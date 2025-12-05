SinyallerBölümler
Francisco Javier Garzon Mendez

Robust EA Funded Francisco

Francisco Javier Garzon Mendez
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
77.66%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.03%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.10% (0.50 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-Prime" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Any kind of spread, H1 market, 500usd min (No grid, No Martingale, All entrys with Stop Loss and Take Profit. Money managament with Trailing Stop)

As an Algo Trader, I have developed algorithmic trading strategies for Gold (XAU) and Nasdaq, with expansion plans to include currency pairs. My methodology combines rigorous statistical analysis with data mining.


Development Process (4 months of intensive work):

  1. Exhaustive Backtesting - 10 years of historical data analyzed to identify significant statistical edges

  2. Market-Specific Conditions - Strategies designed to adapt to real market dynamics

  3. Robustness Testing - 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations evaluating market condition variations and spreads

  4. Final Optimization - Fine-tuning for maximum operational efficiency

Key Features:

  • Automated trading ready for live accounts

  • Data-driven quantitative approach

  • Individual development (one-man team)

  • Intensive computational power utilization

  • Mathematically grounded risk management

Technology: Strategy Quant + Advanced Statistical Analysis


İnceleme yok
2025.12.05 02:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 02:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 02:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 02:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 02:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
