Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim

Gladius EA Advanced

Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
28
Bénéfice trades:
27 (96.42%)
Perte trades:
1 (3.57%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.71 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.31 USD
Bénéfice brut:
94.29 USD (9 877 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.31 USD (14 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (87.65 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
87.65 USD (23)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.73
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.03%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
303.16
Longs trades:
28 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
304.16
Rendement attendu:
3.36 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.49 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.31 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.31 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.31 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
114.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.31 USD (0.27%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 94
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 45
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.58 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.62 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.78 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.79 × 29
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.80 × 5
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.92 × 135
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.94 × 51
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 1102
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.24 × 92
TitanFX-03
1.46 × 174
Exness-Real9
1.63 × 82
TickmillEU-Live
1.70 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
1.76 × 159
Exness-Real7
1.96 × 84
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.25 × 131
RoboForex-ECN
2.31 × 524
50 plus...
Pair: XAUUSD

Time Frame: M30

Trade Method: Expert Advisor

Starting Deposit: 100 USD

Target Profit: 500%

Buy Gladius EA Advanced: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75507


Frequently Ask Questions (FAQ)

Strategy / How It Trades

Q1: What is the trading logic (in simple terms)?

A: The EA calculates a decision score using:

  • Trend direction via Fast/Slow EMA
  • Momentum confirmation via RSI
  • Trend strength via ADX + DI separation (+DI vs -DI)
  • Optional MACD cross contribution
    Then it applies filters like HTF trend confirmation and S&R Donchian breakout conditions before opening a trade. 
Q2: Does it use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging?

A: No. The EA opens positions normally with risk-based sizing and includes controls like MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default 1). It does not use Martingale or Grid logic in the provided build. 

Q3: How many trades can it open at once?

A: You can control it using:

  • MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default = 1)
  • OneTradePerBar (prevents multiple entries in the same candle) 
Q4: What is “UseBarCloseSignals”?

A: When enabled, the EA evaluates entries only after a candle closes, which helps reduce false signals caused by live candle noise. 

News Filter (WebRequest / ForexFactory JSON)

Q5: Does Gladius EA Advanced include a news filter?

A: Yes. It includes an event-based news blocking filter that reads ForexFactory weekly calendar JSON and blocks trading X minutes before/after high-impact events.

Safety, Expectations & Disclaimer

Q6: Is profit guaranteed?

A: No. Trading involves risk. Market conditions change, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use responsible risk settings.

Aucun avis
2025.12.20 01:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 01:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
