:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.01.02 11:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.10.06 10:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2021.10.06 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.01.04 20:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.12.30 20:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
