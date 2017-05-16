SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / GerFX Momentum Capture EA
Exler Consulting GmbH

GerFX Momentum Capture EA

Exler Consulting GmbH
0 avis
Fiabilité
437 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2017 232%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
7 814
Bénéfice trades:
3 656 (46.78%)
Perte trades:
4 158 (53.21%)
Meilleure transaction:
59.78 EUR
Pire transaction:
-17.37 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
13 244.55 EUR (1 203 576 pips)
Perte brute:
-10 303.32 EUR (896 080 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
49 (254.09 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
617.89 EUR (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
12.91%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
56.35%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.96
Longs trades:
3 979 (50.92%)
Courts trades:
3 835 (49.08%)
Facteur de profit:
1.29
Rendement attendu:
0.38 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
3.62 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-2.48 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
64 (-190.39 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-190.39 EUR (64)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.36%
Prévision annuelle:
-29.14%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.07 EUR
Maximal:
992.40 EUR (24.80%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.87% (992.38 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
31.93% (36.12 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 1098
EURAUD 998
GBPUSD 860
EURCAD 739
USDCAD 607
GBPJPY 514
USDCHF 487
EURJPY 483
GBPAUD 339
AUDUSD 320
AUDJPY 284
USDJPY 232
CADJPY 199
GBPCAD 194
EURCHF 141
EURGBP 105
XAUUSD 82
NZDUSD 50
EURNZD 50
AUDNZD 17
NZDCAD 6
XTIUSD 2
NZDJPY 2
AUDCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
AUDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 464
EURAUD 427
GBPUSD 421
EURCAD 403
USDCAD -120
GBPJPY 630
USDCHF -58
EURJPY 949
GBPAUD 203
AUDUSD 47
AUDJPY 306
USDJPY 112
CADJPY -44
GBPCAD -97
EURCHF -108
EURGBP -138
XAUUSD 32
NZDUSD -18
EURNZD -45
AUDNZD -6
NZDCAD 9
XTIUSD -13
NZDJPY -6
AUDCHF 1
GBPCHF 5
AUDCAD -2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 31K
EURAUD 25K
GBPUSD 25K
EURCAD 33K
USDCAD -3.1K
GBPJPY 76K
USDCHF -3.9K
EURJPY 79K
GBPAUD 20K
AUDUSD 2.5K
AUDJPY 35K
USDJPY 15K
CADJPY -2.1K
GBPCAD -6K
EURCHF -9.5K
EURGBP -3.1K
XAUUSD 2.4K
NZDUSD -563
EURNZD -3.1K
AUDNZD -543
NZDCAD 1.4K
XTIUSD -1.3K
NZDJPY -347
AUDCHF 76
GBPCHF 273
AUDCAD -258
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +59.78 EUR
Pire transaction: -17 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 64
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +254.09 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -190.39 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
OneTrade-Real
0.17 × 6
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.28 × 18
ICMarkets-Live07
0.28 × 269
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.43 × 588
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.48 × 165
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.50 × 18
XMTrading-Real 12
0.50 × 2
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.51 × 162
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.55 × 65
EGlobal-Cent5
0.58 × 253
ICMarkets-Live09
0.58 × 249
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
ICMarkets-Live06
0.60 × 502
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 50
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 357
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.69 × 229
ICMarkets-Live14
0.70 × 10
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.82 × 22
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.86 × 22
TickmillUK-Live03
0.88 × 91
196 plus...
Automated trading with Momentum Capture EA on default settings.

The maximum drawdown occurred at the beginning where the balance was below 200 EUR, so the positions were too large for that balance. With correct risk settings, the drawdown should be reasonable (around 15-20%) judging from historic tests and live performance. Myfxbook shows a smaller drawdown because they do not correctly account for intraday price movements. 

This account was my test account for the first months, so I didn't care about risk settings and drawdown. I also tested other strategies with small lots. 

If you have any questions or suggestions for improvement, please feel free to contact me. 

Since this account is also an investable Darwin at Darwinex (called BAX), I might intervene manually in very rare cases. 




Aucun avis
2025.09.11 12:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 06:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 19:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.07 11:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 14:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 16:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.15 13:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 19:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.03 12:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 18:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.18 19:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.17 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.04 14:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.29 18:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.20 05:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.15 08:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.08 12:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.07 12:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
GerFX Momentum Capture EA
999 USD par mois
232%
0
0
USD
5.4K
EUR
437
99%
7 814
46%
13%
1.28
0.38
EUR
32%
1:200
