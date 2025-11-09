This Expert Advisor is designed for high-frequency trading on the XAUUSD and EURUSD. It combines aggressive, short-term scalping with a robust smart grid recovery system.

Key Features:

Trading Symbol: XAUUSD, EURUSD

Strategy: Aggressive Scalping with Smart Grid System.

Execution Speed: Extremely fast-paced trading. Positions are typically held for only a few seconds to minutes .

Initial Risk Management: Utilizes tight stop-loss orders (only a few pips) for initial risk containment on every trade.

Smart Grid Activation: If an initial position moves into a negative balance, the Smart Grid System is activated to manage and recover the loss through a series of intelligent averaging trades.

Recommended Equity: A minimum deposit of $1100 is recommended for the smallest trade size of 0.01 Lot to ensure sufficient margin and buffer for the grid management system.

Performance Profile:

The EA seeks to capture small, frequent profits in volatile market conditions. The tight stop-loss aims to prevent small losses from escalating, while the grid system is the core mechanism for recovery and account stability during adverse market swings.

High-Leverage and Grid Trading Risk:

This Expert Advisor (EA) uses a Smart Grid System on the volatile XAUUSD pair. Grid trading involves opening multiple positions, which significantly increases total market exposure and margin requirements. Sustained one-directional moves can lead to high drawdowns and the risk of a Margin Call or total account stop-out.