Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-Prime" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Any kind of spread, H1 market, 500usd min (No grid, No Martingale, All entrys with Stop Loss and Take Profit. Money managament with Trailing Stop)
As an Algo Trader, I have developed algorithmic trading strategies for Gold (XAU) and Nasdaq, with expansion plans to include currency pairs. My methodology combines rigorous statistical analysis with data mining.
Development Process (4 months of intensive work):
-
Exhaustive Backtesting - 10 years of historical data analyzed to identify significant statistical edges
-
Market-Specific Conditions - Strategies designed to adapt to real market dynamics
-
Robustness Testing - 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations evaluating market condition variations and spreads
-
Final Optimization - Fine-tuning for maximum operational efficiency
Key Features:
-
Automated trading ready for live accounts
-
Data-driven quantitative approach
-
Individual development (one-man team)
-
Intensive computational power utilization
-
Mathematically grounded risk management
Technology: Strategy Quant + Advanced Statistical Analysis
