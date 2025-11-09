SignauxSections
GoldScalpGrid

0 avis
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
585
Bénéfice trades:
452 (77.26%)
Perte trades:
133 (22.74%)
Meilleure transaction:
84.70 EUR
Pire transaction:
-57.32 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 881.56 EUR (100 917 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 013.86 EUR (61 905 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
34 (28.26 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
93.63 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.19%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
276
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
6.33
Longs trades:
334 (57.09%)
Courts trades:
251 (42.91%)
Facteur de profit:
1.86
Rendement attendu:
1.48 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
4.16 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-7.62 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-10.58 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-120.52 EUR (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
31.24%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
137.18 EUR (4.75%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.25% (7.72 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 579
EURUSD 6
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 965
EURUSD 24
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 38K
EURUSD 1.3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +84.70 EUR
Pire transaction: -57 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +28.26 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -10.58 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

This Expert Advisor is designed for high-frequency trading on the XAUUSD and EURUSD. It combines aggressive, short-term scalping with a robust smart grid recovery system.

Key Features:

  • Trading Symbol: XAUUSD, EURUSD

  • Strategy: Aggressive Scalping with Smart Grid System.

  • Execution Speed: Extremely fast-paced trading. Positions are typically held for only a few seconds to minutes.

  • Initial Risk Management: Utilizes tight stop-loss orders (only a few pips) for initial risk containment on every trade.

  • Smart Grid Activation: If an initial position moves into a negative balance, the Smart Grid System is activated to manage and recover the loss through a series of intelligent averaging trades.

  • Recommended Equity: A minimum deposit of $1100 is recommended for the smallest trade size of 0.01 Lot to ensure sufficient margin and buffer for the grid management system.

Performance Profile:

The EA seeks to capture small, frequent profits in volatile market conditions. The tight stop-loss aims to prevent small losses from escalating, while the grid system is the core mechanism for recovery and account stability during adverse market swings.


High-Leverage and Grid Trading Risk:

This Expert Advisor (EA) uses a Smart Grid System on the volatile XAUUSD pair. Grid trading involves opening multiple positions, which significantly increases total market exposure and margin requirements. Sustained one-directional moves can lead to high drawdowns and the risk of a Margin Call or total account stop-out.

  • Trade Risk: Forex trading is highly risky. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

  • Liability: You assume full responsibility for the settings, performance, and all resulting financial outcomes. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


Aucun avis
2025.11.09 14:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.09 14:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
