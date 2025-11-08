This account represents a public testing phase of the EA Manager automated trading system, developed and optimized internally.

The main objective is to verify stability and risk management under real market conditions.

The system uses a single proprietary indicator developed by the author.

A central control module (“Account Boss”) monitors all activity and limits daily drawdown.

A global trailing stop manages daily profit at the account level.

There are no manual interventions – the system runs fully autonomously.

Risk per trade: 0.5%

Maximum total exposure: 1% per active pair

· There is a daily profit target, a TP (take profit), a maximum allowed daily loss, a maximum total risk, and a critical drawdown.