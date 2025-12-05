Any kind of spread, H1 market, 500usd min (No grid, No Martingale, All entrys with Stop Loss and Take Profit. Money managament with Trailing Stop)

As an Algo Trader, I have developed algorithmic trading strategies for Gold (XAU) and Nasdaq, with expansion plans to include currency pairs. My methodology combines rigorous statistical analysis with data mining.





Development Process (4 months of intensive work):

Exhaustive Backtesting - 10 years of historical data analyzed to identify significant statistical edges Market-Specific Conditions - Strategies designed to adapt to real market dynamics Robustness Testing - 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations evaluating market condition variations and spreads Final Optimization - Fine-tuning for maximum operational efficiency

Key Features:

Automated trading ready for live accounts

Data-driven quantitative approach

Individual development (one-man team)

Intensive computational power utilization

Mathematically grounded risk management

Technology: Strategy Quant + Advanced Statistical Analysis