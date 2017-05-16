SinyallerBölümler
GerFX Momentum Capture EA

Exler Consulting GmbH
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
437 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2017 232%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
7 814
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 656 (46.78%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 158 (53.21%)
En iyi işlem:
59.78 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-17.37 EUR
Brüt kâr:
13 244.55 EUR (1 203 576 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-10 303.32 EUR (896 080 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
49 (254.09 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
617.89 EUR (26)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
12.91%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
56.35%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.96
Alış işlemleri:
3 979 (50.92%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 835 (49.08%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.29
Beklenen getiri:
0.38 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
3.62 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-2.48 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
64 (-190.39 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-190.39 EUR (64)
Aylık büyüme:
-2.36%
Yıllık tahmin:
-29.14%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.07 EUR
Maksimum:
992.40 EUR (24.80%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
16.87% (992.38 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
31.93% (36.12 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 1098
EURAUD 998
GBPUSD 860
EURCAD 739
USDCAD 607
GBPJPY 514
USDCHF 487
EURJPY 483
GBPAUD 339
AUDUSD 320
AUDJPY 284
USDJPY 232
CADJPY 199
GBPCAD 194
EURCHF 141
EURGBP 105
XAUUSD 82
NZDUSD 50
EURNZD 50
AUDNZD 17
NZDCAD 6
XTIUSD 2
NZDJPY 2
AUDCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
AUDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 464
EURAUD 427
GBPUSD 421
EURCAD 403
USDCAD -120
GBPJPY 630
USDCHF -58
EURJPY 949
GBPAUD 203
AUDUSD 47
AUDJPY 306
USDJPY 112
CADJPY -44
GBPCAD -97
EURCHF -108
EURGBP -138
XAUUSD 32
NZDUSD -18
EURNZD -45
AUDNZD -6
NZDCAD 9
XTIUSD -13
NZDJPY -6
AUDCHF 1
GBPCHF 5
AUDCAD -2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 31K
EURAUD 25K
GBPUSD 25K
EURCAD 33K
USDCAD -3.1K
GBPJPY 76K
USDCHF -3.9K
EURJPY 79K
GBPAUD 20K
AUDUSD 2.5K
AUDJPY 35K
USDJPY 15K
CADJPY -2.1K
GBPCAD -6K
EURCHF -9.5K
EURGBP -3.1K
XAUUSD 2.4K
NZDUSD -563
EURNZD -3.1K
AUDNZD -543
NZDCAD 1.4K
XTIUSD -1.3K
NZDJPY -347
AUDCHF 76
GBPCHF 273
AUDCAD -258
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +59.78 EUR
En kötü işlem: -17 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 26
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 64
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +254.09 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -190.39 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
OneTrade-Real
0.17 × 6
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.28 × 18
ICMarkets-Live07
0.28 × 269
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.43 × 588
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.48 × 165
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.50 × 18
XMTrading-Real 12
0.50 × 2
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.51 × 162
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.55 × 65
EGlobal-Cent5
0.58 × 253
ICMarkets-Live09
0.58 × 249
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
ICMarkets-Live06
0.60 × 502
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 50
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 357
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.69 × 229
ICMarkets-Live14
0.70 × 10
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.82 × 22
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.86 × 22
TickmillUK-Live03
0.88 × 91
196 daha fazla...
Automated trading with Momentum Capture EA on default settings.

The maximum drawdown occurred at the beginning where the balance was below 200 EUR, so the positions were too large for that balance. With correct risk settings, the drawdown should be reasonable (around 15-20%) judging from historic tests and live performance. Myfxbook shows a smaller drawdown because they do not correctly account for intraday price movements. 

This account was my test account for the first months, so I didn't care about risk settings and drawdown. I also tested other strategies with small lots. 

If you have any questions or suggestions for improvement, please feel free to contact me. 

Since this account is also an investable Darwin at Darwinex (called BAX), I might intervene manually in very rare cases. 




İnceleme yok
2025.09.11 12:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 06:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 19:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.07 11:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 14:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 16:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.15 13:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 19:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.03 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 18:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.18 19:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.17 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.04 14:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.29 18:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.20 05:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.15 08:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.08 12:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.07 12:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
