Deliman Emil Aurel

Daily SmartCompound

Deliman Emil Aurel
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -1%
AdmiralsGroup-Live3
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
11
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (54.54%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (45.45%)
En iyi işlem:
14.57 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-17.76 EUR
Brüt kâr:
46.86 EUR (1 099 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-78.66 EUR (1 698 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (32.14 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
32.14 EUR (4)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.24
Alım-satım etkinliği:
66.29%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
51.37%
En son işlem:
45 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.42
Alış işlemleri:
6 (54.55%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (45.45%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.60
Beklenen getiri:
-2.89 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
7.81 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-15.73 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-47.52 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-47.52 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-0.87%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
42.93 EUR
Maksimum:
75.07 EUR (2.04%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.04% (75.07 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
1.14% (41.11 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
EURJPY 2
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
USDCHF 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDUSD -4
NZDUSD -9
EURJPY 29
USDJPY -39
GBPUSD -18
USDCHF 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDUSD 7
NZDUSD -92
EURJPY 517
USDJPY -917
GBPUSD -446
USDCHF 332
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +14.57 EUR
En kötü işlem: -18 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +32.14 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -47.52 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "AdmiralsGroup-Live3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

AdmiralsGroup-Live3
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.32 × 25
This account represents a public testing phase of the EA Manager automated trading system, developed and optimized internally.
The main objective is to verify stability and risk management under real market conditions.

  • The system uses a single proprietary indicator developed by the author.
  • A central control module (“Account Boss”) monitors all activity and limits daily drawdown.
  • A global trailing stop manages daily profit at the account level.
  • There are no manual interventions – the system runs fully autonomously.
  • Risk per trade: 0.5%
  • Maximum total exposure: 1% per active pair

·         There is a daily profit target, a TP (take profit), a maximum allowed daily loss, a maximum total risk, and a critical drawdown.

  • Profit compounding: daily
  • Focused on capital protection and consistent daily performance.
  • Previously tested on a demo account for 1 month, showing consistent performance before going live.

  • The automated system is active on the H4 timeframe for the major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, and EURJPY.

  • This account is viewed as a long-term investment, to which I will periodically add additional funds in order to accelerate balance growth through the compounding effect of the daily profit percentage.


    2025.11.11 14:40
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.11.11 13:40
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2025.11.10 14:07 2025.11.10 14:07:41  

    Day 1 update: The first day of fully automated trading delivered the expected result of +0.88%, consistent with the demo account performance. A total of 4 trades were opened — the first around 04:00 and the others near 08:00 — all closed by 12:30. The system will not open any further trades today. New opportunities will appear during the next trading day. The purpose of this account is to achieve steady daily profits, allowing the results to compound naturally over the weeks and months ahead.

    2025.11.10 09:05
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.11.10 09:05
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.11.10 08:05
    Share of trading days is too low
    2025.11.10 08:05
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2025.11.08 14:57
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.11.08 14:57
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.11.08 14:57
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2025.11.08 14:57
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.11.08 14:57
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
