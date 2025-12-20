SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Gladius EA Advanced
Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim

Gladius EA Advanced

Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
28
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
27 (96.42%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (3.57%)
En iyi işlem:
6.71 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.31 USD
Brüt kâr:
94.29 USD (9 877 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.31 USD (14 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (87.65 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
87.65 USD (23)
Sharpe oranı:
1.73
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.03%
En son işlem:
6 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
303.16
Alış işlemleri:
28 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
304.16
Beklenen getiri:
3.36 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.49 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.31 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.31 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
114.34%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.31 USD (0.27%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 94
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 9.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +6.71 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 23
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +87.65 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.31 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 45
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.58 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.62 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.78 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.79 × 29
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.80 × 5
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.92 × 135
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.94 × 51
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 1102
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.24 × 92
TitanFX-03
1.46 × 174
Exness-Real9
1.63 × 82
TickmillEU-Live
1.70 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
1.76 × 159
Exness-Real7
1.96 × 84
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.25 × 131
RoboForex-ECN
2.31 × 524
50 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Pair: XAUUSD

Time Frame: M30

Trade Method: Expert Advisor

Starting Deposit: 100 USD

Target Profit: 500%

Buy Gladius EA Advanced: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75507


Frequently Ask Questions (FAQ)

Strategy / How It Trades

Q1: What is the trading logic (in simple terms)?

A: The EA calculates a decision score using:

  • Trend direction via Fast/Slow EMA
  • Momentum confirmation via RSI
  • Trend strength via ADX + DI separation (+DI vs -DI)
  • Optional MACD cross contribution
    Then it applies filters like HTF trend confirmation and S&R Donchian breakout conditions before opening a trade. 
Q2: Does it use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging?

A: No. The EA opens positions normally with risk-based sizing and includes controls like MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default 1). It does not use Martingale or Grid logic in the provided build. 

Q3: How many trades can it open at once?

A: You can control it using:

  • MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default = 1)
  • OneTradePerBar (prevents multiple entries in the same candle) 
Q4: What is “UseBarCloseSignals”?

A: When enabled, the EA evaluates entries only after a candle closes, which helps reduce false signals caused by live candle noise. 

News Filter (WebRequest / ForexFactory JSON)

Q5: Does Gladius EA Advanced include a news filter?

A: Yes. It includes an event-based news blocking filter that reads ForexFactory weekly calendar JSON and blocks trading X minutes before/after high-impact events.

Safety, Expectations & Disclaimer

Q6: Is profit guaranteed?

A: No. Trading involves risk. Market conditions change, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use responsible risk settings.

İnceleme yok
2025.12.20 01:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 01:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol