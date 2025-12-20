- Croissance
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.08 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.13 × 45
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.58 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.62 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.78 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.79 × 29
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.92 × 135
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 51
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|1.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.05 × 1102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.24 × 92
|
TitanFX-03
|1.46 × 174
|
Exness-Real9
|1.63 × 82
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.70 × 128
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.76 × 159
|
Exness-Real7
|1.96 × 84
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|2.25 × 131
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.31 × 524
Pair: XAUUSD
Time Frame: M30
Trade Method: Expert Advisor
Starting Deposit: 100 USD
Target Profit: 500%
Buy Gladius EA Advanced: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75507
Frequently Ask Questions (FAQ)
Strategy / How It TradesQ1: What is the trading logic (in simple terms)?
A: The EA calculates a decision score using:
- Trend direction via Fast/Slow EMA
- Momentum confirmation via RSI
- Trend strength via ADX + DI separation (+DI vs -DI)
- Optional MACD cross contribution
Then it applies filters like HTF trend confirmation and S&R Donchian breakout conditions before opening a trade.
A: No. The EA opens positions normally with risk-based sizing and includes controls like MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default 1). It does not use Martingale or Grid logic in the provided build.Q3: How many trades can it open at once?
A: You can control it using:
- MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default = 1)
- OneTradePerBar (prevents multiple entries in the same candle)
A: When enabled, the EA evaluates entries only after a candle closes, which helps reduce false signals caused by live candle noise.
News Filter (WebRequest / ForexFactory JSON)Q5: Does Gladius EA Advanced include a news filter?
A: Yes. It includes an event-based news blocking filter that reads ForexFactory weekly calendar JSON and blocks trading X minutes before/after high-impact events.
Safety, Expectations & DisclaimerQ6: Is profit guaranteed?
A: No. Trading involves risk. Market conditions change, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use responsible risk settings.