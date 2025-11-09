SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / GoldScalpGrid
David Schaendlinger

GoldScalpGrid

David Schaendlinger
0 recensioni
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
585
Profit Trade:
452 (77.26%)
Loss Trade:
133 (22.74%)
Best Trade:
84.70 EUR
Worst Trade:
-57.32 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 881.56 EUR (100 917 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 013.86 EUR (61 905 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (28.26 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
93.63 EUR (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.19%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
276
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
6.33
Long Trade:
334 (57.09%)
Short Trade:
251 (42.91%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.86
Profitto previsto:
1.48 EUR
Profitto medio:
4.16 EUR
Perdita media:
-7.62 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-10.58 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-120.52 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
31.24%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
137.18 EUR (4.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.25% (7.72 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 579
EURUSD 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 965
EURUSD 24
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 38K
EURUSD 1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +84.70 EUR
Worst Trade: -57 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +28.26 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.58 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 6
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.23 × 57
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarkets-Live22
0.30 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1785
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.15 × 341
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.23 × 709
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.26 × 317
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.63 × 38
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.83 × 103
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
42 più
This Expert Advisor is designed for high-frequency trading on the XAUUSD and EURUSD. It combines aggressive, short-term scalping with a robust smart grid recovery system.

Key Features:

  • Trading Symbol: XAUUSD, EURUSD

  • Strategy: Aggressive Scalping with Smart Grid System.

  • Execution Speed: Extremely fast-paced trading. Positions are typically held for only a few seconds to minutes.

  • Initial Risk Management: Utilizes tight stop-loss orders (only a few pips) for initial risk containment on every trade.

  • Smart Grid Activation: If an initial position moves into a negative balance, the Smart Grid System is activated to manage and recover the loss through a series of intelligent averaging trades.

  • Recommended Equity: A minimum deposit of $1100 is recommended for the smallest trade size of 0.01 Lot to ensure sufficient margin and buffer for the grid management system.

Performance Profile:

The EA seeks to capture small, frequent profits in volatile market conditions. The tight stop-loss aims to prevent small losses from escalating, while the grid system is the core mechanism for recovery and account stability during adverse market swings.


High-Leverage and Grid Trading Risk:

This Expert Advisor (EA) uses a Smart Grid System on the volatile XAUUSD pair. Grid trading involves opening multiple positions, which significantly increases total market exposure and margin requirements. Sustained one-directional moves can lead to high drawdowns and the risk of a Margin Call or total account stop-out.

  • Trade Risk: Forex trading is highly risky. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

  • Liability: You assume full responsibility for the settings, performance, and all resulting financial outcomes. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


2025.11.09 14:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.09 14:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
