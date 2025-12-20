- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|28
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|94
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.9K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.08 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.13 × 45
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.58 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.62 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.78 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.79 × 29
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.92 × 135
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 51
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|1.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.05 × 1102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.24 × 92
|
TitanFX-03
|1.46 × 174
|
Exness-Real9
|1.63 × 82
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.70 × 128
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.76 × 159
|
Exness-Real7
|1.96 × 84
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|2.25 × 131
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.31 × 524
Pair: XAUUSD
Time Frame: M30
Trade Method: Expert Advisor
Starting Deposit: 100 USD
Target Profit: 500%
Buy Gladius EA Advanced: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75507
Frequently Ask Questions (FAQ)
Strategy / How It TradesQ1: What is the trading logic (in simple terms)?
A: The EA calculates a decision score using:
- Trend direction via Fast/Slow EMA
- Momentum confirmation via RSI
- Trend strength via ADX + DI separation (+DI vs -DI)
- Optional MACD cross contribution
Then it applies filters like HTF trend confirmation and S&R Donchian breakout conditions before opening a trade.
A: No. The EA opens positions normally with risk-based sizing and includes controls like MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default 1). It does not use Martingale or Grid logic in the provided build.Q3: How many trades can it open at once?
A: You can control it using:
- MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default = 1)
- OneTradePerBar (prevents multiple entries in the same candle)
A: When enabled, the EA evaluates entries only after a candle closes, which helps reduce false signals caused by live candle noise.
News Filter (WebRequest / ForexFactory JSON)Q5: Does Gladius EA Advanced include a news filter?
A: Yes. It includes an event-based news blocking filter that reads ForexFactory weekly calendar JSON and blocks trading X minutes before/after high-impact events.
Safety, Expectations & DisclaimerQ6: Is profit guaranteed?
A: No. Trading involves risk. Market conditions change, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use responsible risk settings.