Alan Rocchi

AurumFlow

Alan Rocchi
0 리뷰
안정성
9
0 / 0 USD
월별 999 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 15%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
366
이익 거래:
309 (84.42%)
손실 거래:
57 (15.57%)
최고의 거래:
21.91 EUR
최악의 거래:
-15.37 EUR
총 수익:
380.17 EUR (34 336 pips)
총 손실:
-230.57 EUR (26 696 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
41 (20.65 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
42.54 EUR (8)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
0.88%
최대 입금량:
2.26%
최근 거래:
34 분 전
주별 거래 수:
24
평균 유지 시간:
15 분
회복 요인:
3.56
롱(주식매수):
232 (63.39%)
숏(주식차입매도):
134 (36.61%)
수익 요인:
1.65
기대수익:
0.41 EUR
평균 이익:
1.23 EUR
평균 손실:
-4.05 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-34.75 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-34.75 EUR (4)
월별 성장률:
4.05%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
14.60 EUR
최대한의:
42.04 EUR (4.09%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
4.09% (42.04 EUR)
자본금별:
0.85% (8.55 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 366
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 171
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 7.6K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +21.91 EUR
최악의 거래: -15 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 8
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +20.65 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -34.75 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FPMarketsLLC-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.74 × 94
RoboForex-Pro
9.97 × 273
ICTrading-MT5-4
12.10 × 314
AurumFlow is an intraday averaging system operating exclusively on GOLD/XAUUSD through mean-reversion principles and progressive position management. The strategy performs optimally in stable, low-volatility market environments, generating consistent returns during range-bound sessions through systematic recovery protocols. Performance characteristics reflect the inherent trade-offs of averaging methodologies—reliable results in calm conditions with elevated risk exposure during trending markets and high-volatility events.

AurumFlow is an intraday averaging system operating on GOLD/XAUUSD designed to perform in stable, low-volatility market conditions. The strategy uses progressive position averaging to recover from adverse price movements, making it effective during range-bound sessions but inherently vulnerable to sustained directional trends and high-volatility events. Not suitable as a standalone solution.

1. System Design & Market Context

AurumFlow operates on a fundamental premise of mean-reversion in gold markets:

  • The system enters positions expecting prices to revert to recent means, working well when gold trades within established ranges
  • Intraday timeframe focus means positions are designed to close within the same trading session under normal conditions
  • Performance degrades significantly during trending markets, macroeconomic events, or periods of elevated volatility
  • Works both directions without directional bias, but this neutrality becomes a liability when strong trends emerge

The system performs its function in calm markets but requires active supervision and willingness to intervene during adverse conditions.

2. Averaging Mechanism & Recovery Logic

Like all averaging systems, AurumFlow adds to losing positions to lower the average entry price:

  • Initial positions are small, but the system progressively adds larger positions if the market moves against the trade
  • Recovery protocol uses multiple levels with increasing lot sizes, meaning deeper drawdowns require proportionally more capital at risk
  • Most trades close quickly at small profits, but the minority that enter full recovery sequences carry the majority of the risk
  • The fundamental risk: if the market continues moving in the same direction without reverting, capital exposure compounds rapidly

This is the classic averaging trade-off: high win rates during stable periods, but concentrated risk during volatile or trending conditions.

3. Performance Characteristics & Limitations

AurumFlow demonstrates typical averaging system behavior in both favorable and adverse scenarios:

  • Strong win rates during observation periods reflect the system functioning as designed in suitable market conditions
  • Drawdown levels reveal the inherent cost of the averaging approach when markets fail to cooperate with mean-reversion assumptions
  • Historical performance metrics become less relevant during regime changes, geopolitical events, or structural market shifts
  • Morning and afternoon European sessions tend to provide the stability this system requires, while overnight sessions carry elevated risk

This system is not designed to handle all market conditions — it has a specific operational envelope and performs accordingly.

4. Risk Framework & Operational Requirements

Operating AurumFlow requires accepting the fundamental risks inherent to averaging methodologies:

  • Conservative capital allocation is not optional — undercapitalization converts drawdowns into margin calls during adverse markets
  • Mandatory suspension during major economic events, as volatility spikes can trigger recovery sequences beyond system design parameters
  • Regular monitoring required — averaging systems can appear fine until they suddenly aren't, requiring human judgment to intervene
  • This system functions as part of a diversified approach, not as a primary or standalone trading methodology

AurumFlow does what averaging systems do: it generates consistent small wins in favorable conditions while accepting the risk of significant drawdowns during unfavorable ones. Investors should understand this trade-off before deployment and maintain appropriate capital buffers and risk controls.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.27 19:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.27 18:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 12:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 09:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 09:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
AurumFlow
월별 999 USD
15%
0
0
USD
1K
EUR
9
0%
366
84%
1%
1.64
0.41
EUR
4%
1:500
