|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1098
|EURAUD
|998
|GBPUSD
|860
|EURCAD
|739
|USDCAD
|607
|GBPJPY
|514
|USDCHF
|487
|EURJPY
|483
|GBPAUD
|339
|AUDUSD
|320
|AUDJPY
|284
|USDJPY
|232
|CADJPY
|199
|GBPCAD
|194
|EURCHF
|141
|EURGBP
|105
|XAUUSD
|82
|NZDUSD
|50
|EURNZD
|50
|AUDNZD
|17
|NZDCAD
|6
|XTIUSD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|464
|EURAUD
|427
|GBPUSD
|421
|EURCAD
|403
|USDCAD
|-120
|GBPJPY
|630
|USDCHF
|-58
|EURJPY
|949
|GBPAUD
|203
|AUDUSD
|47
|AUDJPY
|306
|USDJPY
|112
|CADJPY
|-44
|GBPCAD
|-97
|EURCHF
|-108
|EURGBP
|-138
|XAUUSD
|32
|NZDUSD
|-18
|EURNZD
|-45
|AUDNZD
|-6
|NZDCAD
|9
|XTIUSD
|-13
|NZDJPY
|-6
|AUDCHF
|1
|GBPCHF
|5
|AUDCAD
|-2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|31K
|EURAUD
|25K
|GBPUSD
|25K
|EURCAD
|33K
|USDCAD
|-3.1K
|GBPJPY
|76K
|USDCHF
|-3.9K
|EURJPY
|79K
|GBPAUD
|20K
|AUDUSD
|2.5K
|AUDJPY
|35K
|USDJPY
|15K
|CADJPY
|-2.1K
|GBPCAD
|-6K
|EURCHF
|-9.5K
|EURGBP
|-3.1K
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|NZDUSD
|-563
|EURNZD
|-3.1K
|AUDNZD
|-543
|NZDCAD
|1.4K
|XTIUSD
|-1.3K
|NZDJPY
|-347
|AUDCHF
|76
|GBPCHF
|273
|AUDCAD
|-258
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.17 × 6
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.28 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.28 × 269
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.43 × 588
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.48 × 165
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.50 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.50 × 18
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.50 × 2
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.51 × 162
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.55 × 65
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.58 × 253
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.58 × 249
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.60 × 502
|
Monex-Server2
|0.66 × 50
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.67 × 357
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.69 × 229
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.70 × 10
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.82 × 22
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.86 × 22
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.88 × 91
Automated trading with Momentum Capture EA on default settings.
The maximum drawdown occurred at the beginning where the balance was below 200 EUR, so the positions were too large for that balance. With correct risk settings, the drawdown should be reasonable (around 15-20%) judging from historic tests and live performance. Myfxbook shows a smaller drawdown because they do not correctly account for intraday price movements.
This account was my test account for the first months, so I didn't care about risk settings and drawdown. I also tested other strategies with small lots.
If you have any questions or suggestions for improvement, please feel free to contact me.
Since this account is also an investable Darwin at Darwinex (called BAX), I might intervene manually in very rare cases.
