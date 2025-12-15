シグナルセクション
Alan Rocchi

AurumFlow

Alan Rocchi
レビュー0件
信頼性
7週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  999  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 14%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
342
利益トレード:
287 (83.91%)
損失トレード:
55 (16.08%)
ベストトレード:
21.91 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-15.37 EUR
総利益:
363.27 EUR (32 375 pips)
総損失:
-224.42 EUR (25 977 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
41 (20.65 EUR)
最大連続利益:
42.54 EUR (8)
シャープレシオ:
0.11
取引アクティビティ:
0.88%
最大入金額:
1.44%
最近のトレード:
18 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
0
平均保有時間:
15 分
リカバリーファクター:
3.30
長いトレード:
208 (60.82%)
短いトレード:
134 (39.18%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.62
期待されたペイオフ:
0.41 EUR
平均利益:
1.27 EUR
平均損失:
-4.08 EUR
最大連続の負け:
4 (-34.75 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-34.75 EUR (4)
月間成長:
3.56%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
14.60 EUR
最大の:
42.04 EUR (4.09%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
4.09% (42.04 EUR)
エクイティによる:
0.57% (5.86 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 342
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 158
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 6.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +21.91 EUR
最悪のトレード: -15 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 8
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +20.65 EUR
最大連続損失: -34.75 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FPMarketsLLC-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.74 × 94
RoboForex-Pro
9.97 × 273
ICTrading-MT5-4
12.10 × 314
AurumFlow is an intraday averaging system operating exclusively on GOLD/XAUUSD through mean-reversion principles and progressive position management. The strategy performs optimally in stable, low-volatility market environments, generating consistent returns during range-bound sessions through systematic recovery protocols. Performance characteristics reflect the inherent trade-offs of averaging methodologies—reliable results in calm conditions with elevated risk exposure during trending markets and high-volatility events.

AurumFlow is an intraday averaging system operating on GOLD/XAUUSD designed to perform in stable, low-volatility market conditions. The strategy uses progressive position averaging to recover from adverse price movements, making it effective during range-bound sessions but inherently vulnerable to sustained directional trends and high-volatility events. Not suitable as a standalone solution.

1. System Design & Market Context

AurumFlow operates on a fundamental premise of mean-reversion in gold markets:

  • The system enters positions expecting prices to revert to recent means, working well when gold trades within established ranges
  • Intraday timeframe focus means positions are designed to close within the same trading session under normal conditions
  • Performance degrades significantly during trending markets, macroeconomic events, or periods of elevated volatility
  • Works both directions without directional bias, but this neutrality becomes a liability when strong trends emerge

The system performs its function in calm markets but requires active supervision and willingness to intervene during adverse conditions.

2. Averaging Mechanism & Recovery Logic

Like all averaging systems, AurumFlow adds to losing positions to lower the average entry price:

  • Initial positions are small, but the system progressively adds larger positions if the market moves against the trade
  • Recovery protocol uses multiple levels with increasing lot sizes, meaning deeper drawdowns require proportionally more capital at risk
  • Most trades close quickly at small profits, but the minority that enter full recovery sequences carry the majority of the risk
  • The fundamental risk: if the market continues moving in the same direction without reverting, capital exposure compounds rapidly

This is the classic averaging trade-off: high win rates during stable periods, but concentrated risk during volatile or trending conditions.

3. Performance Characteristics & Limitations

AurumFlow demonstrates typical averaging system behavior in both favorable and adverse scenarios:

  • Strong win rates during observation periods reflect the system functioning as designed in suitable market conditions
  • Drawdown levels reveal the inherent cost of the averaging approach when markets fail to cooperate with mean-reversion assumptions
  • Historical performance metrics become less relevant during regime changes, geopolitical events, or structural market shifts
  • Morning and afternoon European sessions tend to provide the stability this system requires, while overnight sessions carry elevated risk

This system is not designed to handle all market conditions — it has a specific operational envelope and performs accordingly.

4. Risk Framework & Operational Requirements

Operating AurumFlow requires accepting the fundamental risks inherent to averaging methodologies:

  • Conservative capital allocation is not optional — undercapitalization converts drawdowns into margin calls during adverse markets
  • Mandatory suspension during major economic events, as volatility spikes can trigger recovery sequences beyond system design parameters
  • Regular monitoring required — averaging systems can appear fine until they suddenly aren't, requiring human judgment to intervene
  • This system functions as part of a diversified approach, not as a primary or standalone trading methodology

AurumFlow does what averaging systems do: it generates consistent small wins in favorable conditions while accepting the risk of significant drawdowns during unfavorable ones. Investors should understand this trade-off before deployment and maintain appropriate capital buffers and risk controls.

レビューなし
2025.12.27 19:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.27 18:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 12:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 09:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
