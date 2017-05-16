Automated trading with Momentum Capture EA on default settings.

The maximum drawdown occurred at the beginning where the balance was below 200 EUR, so the positions were too large for that balance. With correct risk settings, the drawdown should be reasonable (around 15-20%) judging from historic tests and live performance. Myfxbook shows a smaller drawdown because they do not correctly account for intraday price movements.

This account was my test account for the first months, so I didn't care about risk settings and drawdown. I also tested other strategies with small lots.

If you have any questions or suggestions for improvement, please feel free to contact me.

Since this account is also an investable Darwin at Darwinex (called BAX), I might intervene manually in very rare cases.











