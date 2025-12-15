SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / AurumFlow
Alan Rocchi

AurumFlow

Alan Rocchi
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 999 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 14%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
342
Negociações com lucro:
287 (83.91%)
Negociações com perda:
55 (16.08%)
Melhor negociação:
21.91 EUR
Pior negociação:
-15.37 EUR
Lucro bruto:
363.27 EUR (32 375 pips)
Perda bruta:
-224.42 EUR (25 977 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
41 (20.65 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
42.54 EUR (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.11
Atividade de negociação:
0.88%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.44%
Último negócio:
18 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
0
Tempo médio de espera:
15 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
3.30
Negociações longas:
208 (60.82%)
Negociações curtas:
134 (39.18%)
Fator de lucro:
1.62
Valor esperado:
0.41 EUR
Lucro médio:
1.27 EUR
Perda média:
-4.08 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-34.75 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-34.75 EUR (4)
Crescimento mensal:
3.56%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
14.60 EUR
Máximo:
42.04 EUR (4.09%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
4.09% (42.04 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.57% (5.86 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 342
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 158
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 6.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +21.91 EUR
Pior negociação: -15 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +20.65 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -34.75 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FPMarketsLLC-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.74 × 94
RoboForex-Pro
9.97 × 273
ICTrading-MT5-4
12.10 × 314
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

AurumFlow is an intraday averaging system operating exclusively on GOLD/XAUUSD through mean-reversion principles and progressive position management. The strategy performs optimally in stable, low-volatility market environments, generating consistent returns during range-bound sessions through systematic recovery protocols. Performance characteristics reflect the inherent trade-offs of averaging methodologies—reliable results in calm conditions with elevated risk exposure during trending markets and high-volatility events.

AurumFlow is an intraday averaging system operating on GOLD/XAUUSD designed to perform in stable, low-volatility market conditions. The strategy uses progressive position averaging to recover from adverse price movements, making it effective during range-bound sessions but inherently vulnerable to sustained directional trends and high-volatility events. Not suitable as a standalone solution.

1. System Design & Market Context

AurumFlow operates on a fundamental premise of mean-reversion in gold markets:

  • The system enters positions expecting prices to revert to recent means, working well when gold trades within established ranges
  • Intraday timeframe focus means positions are designed to close within the same trading session under normal conditions
  • Performance degrades significantly during trending markets, macroeconomic events, or periods of elevated volatility
  • Works both directions without directional bias, but this neutrality becomes a liability when strong trends emerge

The system performs its function in calm markets but requires active supervision and willingness to intervene during adverse conditions.

2. Averaging Mechanism & Recovery Logic

Like all averaging systems, AurumFlow adds to losing positions to lower the average entry price:

  • Initial positions are small, but the system progressively adds larger positions if the market moves against the trade
  • Recovery protocol uses multiple levels with increasing lot sizes, meaning deeper drawdowns require proportionally more capital at risk
  • Most trades close quickly at small profits, but the minority that enter full recovery sequences carry the majority of the risk
  • The fundamental risk: if the market continues moving in the same direction without reverting, capital exposure compounds rapidly

This is the classic averaging trade-off: high win rates during stable periods, but concentrated risk during volatile or trending conditions.

3. Performance Characteristics & Limitations

AurumFlow demonstrates typical averaging system behavior in both favorable and adverse scenarios:

  • Strong win rates during observation periods reflect the system functioning as designed in suitable market conditions
  • Drawdown levels reveal the inherent cost of the averaging approach when markets fail to cooperate with mean-reversion assumptions
  • Historical performance metrics become less relevant during regime changes, geopolitical events, or structural market shifts
  • Morning and afternoon European sessions tend to provide the stability this system requires, while overnight sessions carry elevated risk

This system is not designed to handle all market conditions — it has a specific operational envelope and performs accordingly.

4. Risk Framework & Operational Requirements

Operating AurumFlow requires accepting the fundamental risks inherent to averaging methodologies:

  • Conservative capital allocation is not optional — undercapitalization converts drawdowns into margin calls during adverse markets
  • Mandatory suspension during major economic events, as volatility spikes can trigger recovery sequences beyond system design parameters
  • Regular monitoring required — averaging systems can appear fine until they suddenly aren't, requiring human judgment to intervene
  • This system functions as part of a diversified approach, not as a primary or standalone trading methodology

AurumFlow does what averaging systems do: it generates consistent small wins in favorable conditions while accepting the risk of significant drawdowns during unfavorable ones. Investors should understand this trade-off before deployment and maintain appropriate capital buffers and risk controls.

Sem comentários
2025.12.27 19:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.27 18:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 12:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 09:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
AurumFlow
999 USD por mês
14%
0
0
USD
1K
EUR
7
0%
342
83%
1%
1.61
0.41
EUR
4%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.