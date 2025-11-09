SinyallerBölümler
David Schaendlinger

GoldScalpGrid

David Schaendlinger
0 inceleme
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
585
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
452 (77.26%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
133 (22.74%)
En iyi işlem:
84.70 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-57.32 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 881.56 EUR (100 917 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 013.86 EUR (61 905 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
34 (28.26 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
93.63 EUR (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.19%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
276
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.33
Alış işlemleri:
334 (57.09%)
Satış işlemleri:
251 (42.91%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.86
Beklenen getiri:
1.48 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
4.16 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-7.62 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-10.58 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-120.52 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
31.24%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
137.18 EUR (4.75%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.25% (7.72 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 579
EURUSD 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 965
EURUSD 24
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 38K
EURUSD 1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +84.70 EUR
En kötü işlem: -57 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +28.26 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -10.58 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 6
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.23 × 57
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarkets-Live22
0.30 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1785
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.15 × 341
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.23 × 709
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.26 × 317
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.63 × 38
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.83 × 103
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
42 daha fazla...
This Expert Advisor is designed for high-frequency trading on the XAUUSD and EURUSD. It combines aggressive, short-term scalping with a robust smart grid recovery system.

Key Features:

  • Trading Symbol: XAUUSD, EURUSD

  • Strategy: Aggressive Scalping with Smart Grid System.

  • Execution Speed: Extremely fast-paced trading. Positions are typically held for only a few seconds to minutes.

  • Initial Risk Management: Utilizes tight stop-loss orders (only a few pips) for initial risk containment on every trade.

  • Smart Grid Activation: If an initial position moves into a negative balance, the Smart Grid System is activated to manage and recover the loss through a series of intelligent averaging trades.

  • Recommended Equity: A minimum deposit of $1100 is recommended for the smallest trade size of 0.01 Lot to ensure sufficient margin and buffer for the grid management system.

Performance Profile:

The EA seeks to capture small, frequent profits in volatile market conditions. The tight stop-loss aims to prevent small losses from escalating, while the grid system is the core mechanism for recovery and account stability during adverse market swings.


High-Leverage and Grid Trading Risk:

This Expert Advisor (EA) uses a Smart Grid System on the volatile XAUUSD pair. Grid trading involves opening multiple positions, which significantly increases total market exposure and margin requirements. Sustained one-directional moves can lead to high drawdowns and the risk of a Margin Call or total account stop-out.

  • Trade Risk: Forex trading is highly risky. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

  • Liability: You assume full responsibility for the settings, performance, and all resulting financial outcomes. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.09 14:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.09 14:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
