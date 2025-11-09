- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|579
|EURUSD
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|965
|EURUSD
|24
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|38K
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 6
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.23 × 57
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.30 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.93 × 1785
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.15 × 341
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|1.23 × 709
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.26 × 317
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.63 × 38
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.83 × 103
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
This Expert Advisor is designed for high-frequency trading on the XAUUSD and EURUSD. It combines aggressive, short-term scalping with a robust smart grid recovery system.
Key Features:
-
Trading Symbol: XAUUSD, EURUSD
-
Strategy: Aggressive Scalping with Smart Grid System.
-
Execution Speed: Extremely fast-paced trading. Positions are typically held for only a few seconds to minutes.
-
Initial Risk Management: Utilizes tight stop-loss orders (only a few pips) for initial risk containment on every trade.
-
Smart Grid Activation: If an initial position moves into a negative balance, the Smart Grid System is activated to manage and recover the loss through a series of intelligent averaging trades.
-
Recommended Equity: A minimum deposit of $1100 is recommended for the smallest trade size of 0.01 Lot to ensure sufficient margin and buffer for the grid management system.
Performance Profile:
The EA seeks to capture small, frequent profits in volatile market conditions. The tight stop-loss aims to prevent small losses from escalating, while the grid system is the core mechanism for recovery and account stability during adverse market swings.
High-Leverage and Grid Trading Risk:
This Expert Advisor (EA) uses a Smart Grid System on the volatile XAUUSD pair. Grid trading involves opening multiple positions, which significantly increases total market exposure and margin requirements. Sustained one-directional moves can lead to high drawdowns and the risk of a Margin Call or total account stop-out.
-
Trade Risk: Forex trading is highly risky. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
-
Liability: You assume full responsibility for the settings, performance, and all resulting financial outcomes. Past performance is not indicative of future results.