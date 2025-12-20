SegnaliSezioni
Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim

Gladius EA Advanced

0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
28
Profit Trade:
27 (96.42%)
Loss Trade:
1 (3.57%)
Best Trade:
6.71 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.31 USD
Profitto lordo:
94.29 USD (9 877 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.31 USD (14 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (87.65 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
87.65 USD (23)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.73
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.03%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
303.16
Long Trade:
28 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
304.16
Profitto previsto:
3.36 USD
Profitto medio:
3.49 USD
Perdita media:
-0.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.31 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.31 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
114.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.31 USD (0.27%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 94
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 9.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.71 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 23
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +87.65 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.31 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 45
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.58 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.62 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.78 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.79 × 29
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.80 × 5
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.92 × 135
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.94 × 51
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 1102
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.24 × 92
TitanFX-03
1.46 × 174
Exness-Real9
1.63 × 82
TickmillEU-Live
1.70 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
1.76 × 159
Exness-Real7
1.96 × 84
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.25 × 131
RoboForex-ECN
2.31 × 524
Pair: XAUUSD

Time Frame: M30

Trade Method: Expert Advisor

Starting Deposit: 100 USD

Target Profit: 500%

Buy Gladius EA Advanced: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75507


Frequently Ask Questions (FAQ)

Strategy / How It Trades

Q1: What is the trading logic (in simple terms)?

A: The EA calculates a decision score using:

  • Trend direction via Fast/Slow EMA
  • Momentum confirmation via RSI
  • Trend strength via ADX + DI separation (+DI vs -DI)
  • Optional MACD cross contribution
    Then it applies filters like HTF trend confirmation and S&R Donchian breakout conditions before opening a trade. 
Q2: Does it use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging?

A: No. The EA opens positions normally with risk-based sizing and includes controls like MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default 1). It does not use Martingale or Grid logic in the provided build. 

Q3: How many trades can it open at once?

A: You can control it using:

  • MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default = 1)
  • OneTradePerBar (prevents multiple entries in the same candle) 
Q4: What is “UseBarCloseSignals”?

A: When enabled, the EA evaluates entries only after a candle closes, which helps reduce false signals caused by live candle noise. 

News Filter (WebRequest / ForexFactory JSON)

Q5: Does Gladius EA Advanced include a news filter?

A: Yes. It includes an event-based news blocking filter that reads ForexFactory weekly calendar JSON and blocks trading X minutes before/after high-impact events.

Safety, Expectations & Disclaimer

Q6: Is profit guaranteed?

A: No. Trading involves risk. Market conditions change, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use responsible risk settings.

Non ci sono recensioni
