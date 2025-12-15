SinyallerBölümler
Alan Rocchi

AurumFlow

Alan Rocchi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 12%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
305
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
253 (82.95%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
52 (17.05%)
En iyi işlem:
21.91 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-15.37 EUR
Brüt kâr:
341.36 EUR (29 825 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-218.08 EUR (25 236 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
41 (20.65 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
42.54 EUR (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
5.30%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.72%
En son işlem:
15 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
48
Ort. tutma süresi:
17 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.93
Alış işlemleri:
171 (56.07%)
Satış işlemleri:
134 (43.93%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.57
Beklenen getiri:
0.40 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.35 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-4.19 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-34.75 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-34.75 EUR (4)
Aylık büyüme:
8.95%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
14.60 EUR
Maksimum:
42.04 EUR (4.09%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.09% (42.04 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.14% (1.44 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 305
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 141
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 4.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +21.91 EUR
En kötü işlem: -15 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +20.65 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -34.75 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarketsLLC-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.74 × 94
RoboForex-Pro
9.97 × 273
ICTrading-MT5-4
12.10 × 314
AurumFlow is an intraday averaging system operating exclusively on GOLD/XAUUSD through mean-reversion principles and progressive position management. The strategy performs optimally in stable, low-volatility market environments, generating consistent returns during range-bound sessions through systematic recovery protocols. Performance characteristics reflect the inherent trade-offs of averaging methodologies—reliable results in calm conditions with elevated risk exposure during trending markets and high-volatility events.

AurumFlow is an intraday averaging system operating on GOLD/XAUUSD designed to perform in stable, low-volatility market conditions. The strategy uses progressive position averaging to recover from adverse price movements, making it effective during range-bound sessions but inherently vulnerable to sustained directional trends and high-volatility events. Not suitable as a standalone solution.

1. System Design & Market Context

AurumFlow operates on a fundamental premise of mean-reversion in gold markets:

  • The system enters positions expecting prices to revert to recent means, working well when gold trades within established ranges
  • Intraday timeframe focus means positions are designed to close within the same trading session under normal conditions
  • Performance degrades significantly during trending markets, macroeconomic events, or periods of elevated volatility
  • Works both directions without directional bias, but this neutrality becomes a liability when strong trends emerge

The system performs its function in calm markets but requires active supervision and willingness to intervene during adverse conditions.

2. Averaging Mechanism & Recovery Logic

Like all averaging systems, AurumFlow adds to losing positions to lower the average entry price:

  • Initial positions are small, but the system progressively adds larger positions if the market moves against the trade
  • Recovery protocol uses multiple levels with increasing lot sizes, meaning deeper drawdowns require proportionally more capital at risk
  • Most trades close quickly at small profits, but the minority that enter full recovery sequences carry the majority of the risk
  • The fundamental risk: if the market continues moving in the same direction without reverting, capital exposure compounds rapidly

This is the classic averaging trade-off: high win rates during stable periods, but concentrated risk during volatile or trending conditions.

3. Performance Characteristics & Limitations

AurumFlow demonstrates typical averaging system behavior in both favorable and adverse scenarios:

  • Strong win rates during observation periods reflect the system functioning as designed in suitable market conditions
  • Drawdown levels reveal the inherent cost of the averaging approach when markets fail to cooperate with mean-reversion assumptions
  • Historical performance metrics become less relevant during regime changes, geopolitical events, or structural market shifts
  • Morning and afternoon European sessions tend to provide the stability this system requires, while overnight sessions carry elevated risk

This system is not designed to handle all market conditions — it has a specific operational envelope and performs accordingly.

4. Risk Framework & Operational Requirements

Operating AurumFlow requires accepting the fundamental risks inherent to averaging methodologies:

  • Conservative capital allocation is not optional — undercapitalization converts drawdowns into margin calls during adverse markets
  • Mandatory suspension during major economic events, as volatility spikes can trigger recovery sequences beyond system design parameters
  • Regular monitoring required — averaging systems can appear fine until they suddenly aren't, requiring human judgment to intervene
  • This system functions as part of a diversified approach, not as a primary or standalone trading methodology

AurumFlow does what averaging systems do: it generates consistent small wins in favorable conditions while accepting the risk of significant drawdowns during unfavorable ones. Investors should understand this trade-off before deployment and maintain appropriate capital buffers and risk controls.

İnceleme yok
2025.12.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 09:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
