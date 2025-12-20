Pair: XAUUSD

Time Frame: M30

Trade Method: Expert Advisor

Starting Deposit: 100 USD

Target Profit: 500%

Frequently Ask Questions (FAQ)

Strategy / How It Trades

A: The EA calculates a decision score using:

Trend direction via Fast/Slow EMA

via Fast/Slow EMA Momentum confirmation via RSI

via RSI Trend strength via ADX + DI separation (+DI vs -DI)

via ADX + DI separation (+DI vs -DI) Optional MACD cross contribution

Then it applies filters like HTF trend confirmation and S&R Donchian breakout conditions before opening a trade.

A: No. The EA opens positions normally with risk-based sizing and includes controls like MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default 1). It does not use Martingale or Grid logic in the provided build.

A: You can control it using:

MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default = 1)

(default = 1) OneTradePerBar (prevents multiple entries in the same candle)

A: When enabled, the EA evaluates entries only after a candle closes, which helps reduce false signals caused by live candle noise.

News Filter (WebRequest / ForexFactory JSON)

A: Yes. It includes an event-based news blocking filter that reads ForexFactory weekly calendar JSON and blocks trading X minutes before/after high-impact events.

Safety, Expectations & Disclaimer

A: No. Trading involves risk. Market conditions change, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use responsible risk settings.